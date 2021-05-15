Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE on Verizon, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, and much more…

If you’re still rocking an older iPhone, it’s time to upgrade. I recently went from an iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone 12 mini and it was a fantastic choice. The smaller and lighter phone make it easy for me to slip it into a pocket and essentially allows me to hold it forever in bed above my head without worrying that I’ll drop it…not that I’d do that sort of thing anyway. Right now, Verizon is offering the purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you activate a new line on one of its unlimited plans. Honestly, the only thing that makes the 12 mini better is getting it free, so this is the best of both worlds. Ready to pick one up? Here’s all the details you need to know.

Maybe it’s time to upgrade your home theater with a new smart TV interface? Sure, most UHDTVs come with their own smart OS built-in, and maybe yours even has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit out of the box. However, there’s nothing like the Apple TV experience when it comes to browsing for and finding new content. It’s rare that we see Apple TV go on sale, so any discount is notable, especially when it’s $30 off and drops the entry-level 32GB 4K model to $149. I love my Apple TV 4K, and will likely pick up the latest version when I get a new TV, placing my previous-generation one (which is the model on sale today) somewhere else in my house, as it’s still a fantastic powerhouse.

For those still working from home, blocking out distractions can be a bit hard sometimes. Apple’s AirPods Max nail active noise cancellation, among many other things. I personally have a pair and absolutely love putting them on and watching the world fade away. I run a small homelab of servers, which can be a bit noisy to deal with. But, placing AirPods Max on instantly gets rid of all the background noise and lets me focus on music, movies, or whatever else I’m doing at the time. Also on a rare sale, right now you can pick up AirPods Max for $519, which is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, marking a 2021 low that we’ve tracked.

Review: SteelSeries Rival 5 adds functionality with 9 programmable buttons [Video]

Save up to $149 and upgrade to Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at the best prices yet

