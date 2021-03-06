Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new lows, rare Philips Hue discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new low, rare Philips Hue discounts, much more…

Best Buy is currently in the middle of a large 3-day sale that has discounts across various categories. You’ll find Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, and much more here. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup is a stand-out here, being offered at up to $800 off depending on what promotions you take advantage of. As someone who recently upgraded from an iPhone 11 Pro to a 12 mini, I can say that Apple’s latest generation of devices have a lot to offer. But, the deals aren’t limited to Apple, as you’ll be able to score great prices on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, 4K TVs, Dolby Atmos sound systems, and much more.

Do you own Apple’s latest iPad Pro (or even iPad Air?) Well, the Magic Keyboard truly transforms the experience, allowing the tablet to essentially be used as a laptop. I know, you might not think the iPad Pro is a laptop, but after owning the Magic Keyboard for a few months, I can say that it absolutely works well in most cases. Right now, we’re tracking Magic Keyboard discounts from $199, with the 12.9-inch model being down to $250, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s a great time to pick one up if you haven’t already, as we’re not sure how long the deals will last.

Ready to give your space a visual upgrade? Philips Hue does a great job at that and has products for both indoor and outdoor spaces alike. The deals right now start at $42 with up to 22% in savings to be had. Many of the discounts we’re seeing right now are fairly rare, so you’ll want to check out the Lightstrip Plus, Floodlight, Play Bar, and other great discounts we’re seeing before they’re gone.

