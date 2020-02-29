Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Sale, Sony 7-inch CarPlay receiver $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit/AirPlay 2 TV under $500, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H’s massive Apple Sale including Mac Pro, Sony 7-inch CarPlay unit $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit + AirPlay 2 UHDTV $250 off, and more…

This week, B&H returned with a massive Apple sale that offers discounts in just about every product category. Even the all-new Mac Pro is included in this sale with a $500 discount, matching the best price that we’ve seen historically. Whether you want a Mac mini (my personal favorite), 13-inch MacBook Air, or something else, B&H likely has it on sale. This even includes a discount of up to $700 on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, so if you’ve been holding out on grabbing Apple’s latest and greatest, this sale is your chance to save.

For those who don’t have Apple’s CarPlay to use while on the road, it’s time to change that. This 7-inch Sony CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is on sale for $300 right now, which is a $100 discount. This is the best we’ve seen all-time and even beats our mention from earlier this week by an additional $30. I absolutely love CarPlay and use it every time I’m in my SUV, as it makes navigation, music control, and communication super simple.

Looking to upgrade your home theater? Well, be sure to check out VIZIO’s 65-inch Dolby Vision-enabled 4K UHDTV, which also packs both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 as well. It’s on sale for under $500 right now, which offers a savings of $250 over its regular price and is one of the best discounts that we’ve seen on a similar screen. Dolby Vision is the best version of HDR for consumers, and you can learn more in our explainer about different types of HDR right here. But, it also packs HomeKit and AirPlay 2 (alongside Alexa and Assistant/Chromecast support), making it a fantastic addition to any smart home.

HyperX Cloud Flight S Review: The first Qi charging wireless headset [Video]

