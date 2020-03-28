Best of 9to5Toys: VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K TV $378, Galaxy S20/+ $200 off, AirPods $129, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: VIZIO 55-inch AirPlay 2/HomeKit Smart 4K UHDTV $378, Galaxy S20/+ $200 off, AirPods second generation hit $129, more…
If you’ve been looking for a home theater upgrade, well, now’s your chance. You’re likely spending a bit more time at home right now, which could mean more movie watching with the family. VIZIO’s 55-inch AirPlay 2/HomeKit Smart 4K UHDTV is a fantastic home theater upgrade, especially while it’s down to $378 at Walmart. You’ll net Dolby Vision compatibility here, as well as built-in Chromecast if you’re not in Apple’s ecosystem. I’ve been a VIZIO fan for a long time, and this is a fantastic screen to enjoy movies on while you’re stuck at home.
Maybe you’ve been holding off on upgrading your smartphone for a great deal to strike? Well, Amazon currently has the brand-new Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G Android smartphones on sale for $200 off in factory unlocked condition. This means you can use the smartphone on just about any carrier out there, including, but not limited to, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T. 128GB of built-in storage is included on Samsung’s latest device, with the ability to easily expand it through a microSD card.
With working from home, you’re likely on a lot of video calls that you weren’t on before. With video calls, it’s crucial to have great audio. If you have a Mac computer, or are taking the calls on your iPhone or iPad, then Apple’s AirPods are a fantastic solution. I love how quickly AirPods pair to my devices, especially the latest version with the H1 chip. Plus, there’s easy device switching between all of your iCloud devices. At $129, it’s hard to pass up AirPods if you’ve been searching for a headphone upgrade for a while.
New Products, Guides, more |
Glorious Model D Review: Lightweight, ergonomic RGB gaming mouse [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Amazon’s in-house credit cards are the best way to save at the online retailer
- Vejo Blender Review: Portable pod-based smart blender [Video]
- Lululemon’s latest spring arrivals feature bold and versatile gear
- AT&T offers new $15 per month plan during COVID-19 outbreak, more
- Design your own iPad Pro DODOcase cover, new 11 and 12.9″ models now available
- Nike Adapt Auto Max brings comfort into its self-lacing sneaker collection
- Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy launches on PS4 and Switch with online multiplayer
- Concept turns into UNO Minimalista, a gorgeous remake of the classic card game
- Ergatta brings gaming to your rowing workouts, available now
- J.Crew drops its new, must-see swimwear line for warm weather occasions
- Nintendo Switch Online members can now play ARMS for FREE until April 6
- Polaroid Now brings a 2-lens autofocus to the classic instant camera design
- Surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Animal Crossing content, 2K Switch games, more
- MSI updates its monitor lineup with three new high refresh rate IPS displays
- Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
- Free Minecraft update lets you tour the International Space Station, more
- Our guide to Amazon’s changes during the COVID-19 outbreak
- Oakley’s new Surf Collection has your ready for warm weather: Sunglasses, more
- Marshall’s new Uxbridge speaker pairs AirPlay 2 with a compact, vintage design
- New free-to-play tactical Final Fantasy game launches on iOS and Android today
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 500X packs a 60W USB-C PD port to charge your MacBook, more
- Plugable 2.5Gb/s USB-C Ethernet dongle gets a launch-day discount to $30
- New AI-driven ECOVACS smart robot vacuum is 60% less likely to get stuck
- T-Mobile and MetroPCS to launch $15 plan with 2GB LTE, $25 for 5GB, more
- Target makes it easy to sweat from home with new workout apparel, gear, more
- Nomad intros leather Active Rugged Case for AirPods Pro, available now
- Global pandemic game Plague Inc. gets FREE update so you can save the world
- Wyze Scale syncs with Apple Health + more at $20, Band works with Alexa at $25
- Avast ye! LEGO unveils new 2,500-piece Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set
- HP teases a new virtual reality headset in partnership with Valve + Microsoft
- Kid-friendly, free Amazon Prime Video entertains while social distancing
- World of Warcraft players receive double XP bonus to promote social distancing
- Love Lululemon leggings? Here are the best alternatives from Amazon under $30
- Amazon’s Prime Video Cinema makes new movie releases available early
- HyperX ChargePlay Clutch brings ergonomic gaming to iPhone with Qi charging
Top Deals |
Amazon discounts Apple’s new MacBook Air and iPad Pro before release date
- Home Depot spring cleaning tool sale up to 40% off: DEWALT, Dremel, Ryobi, more
- Apple hits the weekend with new movie sale: Bundles from $10, $5 4K titles, more
- Apple’s Build Your Collection movie sale offers $10 bundles, $1 rentals, more
- Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Lara Croft GO, SIMULACRA, Gone Home, more
- Fresh Anker deals from $9 include the Atom III Slim USB-C Charger at $21, more
- Anker’s work from home sale has batteries, chargers, speakers, more from $10
- Add 1-year of PlayStation Plus to your membership for $35 today (Reg. $60)
- New eShop deals from $1.50 to stay occupied at home: Mega Man, RE4, many more
- Snag a $9 Milanese Loop Apple Watch band at new all-time lows
- Apple’s beloved 12-inch MacBook 512GB drops to best price in months at $900
- iPad mini 5 starts at $350 as various retailers drop prices
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB discounted by $300 to $1,699
- Dig Dug, Star Wars, Galaga, and other Arcade1Up classics are priced from $96
- Earth Atlantis underwater iOS shooter now FREE for very first time (Reg. $5)
- iPhone 6s can be yours on Straight Talk for just $99
- AirPods Pro are in stock and down to $235 for Costco members right now
- Open Amazon packages like a boss with Kershaw’s Cinder Knife at $7 (Save 25%)
- Step up your shaving game with the highly-rated OneBlade Pro at $60 (25% off)
- The amazing Monument Valley 2 now FREE for very first time on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Forget charging your iPhone X/S with a Smart Battery Case from $65 (Reg. $129)
- Samsung 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV brings the cinema experience home at $450 off
- Workout at home with rotating AmazonBasics Pushup Handles for $12 (Amazon low)
- Up to 80% off Kindle reads from $2: J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, many more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!