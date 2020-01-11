Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Sale, 50% off Pixel 4, 16-inch MacBook Pro $210 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale is in full swing, Google Pixel 4 gets a 50% price cut, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro drops by $210, more…

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale started yesterday and has a plethora of discounts to browse. You’ll find sales on Philips Hue, Bluetooth speakers, desktop-based external hard drives, sound systems, and even Amazon Echo products. Hurry, the sale only lasts through this weekend, so if there’s something you didn’t get over the holidays, now’s a great chance to save.

Maybe you didn’t get the smartphone you wanted over the past few months and thought another sale just would never come. Well, you’re in luck. The Google Pixel 4 is currently on sale for up to 50% off from various retailers, including Best Buy and Sprint. Some deals come in the form of monthly savings, and others offer you straight money off with bundled gift cards. Be sure to swing by our deal coverage to learn more.

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro offers quite a few improvements over the previous generation, most notably a larger battery and much-improved keyboard. In fact, in our hands-on review, we said that “a great keyboard is just the start.” It’s currently down to $2,189 right now, which offers you over $200 in savings. If you’re in need of a portable workstation upgrade, this is a great option.

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

