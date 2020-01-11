Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Sale, 50% off Pixel 4, 16-inch MacBook Pro $210 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale is in full swing, Google Pixel 4 gets a 50% price cut, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro drops by $210, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale started yesterday and has a plethora of discounts to browse. You’ll find sales on Philips Hue, Bluetooth speakers, desktop-based external hard drives, sound systems, and even Amazon Echo products. Hurry, the sale only lasts through this weekend, so if there’s something you didn’t get over the holidays, now’s a great chance to save.
Maybe you didn’t get the smartphone you wanted over the past few months and thought another sale just would never come. Well, you’re in luck. The Google Pixel 4 is currently on sale for up to 50% off from various retailers, including Best Buy and Sprint. Some deals come in the form of monthly savings, and others offer you straight money off with bundled gift cards. Be sure to swing by our deal coverage to learn more.
Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro offers quite a few improvements over the previous generation, most notably a larger battery and much-improved keyboard. In fact, in our hands-on review, we said that “a great keyboard is just the start.” It’s currently down to $2,189 right now, which offers you over $200 in savings. If you’re in need of a portable workstation upgrade, this is a great option.
New Products, Guides, more |
Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Hearthstone players will soon be able to enjoy a solo adventure
- New LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds kill bacteria when charging
- Review: Anker’s 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 desktop charger is a 2020 essential
- J.Crew’s new baby section has adorable clothing and gear from $12
- Aeotec and Inovelli unveil new Z-Wave hubs, light strips, sensors, more at CES
- PreSonus unveils new Thunderbolt 3 audio interface for Mac with 26 inputs
- Scosche’s latest dash camera uses your phone for GPS + cloud storage, more
- New app-controlled KEEP cannabis storage container is as smart as it is dope
- Update your everyday recipes with the best cookbooks to try this January
- The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC
- Numark unveils the affordable new DJ2GO2 Touch controller for Mac/PC
- Anker PowerHouse 100 delivers a full MacBook Pro charge that’s travel-friendly
- Yale Smart Delivery Box announced and aims to put a stop to porch piracy, more
- The Container Store’s list of gadgets are life-saving! Our favorites under $30
- MSI’s laptops have 300Hz displays and futuristic desktop packs a Gaming Dial
- New August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45% smaller, integrates with HomeKit, more
- Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2020 Awards
- Amazfit HomeStudio takes on Peloton with a 43-inch display and treadmill combo
- Jasco’s Zigbee 3.0 lineup launches at CES with new outdoor smart plug and more
- Razer’s Tomahawk is the “first truly modular desktop system” with Intel NUC
- Roland’s new high-end USB-C keyboard controller is ready for iOS and MIDI 2.0
- Upcoming AUKEY Omnia Series is comprised of pocketable GaN MacBook chargers
- Best 2020 running shoes for men under $100: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more
- Acer’s craziest product at CES 2020 is a $14,000 gaming chair, more
- Plugable’s new 14-port Thunderbolt 3 dock has 100W charging + dual 4K60 output
- Configure your own modular Insta360 One R action cam with up 5.3K video, more
- LIFX brings new filament bulbs, TV lightstrip, in-wall switch, more to CES
- Synology unveils latest budget-friendly NAS, the DiskStation DS420j, at CES
- Origin’s new PC gaming rig has a built-in Xbox One or PS4 Pro console
- TP-Link announces new Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh system, more at CES 2020
- TCL launches the new Dolby Atmos and Roku TV-ready Alto 9+ Soundbar
- New Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub helps you cook the perfect steak every time
- CORSAIR’s K95 RGB PLATINUM XT packs Elgato Stream Deck tech + more at CES 2020
- Pick up a read to start the year with one of these new book releases
- Royole’s new Mirage Speaker features a wraparound touchscreen, 5MP camera, more
- Elgato unleashes 4K60 S+ Capture with an SD slot, zero lag, and no PC required
- New Super Retro Champ handheld console plays both SNES and SEGA Genesis games
- HyperX debuts the ‘first’ wireless Qi gaming headset at CES 2020
- Ring announces upgraded home security products, solar-powered lighting at CES
- Samsung unveils bezel-less 4K and 8K TVs at CES 2020, refreshes The Frame
Top Deals |
Nintendo launches huge New Year eShop sale with up to 50% off must-have games
- Apple’s $5 thriller movie sale includes big hits, much more from $1
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands are $5 in various colors
- Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases return to $20 for a limited time (Reg. $40)
- Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140)
- Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch with leather or steel bands: $149 (Reg. $199)
- Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage has fallen to new Amazon low at $478.50
- Save nearly $20 on Apple’s Milanese Loop Band, now $80 shipped at Amazon
- Guitar deals from $130: Gretsch, Martin, Yamaha, and more at up to $800 off
- Gold’s 3-piece kettlebell kit now one of the most affordable at $27 (Reg. $50)
- Upgrade your workstation with these monitors with up to 240Hz from $108
- Twelve South AirFly hits all-time low at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Your smartphone needs this $3.50 2-in-1 lens kit to upgrade your mobile photos
- Anker’s Smart Scale syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit: $20 (Amazon low)
- Anker’s rechargeable Bolder UV Flashlight hits new Amazon low of $15 (Save 40%)
- Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale includes 4K, action, comedy, more
- Anker’s CES week sale includes the latest chargers, projectors, more from $8.50
- Finish Line’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $18
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS cases are on sale from $24
- Build Bandai’s light-up 1/5000th scale Star Destroyer kit at $108 (Reg. $140)
- Lenovo’s 2.1GHz USB-C Chromebook is within two bucks of its Amazon low at $220
- Add Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock to your EDC on sale for $90 and save $60
- Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods on this $15 Qi pad
- Sony’s beloved XM3 Wireless ANC Headphones can be yours for $240 (Reg. $348)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!