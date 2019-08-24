Best of 9to5Toys: Mac mini hits new low, Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular for $229, 13-inch MacBook Pro under $1,000, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest Mac mini drops to a new low at Amazon, Apple Watch Series 3 gets a massive discount to $229, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for under $1,000, more…
Apple’s Mac mini is probably one of my favorite products the company has released in recent years. It runs my setup currently, and I absolutely love mine. If you’re looking to get Apple’s latest-and-greatest desktop (without spending thousands on an iMac Pro), then check out the entry-level Mac mini, now available at $699. That’s $100 off its regular rate and is the lowest we’ve ever seen it offered for.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is a great option for many who haven’t yet entered the smartwatch market. It packs GPS, LTE, Bluetooth, Apple Pay, and tons of health tracking features. I love my Apple Watch and couldn’t imagine going a day without it now. The Series 3 with Cellular is currently marked down to $229, which is its best-ever price that we’ve seen.
For those looking for a portable workhorse, the MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine. You can currently get the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for under $1,000 at Best Buy, which is nearly $300 off its original price. This is a great option for those who are heading back to school and want an ultra-portable machine that will last all day on a single charge.
- The Swagskate NG2 is an AI-powered electric longboard made for cruising
- AmazonFresh availability broadens, challenging Walmart and other grocers
- Fluance Ai40 Bookshelf Speaker Review: Incredible sound for just $200 [Video]
- Herschel Supply Co. x Nordstrom Pop-up launches backpacks, luggage, more
- Get that famous Brian May guitar sound with the new Mac/iOS AmpliTube bundle
- Get a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Star Wars Rise of Skywalker kits and more
- iDevices finally ships its Instinct smart wall switch with built-in Alexa
- SANDMARC launches a line of polarized ND filters designed for iPhone
- eFootball PES 2020 Mobile game for iOS and Android hits this fall
- J.Crew Jeans are now at Amazon with great options for this fall
- New Mortal Kombat 11 characters revealed: Joker, Terminator, more
- Western Digital unveils new 12TB Game Drive for Xbox One alongside SSDs, more
- Bose unveils new AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant speaker, ships in September
- Philips’ new gaming peripherals are great for budget setups w/ prices from $8
- SimpliSafe Smart Lock debuts as ‘thinnest on the market’ w/ compelling price
- Pier One’s Fall Decor is here with prices from $6: Dining, wreathes more
- Twelve South Journal for iPad Pro arrives as a new leather-bound case
- Kangaroo expands home security lineup with Siren + Keypad, new bundles, more
- YI’s Kami Outdoor Security Camera packs full color night vision + more at $100
- Human Headphones take aim at AirPods w/ ‘first true wireless over-ear’ design
- Best new running shoes for this fall: Nike, adidas, Brooks, more
- Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale up to 25% off: Apple accessories, much more
- Hori announces collection of Switch Lite cases and accessories, pre-order now
- Take a look at the first official Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage [Video]
- Samsung unveils Space Gaming Monitor with a minimalist design, more
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 alpha hits PlayStation 4 this weekend
- LectroFan EVO Sound Machine Review: ASTI’s latest is the best I’ve used [Video]
- LEGO welcomes new scarecrow set into its collection of BrickHeadz characters
- Alienware’s supersized 55-inch OLED Monitor is capable of 4K at 120Hz, more
- Target celebrates its 20 year anniversary with its best designer collections
- Love Hulten strikes again with Famicom retro remake console
- Loads of new Switch indie games on the way: Ori, Hotline Miami, more
- Supreme’s fall catalog lets streetwear fans buy a branded burner phone, more
Anker’s Summer Sale discounts accessories, cables, batteries, more from $10
- Apple launches movie bundle sale under $10, plus $1 rental of the week, more
- Anker’s highly-rated 900-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight is $20.50 at Amazon
- Official Apple leather iPhone XS cases on sale from $25 (Reg. $49)
- Big-time eShop sale from $3: Mega Man, Resident Evil, Bastion, many more
- Nike’s Flash Event is big! Save an extra 20% off sale: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, more
- Save $140 on YI’s 4K mirrorless camera with two lenses, now $209 shipped
- Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable hits Amazon low at $14
- Cole Haan’s End of Summer Sale cuts an extra 40% off clearance + free shipping
- Lululemon discounts an array of workout gear at up to 60% off + free shipping
- Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand $40, more
- Latest Retina iMacs up to $350 off at B&H and Amazon for back to school
- Cover your 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro in Apple’s official Leather Sleeve from $58
- Apple starts the weekend with new $5 action movie sale, Matrix Trilogy $15, more
- Apple’s iPhone XR Clear Case shows your device colors for $20 (Reg. $39)
- Moto Z3 Play comes with one of three moto mods for $200 (Up to $550 value)
- Verizon offers iPhone 7 for FREE with new line, 7 Plus $5 per month
- Denon’s AirPlay 2 Network Audio Player gets 42% discount to a new low at $349
- Switch indie game sale from $5: Guacamelee! 2, Crashlands, Severed, many more
- For $20, anyone who works on computers should have this dual USB 3.0 SATA dock
- This Apple Watch charger is MFi-certified + fits in your pocket: $28 (30% off)
