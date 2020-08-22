Best of 9to5Toys: Anker HomeKit camera $34, Home Depot Labor Day sale, Pixel 4a $10/mo, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Anker HomeKit camera for $34, Home Depot Labor Day sale, Google Pixel 4a for $10/mo, and much more…
Anker’s latest sale offers smart home accessories, chargers, and more priced from just $11. However, one of the most notable deals that you’ll find there is the company’s eufy 2K HomeKit-enabled security camera down to $34. Packing the ability to record and stream 2K content, these cameras are among the most affordable that can offer HomeKit compatibility. Be sure to shop the entire Anker sale to find out everything that you can pick up at a discounted price.
Home Depot’s Labor Day festivities are already starting, and you’ll find several fantastic deals here. DEWALT, outdoor tools, and much more are at killer prices to get you ready for fall. You’ll find the RIDGID 18V Compact Drill/Driver at $79, Milwaukee 4-tool Combo Kit at $299, Makita 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $79, and much more.
Looking for a new smartphone? Well, the Google Pixel 4a is currently on sale for just $10 per month at Verizon when you add a new line. This makes the brand-new smartphone just $240 over the course of 24-months and saves you upward of $140 from its regular going rate. You’ll find a killer camera, guaranteed 2-years of software updates, and 128GB of storage on Google’s latest smartphone.
Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]
- HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery
- Mobi X Camper Trailer measures only 12 feet, sleeps 6, has a kitchen, more
- New Tony Hawk Pro Skater launch trailer shows off Area 51 and much more
- Tested: Nomad Rugged Folio gives your iPad Pro a high-end leather home
- Brooks Brothers new Voyager collection has perfect fall shoes and accessories
- LEGO officially launches new Braille Bricks with an upcoming educational kit
- Epic Games teases new Fortnite Marvel theme scheduled for next week
- Zhiyun’s latest Crane 2S gimbal offers simplified setup, large camera support
- WD drops new My Passport SSD with 1,050MB/s NVMe performance, USB-C, more
- Nike’s ‘Mamba Week’ starts this Sunday and is loaded with Kobe Bryant gear
- Pioneer intros new affordable DJ headphones with colorful customization packs
- Synology launches 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS with 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, more
- Activision officially unveils 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War [Video]
- mophie unveils new USB-C batteries, wireless chargers ahead of 2020 iPhones
- EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more
- Seiko Street Fighter V watch collection unveiled, limited quantities available
- Tested: Anker PowerPort III Pod delivers 65W USB-C charging without much fuss
- Best cashback, points, and travel credit cards for August 2020
- Microsoft gives us our first look at the Xbox Series X interface today
- Supreme’s fall/winter catalog has a Mortal Kombat cabinet, Anker gear, more
- Moment Travelwear launches with backpacks, totes, and organizers from $39
- New Hisense Laser TV spans 100-inches, wields light rejection technology, more
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale starts tomorrow! Here are our top picks for men
- Outfit your kids with a Radio Flyer Model Y, announced today at $100
- Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer + up to 40% off Switch Indie World titles
- LEGO’s Lamborghini Huracán leaves the garage, here’s how to score it for FREE
- MSI’s latest Creator 15 laptops offer impressive specs for on-the-go workflows
- Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]
- Love Hultén’s new Marble Machine XS is a motor-powered instrument
- Luke Bryan shares his favorite outdoor gear in new Amazon store
- Verizon expands Disney+ partnership with Hulu and ESPN Plus FREE for Unlimited subs
- Review: LEGO’s NES delivers a unique collectible packed with Nintendo charm
- Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
- Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]
Pixel 4 is up to $300 off, returning select models to all-time low prices
- Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor now $192 off, more from $230
- New Apple movie sale offers superhero bundles from $10, 4K deals start at $5, more
- Apple discounts iconic 90s and 2000s movies to $5 this weekend
- Score Apple’s latest iPhone SE for FREE on Verizon with activation (Save $399)
- Amazon Warehouse takes extra 20% off DJI Mavic Mini at $281 (Orig. $399), more
- Smith & Wesson S.S. Folding Knife hits Amazon low: $9 Prime shipped (44% off)
- Every woodworker should have this 4-pack of BESSEY clamps at just $15
- New Nintendo eShop sale live from $7: Luigi’s Mansion 3, Cuphead, much more.
- Fresh Anker deals start at $8: Apple Watch charger $20, wireless earbuds, more
- Sony launches digital Games Under $20 sale: Dark Souls, Assassin’s Creed, more
- Illuminate your stairs with these 150-lumen LED lights at under $9.50 each
- Eve HomeKit accessories see notable discounts across the board from $35
- Samsung’s stylish 43-inch Frame 4K Smart TV hits new Amazon low at $135 off
- Bring Samsung’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K TV to your home theater at $800 (27% off)
- Home Depot offers up to 35% off Husky garage storage, accessories, more
- Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard and Ergo Trackball now $80 each, more
- Upgrade to Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $200 off
- Rare discounts on Apple TV from $129: Up to $30 off 4K models, more (Refurb)
- Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled wireless thermometer/hygrometer drops to $11
- Motorola’s back to school smartphone sale takes $500 off razr, more from $100
- Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 512GB of storage hits new Amazon low
- Save 50% on these genuine leather Apple Watch bands in various styles for $8
- APEMAN’s 1080p projectors upgrade movie night from $70 at Amazon
