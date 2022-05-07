Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ from $329, Mac Studio first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ see first discounts from $329, Amazon takes an extra 30% off Apple accessories when you buy two, Mac Studio sees its first discount, and much more…
Have you been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7? Well, just yesterday, the Nike+ model went on sale for the first time with a $70 discount. That’s right, the latest Apple Watch with Nike integrations and styling is now available from $329, making now a great time to pick one up. On top of that, if you don’t mind losing out on the Series 7 upgrades, the Nike+ Series 6 Apple Watch is on sale at $132 off, delivering even more savings to your wrist.
Something that I think many of us hold out on buying is incidental accessories like bands, chargers, and the like. Well, to entice you to pick up some new gear, Amazon is discounting Apple’s latest accessories by an extra 30% off when you pick up two. The MagSafe Battery is part of the sale, as is the normal MagSafe charging puck, Apple Watch bands, and much more. This sale likely won’t last long, so be sure to check it out and cash in on the savings while they’re available.
Apple’s all-new Mac Studio is pretty impressive, all things considered. It’s essentially a M1 Max MacBook Pro for a far lower cost…and no screen, of course. Well, while the Mac Studio normally retails at $1,999, right now it’s on sale for the first time ever at $100 off. That’s right, for $1,899, you can get a 10-core M1 Max, 32GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There are a number of I/O ports available including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and even native SD support on the front, making this a solid choice for a high-end video editing workstation.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Philips Momentum 32-inch 4K 144Hz Monitor review: What the Series X deserves [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Cricut EasyPress 3 and Hat Press Review: App-guided automation makes crafting simple
- Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]
- Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 review: Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 come at a steep cost
- Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]
- Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Star Wars iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, more
Pre-Orders |
Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and Darth Vader helmet; pre-order now
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
- Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer announces ‘world’s first’ 1440p 240Hz OLED laptop with upcoming Blade 15 refresh
- SIGMA’s F1.4 mirrorless trio of lenses sees FUJIFILM X Mount upgrades, order today
- Bellroy collabs with NFW chemists on new leather wallet that’s actually 100% plant-based
- Lenovo refreshes Yoga lineup with several new 12th Gen CPU laptops and all-in-one desktop
- IK unveils new iOS/Mac iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder interface for content creators
- Personalized audio profiles await with CORSAIR’s latest HS65 SURROUND gaming headset
- Microsoft giving away 12 LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles in celebration of May the 4th
- CITIZEN unveils new Star Wars watches from a galaxy far, far away, starring R2-D2, C-3PO, more
- Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more
- Show your Star Wars support with Seagate’s Grogu, Mandalorian, or Boba Fett external HDD
- Dremel’s new USB-rechargeable electric scissors can ‘cut through almost anything’
- Marshall expands retro speaker lineup with new portable Willen and Emberton II
- Optoma launches new 4K HDR smart projector with low-latency gaming mode
- Sony 2022 Bravia Google TVs: Video calling, OLEDs, Mini-LED, AirPlay 2, more from $1,400
- Anker intros new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with 20W USB-C charging
- Razer x Marvel launch new Captain America Xbox wireless controller and charging station
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Hands-on with LEGO’s unique new Multiverse of Madness and its exclusive minifigs
- LEGO slated to release seven new Star Wars sets this summer: Kenobi, Bad Batch, and more
- LEGO’s new 1,100-piece Vespa returns to low of $90 alongside other rare discounts
- LEGO UCS Landspeeder review: Perfection has never been this underwhelming
- LEGO showcases upcoming Iron Man Armory with exclusive new minifigures
- Here’s our first look at over 30 new LEGO summer 2022 sets: Minecraft, Creator, more
- LEGO reveals new life-size Baby Groot set with Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette; pre-order now
Top Apple Deals |
AirPods Max are now $100 off in several styles with best-in-class ANC in tow
- Apple discounts just-released flicks like Dune and Encanto in latest $10 or less movie sale
- Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 falls to new Amazon all-time low of $400 following $99 discount
Top Google Deals |
TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs on sale for the first time from $400
- Charge your MacBook and iPhone with Spigen’s 65W GaN III 4-port USB hub at new low of $42
- Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch form-factor at $200 (Save $200)
- Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases on sale for the first time from $22
- Official Google Pixel 6 Pro Cases fall to new Amazon lows at $24 (Reg. $29)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone sees first discount to $350 (Save $100)
Top Deals |
Satechi takes 20% off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more for Mother’s Day
- Samsung’s all-new 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV on sale for first time at $239 off
- Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees first discount in $15 off Mother’s Day sale
- Microsoft’s $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month sub/extension now down at $26
- KOHLER’s Moxie Bluetooth shower head gives your daily routine an upgrade at low of $99
- Amazon Ninja kitchen gear deals live from $38: Grills, air fryers, personal blenders, and more
- Nike’s latest sale takes up to 40% off spring workout attire, running shoes, much more
- Nomad takes 20% off leather iPhone 13 cases, Apple Watch bands, more for Mother’s Day
- Nanoleaf Lines deliver modular HomeKit lighting at Amazon lows from $60 (All-time lows)
- Logitech Crayon complements any of Apple’s latest iPads at new low of $57.50 (Reg. $70)
- LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band now starts from under $24 at Amazon (Reg. $40)
- Save on Twelve South HoverBar Duo and Compass Pro adjustable iPad stands from $49
- Seagate’s up to 7,300MB/s FireCuda Gen 4 SSDs hit new Amazon all-time lows from $100
- Save 50% on Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles starter kit 5-pack at new low of $60
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!