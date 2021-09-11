Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Charger hits $30, M1 iPad Pros from $749, M1 MacBook Air $149 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s MagSafe charger hits $30, M1 iPad Pro from $749, latest M1 MacBook Air $149 off, and much more…

If you’ve got an iPhone 12 and haven’t tried MagSafe yet, it’s time to change that. MagSafe delivers up to 15W of wireless charging to your iPhone with a magnetic locking experience. This allows you to just set your phone near the MagSafe puck and it’ll snap into place, meaning it’ll be quite hard to misplace your phone on the charger at night. I wasn’t too sure about these chargers at first, but after using one for a few months, it’s an invaluable piece of my nightly charging routine. If you’ve yet to pick one up, then now’s a great time since it’s on sale for $30, which offers a $9 discount from its normal going rate.

Still rocking an older iPad? Well, the latest iPad Pro offers Apple’s in-house M1 processor and Thunderbolt support, both of which combine to deliver a powerful experience overall. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are on sale, with the former starting at $749 and the latter at $999, depending on the storage and screen sizes you opt for. Should you go for the bigger iPad, you’ll also enjoy an XDR display that is capable of up to 1,600-nits of brightness with HDR video for a truly cinematic experience.

In need of a new computer for school? Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic choice. With all-day battery life (or, in some cases, multi-day,) you’ll find that this laptop is in it for the long haul. It delivers ample performance even for video or photo editing, and does it all without a fan. That’s right, this laptop will always be completely silent because there’s no moving parts inside. Right now, it’s $149 off, making the price start at just $850. This deal likely won’t last long, so be sure to scoop it up before the price returns to normal.

New Products, Guides, more |

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!