Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day BOGO iPhone sale, M1 iMac + iPad see first discounts, AirPods MAx hit new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day sale with BOGO iPhones, M1 iMac and iPad see first discounts, AirPods Max hits new low, and much more…
With Mother’s Day on the horizon, Verizon is giving you a great way to surprise mom with a new phone. Whether you’re wanting to save $800 on an iPhone 12, upgrade to a 12 mini for FREE, or pick up something else, Verizon likely has it on sale for you. So, be sure to help mom trade in her old phone for a brand-new one today or tomorrow if she’s still rocking an older device.
Yesterday, Apple released its brand-new M1-powered iMac and iPad. But, that’s not the only thing that happened. These brand-new devices also saw their first discount, which came at the same time as pre-orders. With up to $147 in savings available, and pricing starting at $750, you’ll find that there are plenty of options to choose from here. Certain models are going in-and-out of stock, so if you’re in the market for a new computer or tablet, act quick before your configuration is gone.
The Apple deals don’t end there, however, as the company’s latest AirPods Max are also discounted. Right now, you can pick up the over-ear active noise-canceling headphones for $532 shipped. This not only marks a new all-time low but is also the first time we’ve seen them on sale. I love my AirPods Max, as they have fantastic sound quality, unmatched noise cancellation, and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Sound intriguing? Learn more in our deal coverage.
Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]
- Among Us launching on PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year
- CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings hometown pride to your Apple gear
- Review: Are LEGO’s new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets worthy of your collection?
- Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more
- Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped
- April’s best LEGO Ideas include a playable mini-golf course, Women of Computing, more
- Amazon tentatively sets Prime Day 2021 for June
- Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more
- Citizen releases new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches
- All-new ‘Parks and Recreation’ Funko POP! figures debut: Duke Silver, Janet Snakehole, more
- Sephora Mother’s Day Gift Guide is here with makeup sets, perfume, skin care, more
- Linksys’ first Wi-Fi 6E routers tout 8.4Gb/s speeds, 9,000-square-foot coverage, more
- Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals
- ASUS launches ‘world’s first’ 1,400-nit mini LED gaming monitor at 4K 144Hz
- Latest Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch unveiled with always-on display, HealthKit support, more
- Runners, rejoice: Brooks’ new spring arrivals will boost your workouts
- Samsung debuts new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with 4K OLED displays, pre-order now
- Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag
- SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer
- Amazon now offers In-Garage Grocery Delivery to 5,000 US cities, check if you’re eligible here
- Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse launches with ultra-light form-factor, 950-hour battery, more
- Merrell’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live! Find outdoor hiking shoes, apparel, more
- Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with today’s FREE update
- Amazon updates Fire HD 10 tablet lineup with sleeker, productivity-focused designs
- Review: Nomad’s all-new Base Station Mini delivers 15W speeds and an elegant design
- Twelve South’s first MagSafe charging stand leaves your iPhone 12 floating in midair
- Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4
- New STM ChargeTree Swing refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods with compact design
- Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup
- Best books to gift for Mother’s Day
- Check out all of LEGO’s new April 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Looney Tunes, more
- Caseology’s new Vault AirTags Carabiner Case is here, and now on sale for just $14
- Review: Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector is perfect for Star Wars movie nights
Woot clears out prev-gen. MacBooks and Mac mini with up to $929 off
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off Milwaukee drills, drivers, sanders, more in latest promotion
- Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife falls to $13.50 (Save 20%)
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases see first discounts from $42
- Amazon clears out Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros with up to $150 discounts
- Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week
- KEEN takes up to 50% off hiking sandals, boots, sneakers, more + free shipping
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $100 off from $199
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, backpacks, more from $19
- Knives and multi-tools from $8: Kershaw Zing, Cold Steel Mini Tac, more (Up to 35% off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 shipped (Save $100)
- Choose from 16 million colors with this minimalist LED Floor Lamp, now $90 (Reg. $149)
- COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event takes up to 70% off + free shipping: Handbags, wallets, more
- Big-time deals on OXO kitchenware today from just $2: Dish racks, accessories, more
- Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater for under $9.50 at Amazon
- Don’t pay for Samsung’s latest, save 52% on Galaxy Note 10/+ devices from $450 instead
- Organize your garage with this 5-bay drill charging station at $56 shipped (Reg. $76)
- PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off running shoes, activewear, accessories, more from $13
- Pocket Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Stainless Steel Folding Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Lululemon takes up to 50% off spring markdowns + free shipping: Shorts, leggings, more
- This rechargeable LED flashlight outputs 3,650-lumens of brightness at a 2021 low of $40
