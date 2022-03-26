Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular $180 off, Philips Hue Mix and Match sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series 6 $180 off, Philips Hue Mix and Match 15% off sale, and much more…

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s AirPods Max, now’s your chance. Right now the premium over-ear headphones are discounted by $110, which is a full 20% in savings and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Delivering both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, you’ll find that AirPods Max also pack 20 hours of battery life, fast pairing with the H1 chip, and Hey Siri support.

While it might not be the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 6 still has plenty of function to offer. Right now, you’ll find that the Series 6 with Cellular is on sale for $180 off, as it’s currently down to $349, which is the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. The previous-generation Apple Watch still packs a 44mm screen with an always-on display, and it can even monitor your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, and more.

Are you ready to take your smart home to the next level? Right now you can score Philipe Hue at 15% off when you leverage the mix and match sale that’s going on. You’ll be able to score bulbs, ambient lights, and accessories in this sale, as you have to pick up one item from each category in order to cash in on the most savings possible. Philips Hue is one of the best premium smart home brands that delivers integrations with all major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

HexGaming Advance Controller review: Deep customization and performance upgrades [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO Avatar sets are officially in the works, four kits featuring the Na’vi slated to release this fall

Top Apple Deals |

Latest Apple TV Siri Remote with refreshed design on sale from $50 (All-time low)

Top Deals |

Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase! Series S starts from $280 (Reg. $300)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!