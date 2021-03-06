Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new lows, rare Philips Hue discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new low, rare Philips Hue discounts, much more…
Best Buy is currently in the middle of a large 3-day sale that has discounts across various categories. You’ll find Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, and much more here. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup is a stand-out here, being offered at up to $800 off depending on what promotions you take advantage of. As someone who recently upgraded from an iPhone 11 Pro to a 12 mini, I can say that Apple’s latest generation of devices have a lot to offer. But, the deals aren’t limited to Apple, as you’ll be able to score great prices on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, 4K TVs, Dolby Atmos sound systems, and much more.
Do you own Apple’s latest iPad Pro (or even iPad Air?) Well, the Magic Keyboard truly transforms the experience, allowing the tablet to essentially be used as a laptop. I know, you might not think the iPad Pro is a laptop, but after owning the Magic Keyboard for a few months, I can say that it absolutely works well in most cases. Right now, we’re tracking Magic Keyboard discounts from $199, with the 12.9-inch model being down to $250, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s a great time to pick one up if you haven’t already, as we’re not sure how long the deals will last.
Ready to give your space a visual upgrade? Philips Hue does a great job at that and has products for both indoor and outdoor spaces alike. The deals right now start at $42 with up to 22% in savings to be had. Many of the discounts we’re seeing right now are fairly rare, so you’ll want to check out the Lightstrip Plus, Floodlight, Play Bar, and other great discounts we’re seeing before they’re gone.
New Products, Guides, more
Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]
- Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars, more expire at month’s end; grab them while you still can
- All-new Cricut Mug Press can make custom microwavable + dishwasher-safe mugs
- All-new Razer Anzu Smart Glasses filter sun and blue light, wield open-ear audio, more
- Under Armour’s new spring arrivals are live with running shoes, apparel, more
- Nomad debuts slick new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap
- Tested: Anker’s Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable delivers a premium, soft-touch finish
- All of the new content you’ll find in the March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, more
- Review: Anker’s Quest 2 charging dock delivers a perfect VR companion [Video]
- Elgato introduces its first-ever Light Strip to upgrade your streaming setup
- Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into your smart home
- Amazon’s in-house brands debut new spring workout wear from $5
- New Wave’s latest 1/6-scale 1942 and 1943 arcade cabinets now up for pre-order at 15% off
- Satechi’s new Multiport Adapter delivers 100W charging passthrough and more
- Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
- LEGO journeys to the Hundred Acre Wood with new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit
- Hands-on with Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds: Mode II was worth the wait
- March Xbox Game Pass update adds Star Wars Squadrons, NBA 2K21, more
- Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more
- UNO celebrates 50th anniversary with new vintage sets + more, now available from $6
- Twelve South debuts new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand with versatile 2-in-1 design
- AMD introduces RX 6700 XT geared toward 1440p gaming, available March 18 for $479
- New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4 for just $5 each
- All-new NERF HYPER lineup fires at 110 feet per second with 3-4x blaster round capacity
- Ralph Lauren’s new subscription box ‘The Lauren Look’ creates your dream wardrobe
- New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter set in the Ridley Scott universe officially unveiled
- Anker launches new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBooks [Deal]
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month on all platforms
- Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s transfer speeds at under $500
- Walmart ditches $35 minimum requirement for Express Delivery
- JINS launches Evangelion eyewear collection with EVA Unit-01 frames, sunglasses, more
- March Reading List 2021 has buzzworthy titles to check out
- New ViewSonic portable projector packs instant auto focus, direct USB-C connectivity, more
- Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch measures sweat and hydration
- Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
- Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, BrickHeadz, much more
Top Deals
Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more
- Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds on sale from $80
- Cabela’s cuts up to 60% off Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, many more from $15
- Give your garage the light it needs with two best-selling 6,000-lumen LED bulbs at just $10 each
- PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15
- Under Armour takes up to 75% off spring polos, golf pants, more from $15
- Sam’s Club membership bundles include up to $100 of goodies from $25
- Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more
- Kick cable to the curb with an 80-mile OTA HDTV antenna for just $11 (50% off)
- Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to new lows from $115, more from $34
- Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more
- REI End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more
- adidas takes extra 30% off sale styles including popular shoes from just $15
- DEWALT power tool discounts from $99: 5-Pc. Combo $299, more (Up to $230 off)
- Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more
- Apple launches $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale, more from $1
- Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil support, more at $69 off
- Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event is live! Save up to 70% off running shoes, more
- Start PC gaming with Dell’s GTX 1650-powered XPS desktop at $550 ($530 off)
- PC Game Deals from $4: Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4, No Man’s Sky, much more
- Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band sees rare discount to $30 (Reg. $49)
- Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15
- Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event takes up to 75% off adidas, Barbour, Nike, more
- Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: Jackets, vests, pants, more
- Up to $400 off 4K smart TVs: 65-inch Samsung AirPlay 2, 70-inch VIZIO, more from $430
- Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, more from $59 (Up to $135 off)
