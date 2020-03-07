Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, CarPlay receiver $300, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $150 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale ends soon, Kenwood’s 6.2-inch CarPlay receiver hits $300, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $150 off, and more…

Best Buy’s 3-day sale is in full effect right now, offering discounts galore across the entire store’s inventory. You’ll find up to $300 off Apple’s latest MacBooks, HomePod at $200, Apple’s Smart Battery Case from $104, and even more. There’s far too much in this sale to list every item, so head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more.

Does your vehicle lack CarPlay? Well, it’s a must-have for me these days after adding it to my 2006 SUV. From simple navigation to easy music playback, call handling, and more, CarPlay is just a must for road trips. Kenwood’s 6.2-inch in-dash receiver is the perfect upgrade as it’s designed to work in most modern vehicles. It includes support for CarPlay only, however, so Android users won’t benefit from an overhauled in-car infotainment system here. At $300, however, it’s an easy upgrade if you plan to take a long spring break trip or summer vacation in a few weeks.

Have you been holding out on picking up an Apple Watch? Well, now’s your chance. Amazon is offering up to $150 off various models, including the normally more expensive ones. I still rock a Series 4 Stainless Steel every day and absolutely love it. It’s super-fast, feature-packed, and looks fantastic more than a year after my original purchase. Apple Watch Series 4 features an all-new screen design, ECG heart monitoring, and all-day battery life.

