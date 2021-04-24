Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, up to $111 off M1 MacBook Air, Anker 2K HomeKit camera $30, much more…
Right now Best Buy is in the midst of its latest 4-day sale, which ushers in discounts on items from all categories. You’ll most notably find a HomePod mini bundled with the WeMo HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug for $110, which is a $14 discount from its normal going rate and $5 under the combined all-time low of both items. Not in Apple’s ecosystem? Check out the other deals on electric scooters, Galaxy Watch, and much more before the sale ends.
In the market for a new laptop? Well, we’re tracking plenty of discounts on Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air with up to $111 in savings available. The pricing starts at $899 and you’ll find that the M1 processor provides plenty of power for anything you throw at it. The latest MacBook Air sports a fanless design, making it completely silent throughout all of your computing tasks.
Ready to secure your home before spring vacations? Anker’s HomeKit-enabled 2K Wi-Fi Security Camera is down to $30 right now, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. It delivers motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio to your smart home setup. This is far from the only Anker deal we’re tracking, however, so be sure to check out the rest of our roundup for more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer Ring Light Review: Add some light to your stream for $80 [Video]
- Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT Review: Full-featured affordable gaming keyboard [Video]
- Polaroid Go breaks records as the ‘world’s smallest instant camera’
- Latest Epson projector packs 3,800-lumen brightness, 12,000-hour life span, more [Deal]
- Columbia’s new hiking gear collection features great Mother’s Day gift ideas
- Tested: ESR’s HaloLock charging stands deliver MagSafe while on the road or at home
- Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player
- Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal training team you’ve been waiting for
- Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arctic and Forest Camo styles, pre-order now
- The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Chanel, Jo Malone London, more
- Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap
- Synology expands RackStation lineup with three new AMD Ryzen-powered NAS
- New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases now up for pre-order at up to 20% off
- EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android
- LEGO debuts miniature Tatooine Homestead as this year’s Star Wars Day freebie
- Funko POP! launches new line of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorite figures
- All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb
- Bandai announces new Tamagotchi Pix with selfie cam and Pokemon Go-like features
- LEGO officially unveils upcoming 2,300-piece R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th
- Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17
- TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds
- Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Crossing: New Horizon collection
- Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases
- New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Apple device power base with USB-C, more
- Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12
- MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon
- Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series
- EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]
- Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new weapons, + map on May 4
- adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11
- Latest Sony 4K projectors debut with staggering prices, ‘pristine’ quality, X1 processors, more
- Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas from just $12: Leggings, tank tops, more
- Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer
- Vari’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course
Top Deals |
Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro now up to $120 off ahead of today’s event
- Nike Flash Sale offers 40% off rarely discounted styles: Flyknit, Air Max, more
- DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools now up to 29% off from $97
- Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, JVC 43-inch 1080p $128, more
- The North Face, Marmot, Carhartt, more from $20 during Backcountry’s Spring Sale
- Arcade1Up’s X-Men vs. Street Fighter Cabinet sees first discount at $150 off, more from $29
- Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s speeds, now on sale from $80
- Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme kits are ideal for gaming, Plex servers, more at up to $420 off
- Save up to $660 on LG’s 2021 4K 77-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV + $370 Visa credit, more from $130
- Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more
- Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $10 during Eastbay’s Flash Sale + 20% off orders of $49
- DEWALT’s compact folding portable workbench upholds 1,000-pounds at 30% off, now $70
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro returns to its lowest price yet following $149 discount
- Mobvoi’s spring sale takes up to 40% off latest TicWatch wearables, earbuds, more
- New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40
- Samsung’s new Smart Monitors rock AirPlay 2, Netflix, more from $200 (Save $70)
- Be ready for camping season with Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 generator at $280 (Reg. $400)
- H&M Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $4: Jeans, t-shirts, more
- Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Mandalorian Funko POP! figures from $6
- Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones return to all-time lows at $200 off
- Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 20%)
