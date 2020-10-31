Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads begin to leak, smart lock conversion kit for $30, Anker deals from $24, much more…
Black Friday is under a month away, and we’re starting to see either official retail ads or leaked information about upcoming sales. Most notably, this week we saw Best Buy deals begin, Home Depot release their official plans, Newegg lay out their sales, and much more. We’ll have everything in our easy-to-find Black Friday 2020 hub throughout the year, so be sure to check in there often to see what else we’ve found.
If you’re looking for a killer way to upgrade your smart home, the front door should be your next target. Right now, Kwikset’s smart lock conversion kit is down to $30 at Woot. We saw this deal hit earlier this week and it likely won’t last long, so be sure to jump on it if you’re interested at all.
Anker decided to discount a slew of its gear this week with prices as low as $24. You’ll find headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, and much more available here. Whether you’re wanting to pick up the Nebula Cosmos Projector at $680 ($120 off), or the eufy 2K Video Doorbell at $102 ($18 off), there’s plenty of killer deals available here.
New Products, Guides, more |
Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]
- Review: Klipsch T5 II Sport Mclaren Edition Earbuds match great sound and looks [Video]
- October’s best LEGO Ideas include Among Us, My Neighbor Totoro, more
- Seiko Voice Digital Watch makes comeback after 11 years
- Anker PowerHouse 100 available now with USB-C/A and AC outlets on-board
- Nike’s Holiday Gift List is live! Find popular shoes, apparel, and more
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch
- Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales
- SteelSeries intros Aerox 3/Wireless ultralight gaming mice with USB-C, IP54 rating, more
- Review: Up your mobile photo and video quality with the Sandmarc Prolight Collection [Video]
- Pokémon’s new holiday collection has sweaters, home decor, and more
- Samsung and Xbox partner to give away limited edition QLED Cyberpunk 2077 TV
- Tested: Satechi Quatro powers Apple Watch, iPhone, more at a pricey $100
- LEGO’s limited-edition Black Widow Taskmaster set is officially available
- Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide has great ideas for the go-getters with prices from $12
- Final Fantasy XVI: Everything we know so far — characters, summons, more
- Microsoft unveils an Xbox Series X Fridge, and you can win it for yourself
- All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more
- Hunter Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of phenomenal ideas from $15
- LEGO launches new Build Your Own City set with customizable box art, more
- Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies
- AMD RDNA 2 to deliver RTX 3090 performance for $999, 4K60+ gaming across the board
- Grovemade’s new steel and wood iPad stand releases with special launch pricing
- Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10
- LUMI review: Learning to play piano Guitar Hero-style with a wireless iOS controller
- LEGO announces upcoming Star Wars promos including metal Han Solo keychain, more
- Columbia’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with ideas for the adventurer
- Ubisoft inks deal with Netflix for slate of new Assassin’s Creed shows
- Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year, Steam + Season 7 coming November 4
- Check out these new Mandalorian adidas sneakers and other new Baby Yoda releases
- New Epson Smart Laser Projector is portable, wields Android TV, more
- KFC’s limited-edition 11 herbs and spices firelog is back in stock at $16 (Save 20%)
- Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more
- PowerA debuts three new Super Mario Switch Controllers, pre-order now
Black Friday 2020
Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more
- Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black Friday Price Production’
- Target Black Friday plans reveal rotating sales throughout November on this year’s hottest tech
- Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, Nest, more
- Target’s latest Toy Book arrives with highlights from Star Wars, Fortnite, and more
- Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest gifts from LEGO, Barbie, many more
- Macy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech
Top Deals |
Early Home Depot Black Friday tool sale discounts Milwaukee, DEWALT, and more
- Denon’s 9.2-Ch. Receiver packs AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos at $300 off, more from $73
- Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter, scary films, more
- Amazon takes up to $142 off Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches, now priced from $23
- Fresh Apple TV show sale offers complete series from $15: Homeland, Hannibal, more
- Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off and start at $20
- Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to all-time low at $40 off
- VAVA’s 4K UHD Laser Projector falls to new all-time low at $350 off
- Apple Watch Series 6 drop in price for the first time including cellular from $375
- Zippo’s pocket hand warmer runs for 12-hours without a flame, now under $10
- AirPods Pro drop to $195 with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($54 off)
- Halloween TV deals: VIZIO 65-inch 4K OLED with AirPlay $1,500, TCL 55-inch 4K $200, more
- RYOBI 10-inch sliding compound miter saw gets chopped to $139 (37% off)
- Mountain Hardwear takes 70% off web specials with deals from $25: Jackets, more
- The North Face takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more from $25
- Streamlight’s LED Microstream rechargeable flashlight hits an Amazon low of $23.50
- Pixel 4a with 128GB of storage is just $5 per month
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse, MX Vertical, Craft Advanced keyboard, much more from $80.50
- Score two Philips Hue White HomeKit Bluetooth Bulbs from $21, more from $10
- NETGEAR’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System returns to low of $180 (Save 22%), more from $104
- Apple Watch SE sees biggest discounts yet from $259 across the board
- This affordable Apple Pencil alternative is now just $24 (Save 30%)
