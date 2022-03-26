Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular $180 off, Philips Hue Mix and Match sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series 6 $180 off, Philips Hue Mix and Match 15% off sale, and much more…
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s AirPods Max, now’s your chance. Right now the premium over-ear headphones are discounted by $110, which is a full 20% in savings and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Delivering both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, you’ll find that AirPods Max also pack 20 hours of battery life, fast pairing with the H1 chip, and Hey Siri support.
While it might not be the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 6 still has plenty of function to offer. Right now, you’ll find that the Series 6 with Cellular is on sale for $180 off, as it’s currently down to $349, which is the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. The previous-generation Apple Watch still packs a 44mm screen with an always-on display, and it can even monitor your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, and more.
Are you ready to take your smart home to the next level? Right now you can score Philipe Hue at 15% off when you leverage the mix and match sale that’s going on. You’ll be able to score bulbs, ambient lights, and accessories in this sale, as you have to pick up one item from each category in order to cash in on the most savings possible. Philips Hue is one of the best premium smart home brands that delivers integrations with all major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.
HexGaming Advance Controller review: Deep customization and performance upgrades [Video]
- Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]
- Sony LinkBuds review: Unique hardware audio transparency that outclasses AirPods Pro
- Tested: Podcasters need to check out the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX
Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more
- eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
Samsung’s upcoming M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor will come in four iMac-inspired colors
- Battlefield’s next title reportedly in development with ‘valuable lessons’ learned from 2042
- Happy Kirby and the Forgotten Land launch day! In-stock amiibo + support details, deals, more
- How to score a pair of the new official limited edition Halo Master Chief boots
- MSI launches refreshed business and productivity-focused laptops with 12th-Gen Intel
- AMD FSR 2.0 doesn’t need ML to boost frame rates on AMD + NVIDIA GPUs and even Xbox
- M-Audio intros new content creator BX series studio speakers with Bluetooth from $129 a pair
- Moonside’s new Neon Hex modular color HomeKit lights are now available for pre-order
- PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
- New MPK Mini Play MK3: AKAI updates one of the best Mac MIDI keyboards with OLED display, more
- Microsoft reveals custom Sonic Xbox Series S with fuzzy controllers, and you can win it yourself
- OtterBox launches first collection of AirTags cases with three rugged styles
- Turtle Beach and ROCCAT announce nearly identical mobile gaming true wireless earbuds
- How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature in latest update from Nintendo
- Supreme readies latest North Face collaboration ahead of spring collection drop
- LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs to launch from $1,399 starting in April
- CDPR says new saga of Witcher games now in development, here are all of the details
- simplehuman’s luxurious new matte black step cans and soap pumps for your spring upgrade
LEGO Avatar sets are officially in the works, four kits featuring the Na’vi slated to release this fall
- LEGO Bricktales, the physics-based LEGO video game you didn’t know you needed, announced
- LEGO’s new Classic 90 Years of Play set celebrates Space, Bionicle, and even Fabuland
- Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live with UCS Millennium Falcon, Batmobile Tumbler, more
- Here’s our first look at the upcoming LEGO Republic Fighter Tank and its 187th legion Clones
- LEGO officially unveils three new Star Wars dioramas: Dagobah, Trash Compactor, more
- LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room sees first discount to $90, Bad Batch Shuttle $85, more
- Here’s the very first look at LEGO’s new Dagobah Jedi Training and Trench Run sets
- LEGO Kenobi sets joining the Star Wars 2022 summer lineup alongside Andor builds and more
Latest Apple TV Siri Remote with refreshed design on sale from $50 (All-time low)
- Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding see rare discounts starting at $24
- Save $50 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB at a new Amazon all-time low
- Apple discounts latest seasons of Westworld and Euphoria to $15 each, plus complete box sets
- New all-time lows arrive on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with up to $149 off at Amazon
- Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown or Baltic Blue now down at $25
- eBay launches spring refurb sale with up to $205 off iPhone 12/Pro/Max, extra 15% off other gear
- Apple 24-inch M1 iMac models return to Amazon lows at up to $150 off
- Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new all-time lows at $249 off
- Apple’s prev-gen. 85W MagSafe 2 Charger brings new life to your aging MacBook at $45
- Apple launches Oscars movie sale with $10 or less Academy Award-winners, plus $1 rental
- Save $200 on Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M1 MacBook Air at the best price of the year
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to a new 2022 low of $104 following $25 discount, more
Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase! Series S starts from $280 (Reg. $300)
- World Backup Day deals arrive early with new lows on WD NAS-grade hard drives from $47
- Kit out your EDC with a new pocket knife or multi-tool from $4.50: CRKT, Gerber, more (New lows)
- Nomad launches up to 30% off spring sale on leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Save up to 42% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $15
- Twelve South Curve Riser and HiRise Pro stands work with Apple Studio Display from $65
- Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard complements your Apple EDC at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Accessorize spring outfits with up to $275 off Citizen and Seiko watches + more from $18
- This budget-focused Apple Watch band is made from genuine leather at just $10
