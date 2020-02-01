Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart offers $300 gift card with iPhone purchase, FREE Sam’s Club membership, 10.2-inch iPad from $250, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart offers $300 gift cards with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase, get a Sam’s Club membership effectively FREE, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250, more…
If you missed out on any of the Apple Black Friday sales last year, one of Walmart’s best offerings is now back. You can currently score a $300 gift card with the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11/Pro/Max, which can give you around 40% back on a gift card which can be used to buy groceries, gas, or accessories for your new smartphone. This deal won’t stick around long, so be sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone.
For those who have been wanting to check out Sam’s Club, but the $45 price of membership has put you off, wait no more. The wholesale warehouse is now offering a membership effectively FREE. It’s simple, just add a membership to your cart and you’ll see the $45 drop off thanks to Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings. We have all the details lined up for you right here, ensuring that you know exactly how to score this deal.
Have you been waiting for the right deal to grab Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad? Well, now’s your chance. Amazon has dropped prices down to $250 right now, with up to $99 in savings available depending on which model you choose. The 10.2-inch iPad offers Apple’s Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support for a well-rounded experience. Great for students or someone who just wants a simple-to-use interface that is backed by a huge App Store, this is a great tablet to choose from.
Vankyo GO300 Review: Best budget portable smart Wi-Fi projector? [Video]
- No, there is no Switch Pro coming in 2020, Nintendo reports
- Amazon Prime memberships skyrocket to 150 million due to faster delivery, more
- Review: Anker PowerPort Slim III 4-port Charger is a Swiss army knife of power
- Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is live with serveware, decore, more
- Microsoft unveils new Nike Air Max Xbox with matching shoes for Super Bowl LIV
- LEGO Tokyo Skyline Review: A striking Architecture kit packed with variety
- Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console
- Streamline 2020 with our favorite Amazon subscription boxes
- COACH Valentine’s Day Guide updates your handbags, wallets, more from $45
- No Star Wars fan can resist this life-size Baby Yoda figure, pre-order now
- The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020
- Janaury’s best LEGO Ideas include an 1800s bakery, dog BrickHeadz, and more
- Nintendo Switch passes SNES in lifetime sales, gearing up for big 2020
- The Canon EOS R5 could have 45MP full-frame sensor + more according to rumors
- Original Tecmo Bowl arcade game releases tomorrow for Nintendo Switch and PS4
- Roku Surround Sound aims to make premium audio accessible to anyone
- Le Creuset Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers heart-shaped cookware from $9
- LEGO teases new Technic Lamborghini, announces Fast & Furious collaboration
- Dyson Lightcycle Morph offers app-controlled lighting throughout your day
- SOL Republic’s latest headphones pack ANC, up to 42-hours of battery, more
- Hands-on: HomeSpot easily pairs Apple AirPods with Nintendo Switch
- Serena Williams launches a new Amazon store full of tennis gear and more
- iFi Aurora is a futuristic AirPlay speaker blending wood and metal materials
- UniFi Dream Machine Pro launches with Protect NVR, upgradable hard drive, more
- The Witcher RPG you forgot about is now available on Nintendo Switch
- NZXT changes the game with an LED display on its latest Z-3 AiO water cooler
- G-Shock to get all-new luxury forged metal bezel watches for spring from $180
- Eve Spectrum 4K and 1440p monitors debut with P3, HDR, and up to 240Hz refresh
- Best new perfumes to buy your loved one this Valentine’s Day
- New “one-of-a-kind video game-themed” Atari Hotels coming to the US in 2020
- Bandai debuts new Pac-Man Tamagotchi in celebration of 40th anniversary
- What is Amazon Music HD? A guide to the high-res music service [Free trial]
Take to the skies with the DJI Mavic Mini at a new all-time low of $360
- Score an all-time low on Bose SoundSport Free earbuds at $139 (Save 30%), more
- Amazon has Walabot’s Android-ready In-Wall Imager priced to sell at $39 (New low)
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale
- Anker’s latest AirPods-esque earbuds under $50 for just the second time
- NVIDIA’s Shield TV streaming stick is on sale for the first time, down to $125
- Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to $150 off at B&H, including high-end models
- Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions
- B&H MacBook sale takes up to $500 off: 16-inch Pro discounted by $400, more
- Anker’s Super Bowl sale delivers deals on chargers, speakers, more from $17
- Apple’s Oscar award-winning movie sale starts at $8, 4K films from $5, more
- Apple hits the weekend with new $5 movie sale: Action, football, comedy, more
- Guitars from $80 shipped: Fender, Martin, Gretsch, more (Up to $800 off)
- Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver returns to all-time low at $330 (Save $70)
- Cole Haan’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off clearance items + free shipping
- Save on LG 27-inch 4K Monitors with deals from $225 (Up to $200 off)
- At $13, Lenovo’s backpack affordably replaces an aging MacBook bag (Save 40%)
- A $79 price cut strikes Bose’s latest + greatest ANC Headphones 700, now $320
- Stop eating deep fried food, loads of air fryers are up to $70 off today
- Eve HomeKit Light Strip sees 25% discount and returns to all-time low at $60
- Milwaukee M18 5-tool Combo Kit delivers all the DIY essentials for $299, more
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet returns to Amazon low following $50 discount
- Target offering $10 gift card with $50 grocery purchase before the Super Bowl
- 3-Day battery lands on the Moto G7 Power at $180 ($70 off), more from $130
