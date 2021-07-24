Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, latest Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, and much more…

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is in full swing through the weekend, making now a great time to upgrade a variety of tech around your home. There’s quite a bit discounted here, so you’ll want to give our coverage a look for more in-depth details, however, at a glance, Powerbeats Pro are down to $170, Sony XM3 ANC Headphones are available for $170, and even Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be had for $199. These deals will be gone once the weekend ends, so be sure to act quick to save.

If you’re in the market for a new computer, then Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a great option. Right now, you can pick it up for a low from $800, making now a great time to buy. As one who was skeptical about the M1 processor at first, I’m now am a staunch supporter after using one. You’ll find a 13.3-inch Retina display available here, Thunderbolt 4, and multi-day battery life in many circumstances.

Ready to give your home theater an upgrade? You’ll find that the all-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote is currently down to a new low of $180. The star of the show here is honestly the all-new Siri Remote, with its upgraded methods of input and usability. Of course, the Apple TV 4K itself is also upgraded, delivering Thread compatibility, 4K60 Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

New Products, Guides, more |

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

Top Deals |

