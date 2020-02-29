Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Sale, Sony 7-inch CarPlay receiver $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit/AirPlay 2 TV under $500, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H’s massive Apple Sale including Mac Pro, Sony 7-inch CarPlay unit $300, VIZIO 65-inch 4K HomeKit + AirPlay 2 UHDTV $250 off, and more…
This week, B&H returned with a massive Apple sale that offers discounts in just about every product category. Even the all-new Mac Pro is included in this sale with a $500 discount, matching the best price that we’ve seen historically. Whether you want a Mac mini (my personal favorite), 13-inch MacBook Air, or something else, B&H likely has it on sale. This even includes a discount of up to $700 on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, so if you’ve been holding out on grabbing Apple’s latest and greatest, this sale is your chance to save.
For those who don’t have Apple’s CarPlay to use while on the road, it’s time to change that. This 7-inch Sony CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is on sale for $300 right now, which is a $100 discount. This is the best we’ve seen all-time and even beats our mention from earlier this week by an additional $30. I absolutely love CarPlay and use it every time I’m in my SUV, as it makes navigation, music control, and communication super simple.
Looking to upgrade your home theater? Well, be sure to check out VIZIO’s 65-inch Dolby Vision-enabled 4K UHDTV, which also packs both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 as well. It’s on sale for under $500 right now, which offers a savings of $250 over its regular price and is one of the best discounts that we’ve seen on a similar screen. Dolby Vision is the best version of HDR for consumers, and you can learn more in our explainer about different types of HDR right here. But, it also packs HomeKit and AirPlay 2 (alongside Alexa and Assistant/Chromecast support), making it a fantastic addition to any smart home.
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has USB-C chargers, power banks, more from $8.50
- Nintendo eShop sale from $1: DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, Ghostbusters, and many more
- Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites
- The North Face jackets, vests, more up to 60% off at Steep & Cheap from $13
- Travel with this portable router for easy wireless internet: $30 (Reg. $45)
- Backcountry takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more from $20
- Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 60% off just in time for spring + free shipping
- Save $200 on Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac at Amazon
- Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band drops to under $85 at Amazon
- Take up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, deals from $249 shipped
- These Twelve South MacBook/iPad Pro accessories can be yours from $42
- Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro drops to best price since holidays: $674 (Reg. $799)
- Get a top-rated Apple Watch sport band starting at $6, 3-pack from $17
- Synology DS1019+ NAS is a great media server at $585 (10% off), more from $100
- Under Armour’s Storm Golf Pullover drops to just $28 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Wrap your AirPods Pro with elago’s slim case from $8
- AUKEY’s 1080p + 4K dash cams record 6-lanes of content from $45.50
- Cut the cord and save 44% on Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna at $13.50
- Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of LED solar lights at $8.50 each
- PlayStation Plus is now at holiday-worthy pricing: 1-yr. from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Surround + booming bass headline VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System at $119 (New low)
- Apple BeatsX + urBeats3 Earphones return to Amazon lows, priced from $28.50
- An all-time low takes $500 off Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
