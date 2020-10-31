Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads begin to leak, smart lock conversion kit for $30, Anker deals from $24, much more…

Black Friday is under a month away, and we’re starting to see either official retail ads or leaked information about upcoming sales. Most notably, this week we saw Best Buy deals begin, Home Depot release their official plans, Newegg lay out their sales, and much more. We’ll have everything in our easy-to-find Black Friday 2020 hub throughout the year, so be sure to check in there often to see what else we’ve found.

If you’re looking for a killer way to upgrade your smart home, the front door should be your next target. Right now, Kwikset’s smart lock conversion kit is down to $30 at Woot. We saw this deal hit earlier this week and it likely won’t last long, so be sure to jump on it if you’re interested at all.

Anker decided to discount a slew of its gear this week with prices as low as $24. You’ll find headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, and much more available here. Whether you’re wanting to pick up the Nebula Cosmos Projector at $680 ($120 off), or the eufy 2K Video Doorbell at $102 ($18 off), there’s plenty of killer deals available here.

