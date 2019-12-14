Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple event, Sam’s Club one-day sale, HomePod returns to Black Friday pricing, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H launches a huge Apple sale with discounts on MacBook and more, Sam’s Club one-day sale, HomePod is back at Black Friday pricing, more…

B&H recently launched a new Apple sale that discounts the latest iMacs, MacBooks, and even Mac mini. The Mac mini is what I use to run my setup and I absolutely love it. You can currently save $120 on the entry-level model which can still have its RAM upgraded to give you a bit more power. Plus, the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is $250 off as well. Be sure to swing by the sale to see everything that’s discounted at B&H.

Sam’s Club’s one-day sale is back with up to $300 in gift cards with iPhone purchases. You’ll find the same deal on the latest Samsung devices if you’re in the Android camp. However, the deals don’t stop there. Sam’s is also offering a 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision UHDTV for $389 that packs AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, making it a great home theater upgrade. Swing by our coverage to learn more.

If you missed out on the $200 HomePod deal we saw on Black Friday, Best Buy has you covered. The electronics retailer is offering Apple’s best-in-class smart speaker at its Black Friday price yet again, making sure that you can get the essential HomeKit speaker at its best price for the holidays. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod and the difference is stark, as HomePod offers higher audio quality and a more reliable smart home experience.

