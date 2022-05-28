Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy and Google Nest Memorial Day Sales, Apple Watch Series 7 $329, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale goes live, Apple Watch Series 7 returns to lows from $329, Google Nest Memorial Day sale, and much more…
With Memorial Day on the horizon, it’s time to start looking at ways you can save this weekend. To kick things off, we have Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale that’s now live. There, you’ll find discounts across a wide variety of categories, including Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air with USB-C and an edge-to-edge Retina display up to $150 off, Beats Studio Buds down to $130, OLED TVs at $1,100, and much more.
Continuing on, we’re seeing Apple’s latest Watch Series 7 return to its all-time low prices from $329. With $70 in savings to be had, you’ll find that this wearable packs the latest technology from Apple, including a noticeably larger screen on both models, fast charging support, heart rate monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and so much more.
Of course, those who prefer to get their gear from Google aren’t left out of the mix either, as we’re seeing a number of Nest Memorial Day sales now live as well. To start out with, you’ll see the Nest Hub 2nd Gen discounted to just $65. I own the first generation Nest Hub and use it daily to set timers in the kitchen, find recipes, ask questions, and more. Plus, those who prefer a larger display and a built-in security camera won’t want to miss out on the Nest Hub Max while it’s down to $179 either.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
HyperX Alloy Origins 65 review: My favorite 65% keyboard so far [Video]
- Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]
- Review: Logitech launches new MX Mechanical keyboard and refreshed MX Master 3S
Pre-Orders
Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
- Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching charging stand
- Sennheiser brings adaptive ANC to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now
- AOC teams up with Porsche on new Mini LED 144Hz monitor with trapezoidal metal stand
- Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet
- SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirPods, M1 MacBooks, more
- ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19
- Human Things brings your Nintendo Switch to the big screen with new mini dock alternative
New Products, Guides, more
New details spotted on next-gen PlayStation VR2 system, 20+ games at launch, more
- Timex and Stranger Things celebrate season 4 debut with new watch collection
- LG reveals limited-edition Star Wars C2 OLED TVs, only 501 units available
- Players can hit the pitch early in the new Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick FREE demo
- SteelSeries’ new Arctis Nova Pro headset offers ANC, parametric EQ, and Xbox support
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 brings Task Force 141 back to life on October 28
- PlayStation Days of Play sale now live! DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
- Exploding Kittens unleash its latest NSFW adult party card game, inflatable Slap Stick included
- ASUS bringing Intel 12th Gen processors to its Expert Series portfolio with new ExpertBook B9
- If 360Hz isn’t fast enough for your setup, say hello to the new 500Hz ASUS ROG Swift monitor
- Jazwares’ new Micro Galaxy Squadron series re-creates Star Wars vehicles accurate in scale
- AMD’s Ryzen 7000 5nm CPUs will have DDR5/PCIe 5.0 support and built-in graphics
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGOCY: Hands-on with the original LEGO Obi-Wan Jedi Starfighter 20 years later
- Pre-order LEGO’s four upcoming Star Wars summer sets: Obi-Wan, BD-1, Andor, more
- LEGO officially reveals very first ‘Andor’ set with upcoming 680-piece Ambush on Ferrix
- LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 falls to $170 (Save $30), plus Ghostbusters ECTO-1 and more
- LEGO BD-1 droid joining the Star Wars summer lineup, pre-order now
- LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 Motorbike falls to $190 low (Save $40), plus more at up to $70 off
- LEGO Obi-Wan BrickHeadz revealed alongside upcoming Darth Vader figure
- Here’s our first look at 2 upcoming LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan summer 2022 sets [Pre-order]
- Ferrari’s iconic Daytona SP3 supercar joins LEGO Technic lineup with 3,800-piece set
Top Apple Deals
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount to $900 (Save $99)
- Official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands fall to new Amazon lows from $89
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale has anime titles, speedy action flicks, and $1 HD rental
- First price cut lands on official Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band at $37 (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather and Silicone cases on sale from $28
- A $249 discount drops Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to second-best price yet
- Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger sees first discount of the year to $34
Top Google Deals
OnePlus 10 Pro sees $180 discount to new Amazon low of $720, or score a FREE OnePlus Watch
- Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see pre-paid discounts from $600 with $300 gift card
- Nokia’s unlocked G10 Android smartphone comes with 2 years of updates at $125
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $95 discount to new Amazon low
- Lenovo Memorial Day sale discounts Android 11 Yoga Tab 13 to $380, more from $110
- Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat falls to new all-time low at $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)
- ASUS’ Chromebox 4 i5/8GB/128GB mini PC reaches new low at $584 (Save $36)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at a new Amazon low of $106 (Reg. $150)
- Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo complements your Galaxy S22 at low of $60
- TiVo’s Stream 4K brings Android TV to your home theater for $30 at Amazon
- Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W charger is an even better value at $29
- Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems double as Assistant speakers from $119 (Save $50+)
Top Deals
Twelve South Memorial Day sale take 20% off leather iPhone 13 cases, Mac stands, more
- Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor sees first discount at $100 off
- LG’s new 2022 OLED 4K TVs now up to $554 off with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more from $1,397
- Organize your power cables with Anker’s USB 5-outlet cubby at its new low of $55 (Save $15)
- Save $100 on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor at all-time low of $497, more
- Nike takes up to 40% off popular footwear: FlyKnit $91, Air Force 1 from $62, more
