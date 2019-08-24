Best of 9to5Toys: Mac mini hits new low, Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular for $229, 13-inch MacBook Pro under $1,000, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest Mac mini drops to a new low at Amazon, Apple Watch Series 3 gets a massive discount to $229, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for under $1,000, more…

Nomad Base Station

Apple’s Mac mini is probably one of my favorite products the company has released in recent years. It runs my setup currently, and I absolutely love mine. If you’re looking to get Apple’s latest-and-greatest desktop (without spending thousands on an iMac Pro), then check out the entry-level Mac mini, now available at $699. That’s $100 off its regular rate and is the lowest we’ve ever seen it offered for.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a great option for many who haven’t yet entered the smartwatch market. It packs GPS, LTE, Bluetooth, Apple Pay, and tons of health tracking features. I love my Apple Watch and couldn’t imagine going a day without it now. The Series 3 with Cellular is currently marked down to $229, which is its best-ever price that we’ve seen.

For those looking for a portable workhorse, the MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine. You can currently get the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for under $1,000 at Best Buy, which is nearly $300 off its original price. This is a great option for those who are heading back to school and want an ultra-portable machine that will last all day on a single charge.

New Products, Guides, more |

Leatherman Skeletool: My favorite everyday carry [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!