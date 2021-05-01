FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day BOGO iPhone sale, M1 iMac + iPad see first discounts, AirPods MAx hit new low, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day sale with BOGO iPhones, M1 iMac and iPad see first discounts, AirPods Max hits new low, and much more…

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, Verizon is giving you a great way to surprise mom with a new phone. Whether you’re wanting to save $800 on an iPhone 12, upgrade to a 12 mini for FREE, or pick up something else, Verizon likely has it on sale for you. So, be sure to help mom trade in her old phone for a brand-new one today or tomorrow if she’s still rocking an older device.

Yesterday, Apple released its brand-new M1-powered iMac and iPad. But, that’s not the only thing that happened. These brand-new devices also saw their first discount, which came at the same time as pre-orders. With up to $147 in savings available, and pricing starting at $750, you’ll find that there are plenty of options to choose from here. Certain models are going in-and-out of stock, so if you’re in the market for a new computer or tablet, act quick before your configuration is gone.

The Apple deals don’t end there, however, as the company’s latest AirPods Max are also discounted. Right now, you can pick up the over-ear active noise-canceling headphones for $532 shipped. This not only marks a new all-time low but is also the first time we’ve seen them on sale. I love my AirPods Max, as they have fantastic sound quality, unmatched noise cancellation, and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Sound intriguing? Learn more in our deal coverage.

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

Woot clears out prev-gen. MacBooks and Mac mini with up to $929 off

