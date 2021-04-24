Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, up to $111 off M1 MacBook Air, Anker 2K HomeKit camera $30, much more…

Right now Best Buy is in the midst of its latest 4-day sale, which ushers in discounts on items from all categories. You’ll most notably find a HomePod mini bundled with the WeMo HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug for $110, which is a $14 discount from its normal going rate and $5 under the combined all-time low of both items. Not in Apple’s ecosystem? Check out the other deals on electric scooters, Galaxy Watch, and much more before the sale ends.

In the market for a new laptop? Well, we’re tracking plenty of discounts on Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air with up to $111 in savings available. The pricing starts at $899 and you’ll find that the M1 processor provides plenty of power for anything you throw at it. The latest MacBook Air sports a fanless design, making it completely silent throughout all of your computing tasks.

Ready to secure your home before spring vacations? Anker’s HomeKit-enabled 2K Wi-Fi Security Camera is down to $30 right now, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. It delivers motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio to your smart home setup. This is far from the only Anker deal we’re tracking, however, so be sure to check out the rest of our roundup for more.

