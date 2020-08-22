Best of 9to5Toys: Anker HomeKit camera $34, Home Depot Labor Day sale, Pixel 4a $10/mo, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Anker HomeKit camera for $34, Home Depot Labor Day sale, Google Pixel 4a for $10/mo, and much more…

Anker’s latest sale offers smart home accessories, chargers, and more priced from just $11. However, one of the most notable deals that you’ll find there is the company’s eufy 2K HomeKit-enabled security camera down to $34. Packing the ability to record and stream 2K content, these cameras are among the most affordable that can offer HomeKit compatibility. Be sure to shop the entire Anker sale to find out everything that you can pick up at a discounted price.

Home Depot’s Labor Day festivities are already starting, and you’ll find several fantastic deals here. DEWALT, outdoor tools, and much more are at killer prices to get you ready for fall. You’ll find the RIDGID 18V Compact Drill/Driver at $79, Milwaukee 4-tool Combo Kit at $299, Makita 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $79, and much more.

Looking for a new smartphone? Well, the Google Pixel 4a is currently on sale for just $10 per month at Verizon when you add a new line. This makes the brand-new smartphone just $240 over the course of 24-months and saves you upward of $140 from its regular going rate. You’ll find a killer camera, guaranteed 2-years of software updates, and 128GB of storage on Google’s latest smartphone.

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Pixel 4 is up to $300 off, returning select models to all-time low prices

