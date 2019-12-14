Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple event, Sam’s Club one-day sale, HomePod returns to Black Friday pricing, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H launches a huge Apple sale with discounts on MacBook and more, Sam’s Club one-day sale, HomePod is back at Black Friday pricing, more…
Nomad Base Station
B&H recently launched a new Apple sale that discounts the latest iMacs, MacBooks, and even Mac mini. The Mac mini is what I use to run my setup and I absolutely love it. You can currently save $120 on the entry-level model which can still have its RAM upgraded to give you a bit more power. Plus, the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is $250 off as well. Be sure to swing by the sale to see everything that’s discounted at B&H.
Sam’s Club’s one-day sale is back with up to $300 in gift cards with iPhone purchases. You’ll find the same deal on the latest Samsung devices if you’re in the Android camp. However, the deals don’t stop there. Sam’s is also offering a 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision UHDTV for $389 that packs AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, making it a great home theater upgrade. Swing by our coverage to learn more.
If you missed out on the $200 HomePod deal we saw on Black Friday, Best Buy has you covered. The electronics retailer is offering Apple’s best-in-class smart speaker at its Black Friday price yet again, making sure that you can get the essential HomeKit speaker at its best price for the holidays. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod and the difference is stark, as HomePod offers higher audio quality and a more reliable smart home experience.
New Products, Guides, more |
Momentum Smart Thermostat Review: Software updates deliver improved experience [Video]
- Amazon teams up with Citizen to make high-end Alexa-enabled smart clocks
- First PlayStation 5 game looks great and is from the team behind Borderlands
- Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: Exploring the brand’s high-end lineup [Video]
- Best winter boots for men under $150 before heading out in the snow
- Ghost of Tsushima coming summer 2020, here’s the gorgeous new 4-min. trailer
- Nintendo’s latest Switch Online update packs Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, more
- Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars
- Microsoft’s next console is called Xbox Series X, coming holiday 2020
- AMD’s latest desktop software lets you play PC games anywhere on any device
- New Grovemade Titanium Pen took 4 years to design, available now at 15% off
- Couch co-op makes a comeback as Fortnite update adds split-screen to consoles
- Anthropologie’s Gift Guide has prices from just $14: Home goods, fashion, more
- LEGO showcases nine Marvel Avengers and Spider-Man kits ahead of 2020 debut
- Forza Horizon 4 is getting a FREE 72-player battle royale mode today + more
- Amazon Handmade delivers custom gifts by Christmas Day
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season offers many great updates [Giveaway]
- Amazon is shipping fresh cut Christmas trees, these will still arrive in time
- J.Crew’s Very Delightful Gift Guide offers hundreds of ideas starting at $25
- Platinum debuts first gameplay for its new action title Babylon’s Fall [Video]
- Denon takes on Sonos with three new multi-room AirPlay 2 speakers from $249
- Amazon holiday shipping windows announced for by Christmas Day delivery
- New ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet supports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant
- The best new cologne this holiday season: Vince Camuto, Jimmy Choo, more
- Everything we know about Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Protect Doorbell
- Resident Evil 3 remake release date now official + first look at gameplay
- Western Digital announces WD Blue SN550 Name SSDs with 2.4GB/s speeds from $55
- Ring could be launching its first removable smart bulb soon
- IOGEAR Dock Pro debuts with keyboard and mouse support for Nintendo Switch
- December Reading List: The best new thrillers, romance novels, and more
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle coming to PS4/Xbox One [Video]
- How to score LEGO’s new Obi-Wan minifig and gingerbread house for FREE
9to5Toys Gift Guides |
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Jordan’s favorite EDC reviewed this year
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last-minute ideas that deliver by Christmas Day
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have cameras and accessories
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s coffee essentials from under $20
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home essentials
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech-enhancing gear
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s favorite fashion and beauty for women
Top Deals |
Today has returned Apple BeatsX and Powerbeats Pro to Amazon lows from $80
- Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850
- Apple launches huge movie bundle sale: Star Wars, Dark Knight, Harry Potter, more from $5
- Anker’s Amazon sale has 60W USB-C PD chargers, tempered glass, more from $3
- Apple discounts latest Disney films to new lows, more from $5 + $1 HD rentals
- Black Friday pricing returns on iPad Pro, save $199 on various models
- Home Depot under $100 tool sale includes Ryobi, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more
- Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box drops to new all-time low with a $30 discount
- iPhone XS 64GB drops to $650 for a limited time (Reg. $900)
- Switch eShop Game Awards sale from $4: Mario Odyssey, Celeste, DOOM, more
- Give the gift of fitness this year: TRX Suspension System now $76 (Reg. $150)
- Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB is currently $630 off at a new low
- Nintendo Switch board games up to 50% off: Catan, Clue, BATTLESHIP, more
- My Best Buy members can save 25% on the recently-released “The Child” figure
- Gerber’s top-rated pocket knife is a no-brainer stocking stuffer below $7.50
- AirPlay, HomeKit, 4K, and HDR are a few highlights on VIZIO’s $378 55-inch UHDTV
- Say goodbye to smudges with the Smartclean Eyeglasses Cleaner, $60 (Orig. $88)
- Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with the new Nest Mini for $79 (Up to $150 value)
- DEWALT’s 205-piece mechanics tool set hits all-time low of $99 at Amazon
- Refresh your PS Plus at well under Black Friday pricing: 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Get the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 + over $70 in extras for $109 shipped
- Amazon strips 40% off DEWALT’s 5-Pc. Nutsetter Kit, now $8 Prime shipped
- iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale from $8, including new all-time lows
- elago’s slim AirPods Pro case hits Amazon all-time low at $8 Prime shipped
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!