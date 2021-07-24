Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, latest Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, and much more…
Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is in full swing through the weekend, making now a great time to upgrade a variety of tech around your home. There’s quite a bit discounted here, so you’ll want to give our coverage a look for more in-depth details, however, at a glance, Powerbeats Pro are down to $170, Sony XM3 ANC Headphones are available for $170, and even Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be had for $199. These deals will be gone once the weekend ends, so be sure to act quick to save.
If you’re in the market for a new computer, then Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a great option. Right now, you can pick it up for a low from $800, making now a great time to buy. As one who was skeptical about the M1 processor at first, I’m now am a staunch supporter after using one. You’ll find a 13.3-inch Retina display available here, Thunderbolt 4, and multi-day battery life in many circumstances.
Ready to give your home theater an upgrade? You’ll find that the all-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote is currently down to a new low of $180. The star of the show here is honestly the all-new Siri Remote, with its upgraded methods of input and usability. Of course, the Apple TV 4K itself is also upgraded, delivering Thread compatibility, 4K60 Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and more.
HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective
- Tested: CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet delivers first-party form and function without the Apple tax
- LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in air purifiers and voice amp releases next month
- Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer [Deal]
- Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GPUs with up to 8-core i9 CPUs
- VIDIYO, LEGO’s music-themed augmented reality kits, reportedly put on indefinite hiatus
- Sperry x Netflix’s Outer Banks collaborate on an exclusive collection of boat shoes
- Nomad brings Horween leather stylings to Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack
- Synology launches new C2 Password manager with built-in file transfers
- All-new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser unveiled with Echo pairing, LED timer, more
- EA Play Live: Dead Space returning, Battlefield 2042 Portal, Apex Legends Seer info, more
- LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out next month
- Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids starting the year on the right foot
- LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month as latest gift with purchase
- Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more affordable [Video]
- All-new Nokia Smart Lighting lineup delivers minimalistic designs, engraving options, more
- LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact package; pre-order now
- Anker debuts new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock with 60W charging
- L.L. Bean partners with Peanuts for a Snoopy and Friends collection
- New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs
- Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more
- Sony’s new A7000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is next-gen. console-ready with two HDMI 2.1 ports
- Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting off the year in style with 103 options from $29
- CYRILL’s new water-resistant clear and glitter AirTag cases now down at $16 Prime shipped
- Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE with 2.5Gb Ethernet, PoE, more
- Quick swap mags for your Xbox controller: Otterbox Power Swap batteries review [Video]
- Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Jurassic Park collection drops July 30
- LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle in the works for fall release – here’s everything we know so far
- Apex Legends Emergence launches August 3 with new legend, weapon, more
- Banana Republic debuts stylish new luggage line from Paravel
- Review: Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos
- Review: Anker debuts new PowerWave Go 3-in-1, its most versatile charging stand yet
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while it’s $134 off
- Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool for $99 ($179 value)
- Sony Alpha summer sale now live with up to $1,000 off mirrorless cameras, lens, more
- Carhartt offers new markdowns from just $7 shipped: T-shirts, sweatshirts, more
- Best Buy clears out nearly all of Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro models at $199 off
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, ASICS, more
- Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel Buds + a $100 GC ($978 value)
- Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos AirPlay 2 Sound Bar sees rare discount at $50 off, plus Move hits $349
- Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up to 29% off starting at $11
- HomePod mini sees rare discounts for first time in months at $90
- Dell’s Black Friday in July sale takes up to 30% off 360Hz displays, Alienware desktops, more
- Spigen’s Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet sees first discount to $35, more from $22
- Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23
- Save up to $110 on Apple’s latest iPad Air models at new all-time lows from $500
- Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off
- Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29
- Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $30
- Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale
- Nike Members Event offers extra 20% off FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, Air Force 1, more from $15
- Amazon is selling sofas, settees, loveseats, and more for as low as $188 (Up to 30% off)
- Backcountry’s Gear Closet Sale takes up to 75% off North Face, Marmot, more
- Save on Anker portable projectors, HomeKit cameras, and more from $11
- Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 sees rare $75 discount to all-time low
