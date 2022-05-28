Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy and Google Nest Memorial Day Sales, Apple Watch Series 7 $329, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale goes live, Apple Watch Series 7 returns to lows from $329, Google Nest Memorial Day sale, and much more…

With Memorial Day on the horizon, it’s time to start looking at ways you can save this weekend. To kick things off, we have Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale that’s now live. There, you’ll find discounts across a wide variety of categories, including Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air with USB-C and an edge-to-edge Retina display up to $150 off, Beats Studio Buds down to $130, OLED TVs at $1,100, and much more.

Continuing on, we’re seeing Apple’s latest Watch Series 7 return to its all-time low prices from $329. With $70 in savings to be had, you’ll find that this wearable packs the latest technology from Apple, including a noticeably larger screen on both models, fast charging support, heart rate monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and so much more.

Of course, those who prefer to get their gear from Google aren’t left out of the mix either, as we’re seeing a number of Nest Memorial Day sales now live as well. To start out with, you’ll see the Nest Hub 2nd Gen discounted to just $65. I own the first generation Nest Hub and use it daily to set timers in the kitchen, find recipes, ask questions, and more. Plus, those who prefer a larger display and a built-in security camera won’t want to miss out on the Nest Hub Max while it’s down to $179 either.

