Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart offers $300 gift card with iPhone purchase, FREE Sam’s Club membership, 10.2-inch iPad from $250, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart offers $300 gift cards with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase, get a Sam’s Club membership effectively FREE, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250, more…

If you missed out on any of the Apple Black Friday sales last year, one of Walmart’s best offerings is now back. You can currently score a $300 gift card with the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11/Pro/Max, which can give you around 40% back on a gift card which can be used to buy groceries, gas, or accessories for your new smartphone. This deal won’t stick around long, so be sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone.

For those who have been wanting to check out Sam’s Club, but the $45 price of membership has put you off, wait no more. The wholesale warehouse is now offering a membership effectively FREE. It’s simple, just add a membership to your cart and you’ll see the $45 drop off thanks to Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings. We have all the details lined up for you right here, ensuring that you know exactly how to score this deal.

Have you been waiting for the right deal to grab Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad? Well, now’s your chance. Amazon has dropped prices down to $250 right now, with up to $99 in savings available depending on which model you choose. The 10.2-inch iPad offers Apple’s Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support for a well-rounded experience. Great for students or someone who just wants a simple-to-use interface that is backed by a huge App Store, this is a great tablet to choose from.

Vankyo GO300 Review: Best budget portable smart Wi-Fi projector? [Video]

Take to the skies with the DJI Mavic Mini at a new all-time low of $360

