Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ from $329, Mac Studio first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ see first discounts from $329, Amazon takes an extra 30% off Apple accessories when you buy two, Mac Studio sees its first discount, and much more…

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7? Well, just yesterday, the Nike+ model went on sale for the first time with a $70 discount. That’s right, the latest Apple Watch with Nike integrations and styling is now available from $329, making now a great time to pick one up. On top of that, if you don’t mind losing out on the Series 7 upgrades, the Nike+ Series 6 Apple Watch is on sale at $132 off, delivering even more savings to your wrist.

Something that I think many of us hold out on buying is incidental accessories like bands, chargers, and the like. Well, to entice you to pick up some new gear, Amazon is discounting Apple’s latest accessories by an extra 30% off when you pick up two. The MagSafe Battery is part of the sale, as is the normal MagSafe charging puck, Apple Watch bands, and much more. This sale likely won’t last long, so be sure to check it out and cash in on the savings while they’re available.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio is pretty impressive, all things considered. It’s essentially a M1 Max MacBook Pro for a far lower cost…and no screen, of course. Well, while the Mac Studio normally retails at $1,999, right now it’s on sale for the first time ever at $100 off. That’s right, for $1,899, you can get a 10-core M1 Max, 32GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There are a number of I/O ports available including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and even native SD support on the front, making this a solid choice for a high-end video editing workstation.

Philips Momentum 32-inch 4K 144Hz Monitor review: What the Series X deserves [Video]

Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and Darth Vader helmet; pre-order now

Razer announces ‘world’s first’ 1440p 240Hz OLED laptop with upcoming Blade 15 refresh

AirPods Max are now $100 off in several styles with best-in-class ANC in tow

TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs on sale for the first time from $400

Satechi takes 20% off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more for Mother’s Day

