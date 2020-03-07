Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, CarPlay receiver $300, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $150 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale ends soon, Kenwood’s 6.2-inch CarPlay receiver hits $300, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $150 off, and more…
Best Buy’s 3-day sale is in full effect right now, offering discounts galore across the entire store’s inventory. You’ll find up to $300 off Apple’s latest MacBooks, HomePod at $200, Apple’s Smart Battery Case from $104, and even more. There’s far too much in this sale to list every item, so head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more.
Does your vehicle lack CarPlay? Well, it’s a must-have for me these days after adding it to my 2006 SUV. From simple navigation to easy music playback, call handling, and more, CarPlay is just a must for road trips. Kenwood’s 6.2-inch in-dash receiver is the perfect upgrade as it’s designed to work in most modern vehicles. It includes support for CarPlay only, however, so Android users won’t benefit from an overhauled in-car infotainment system here. At $300, however, it’s an easy upgrade if you plan to take a long spring break trip or summer vacation in a few weeks.
Have you been holding out on picking up an Apple Watch? Well, now’s your chance. Amazon is offering up to $150 off various models, including the normally more expensive ones. I still rock a Series 4 Stainless Steel every day and absolutely love it. It’s super-fast, feature-packed, and looks fantastic more than a year after my original purchase. Apple Watch Series 4 features an all-new screen design, ECG heart monitoring, and all-day battery life.
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer Viper Mini Review: Lightest gaming mouse yet from Razer [Video]
- X-ray kill cams return in Zombie Army Trilogy launching on Switch March 31st
- New Gozney Outdoor Oven adds professional pizza-making to your skill set
- Eufy HomeVac S11 Review: Convenient cordless vac at a great price [Video]
- Nestbox adds a kitchen, bed, and more to your vehicle
- Stylish new men’s sunglasses under $100: Quay, DIFF, Nike, more
- Review: LEGO’s Dubai Skyline is one of our favorite Architecture creations yet
- Mario Day 2020: Big-time Switch game/console deals, collectibles, and more
- Control4 expands its smart home lighting with Essential Lighting line
- Behold Swatch Q, a limited-edition James Bond-inspired timepiece
- Best new cookbooks for this spring: Dinner recipes, step-by-step baking, more
- Beosound Balance arrives with AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and a big price tag
- Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more
- LEGO assembles new 40th Anniversary Train set, here’s how to get it for FREE
- HTC Vive Pro Eye drops in price by $200 to $1,399, new eye-tracking VR bundles
- New Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro tells porch pirates they’re being recorded
- Xbox Game Pass gets four new titles for March, exclusive betas, more
- Best carry-on luggage to take with you this spring break under $150
- Nintendo collaborates with Levi’s for upcoming Mario apparel collection
- New Star Wars Project Maverick game leaks on PSN, here’s what we know so far
- Drop partners with Audio Technica to launch the Carbon VTA Turntable at $349
- Amazon Same-Day Delivery gets even faster for up to 3 million items
- Best new books to pick up this March: Thrillers, romance, and more
- Nomad refreshes Apple Watch Base Station, now charges up to five devices, more
- The must-see metal NES console is going back on sale for a limited time
- JOBY debuts new suite of photography and videography accessories for iPhone
- In Other Waters puts you in a new world as an AI to help an adventurer explore
- Behind the Screens: 5 tips from Jordan’s budget Amazon lighting setup [Video]
- New Optoma laser projectors debut with up to 4,200-lumens of brightness
- John Legend x Sperry Collection updates your spring shoes with classic styles
- New Xbox One ‘Phantom Magenta’ translucent controller available for pre-order
- Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is now playable for FREE on PS4
- LEGO assembles an Italian classic with new 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500
Top Deals |
New all-time lows await on various Apple Watch Series 5 models at Amazon
- Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series for $30, plus $5 movies
- Apple’s official iPhone cases hit all-time lows from $20 across every style
- Sonos launches rare refurbished sale with AirPlay speakers, more from $99
- Apple HomePod delivers Siri, HomeKit, Apple Music, more for $200 ($99 off)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off select jacket from The North Face, more
- Anker’s rechargeable 400-lumen flashlight has 20-hour battery life, now $19
- Biggest LEGO sale of the year brings new 2020 sets to all-time lows from $12
- Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN with deals from $4 or less
- Google Pixel 4/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows with these discounts
- Save big on Nomad Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more from $10
- Take $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air as all-time lows return
- Former Apple Editor’s Choice app Notability drops to $4 on iOS/Mac (Reg. $10)
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low today at $1,050, more
- Apple’s official Lightning Cable hits Amazon all-time low at $9.50 (Reg. $19)
- Save 50% on Twelve South’s HiRise Lightning charging stands priced from $10
- Add a backup camera to any vehicle with this wireless kit at a new low of $65
- Download the highly-rated Bloons TD 6 for iOS while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)
- Enjoy AirPlay 2 support with Bose’s SoundTouch 10 at $100 (Save up to $99)
- TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50)
- Keep your new iPhone 11/Pro/Max or Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra with these $4 cases
- AirPods drop to $130 while Qi charging model is $169 (Reg. up to $199)
- JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver sees $100 discount to $280
- Track 12 measurements in Apple Health with Anker’s $17 Smart Scale (45% off)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!