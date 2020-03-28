Best of 9to5Toys: VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K TV $378, Galaxy S20/+ $200 off, AirPods $129, more

Mar. 28th 2020

If you’ve been looking for a home theater upgrade, well, now’s your chance. You’re likely spending a bit more time at home right now, which could mean more movie watching with the family. VIZIO’s 55-inch AirPlay 2/HomeKit Smart 4K UHDTV is a fantastic home theater upgrade, especially while it’s down to $378 at Walmart. You’ll net Dolby Vision compatibility here, as well as built-in Chromecast if you’re not in Apple’s ecosystem. I’ve been a VIZIO fan for a long time, and this is a fantastic screen to enjoy movies on while you’re stuck at home.

Maybe you’ve been holding off on upgrading your smartphone for a great deal to strike? Well, Amazon currently has the brand-new Galaxy S20 and S20+  5G Android smartphones on sale for $200 off in factory unlocked condition. This means you can use the smartphone on just about any carrier out there, including, but not limited to, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T. 128GB of built-in storage is included on Samsung’s latest device, with the ability to easily expand it through a microSD card.

With working from home, you’re likely on a lot of video calls that you weren’t on before. With video calls, it’s crucial to have great audio. If you have a Mac computer, or are taking the calls on your iPhone or iPad, then Apple’s AirPods are a fantastic solution. I love how quickly AirPods pair to my devices, especially the latest version with the H1 chip. Plus, there’s easy device switching between all of your iCloud devices. At $129, it’s hard to pass up AirPods if you’ve been searching for a headphone upgrade for a while.

