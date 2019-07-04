Welcome to our annual roundup of the best July 4th deals. As they do each year, a wide range of retailers are offering sitewide discounts, aggressive price drops, and more on just about every category imaginable. Whether you’re looking for a new iPad, Mac, TV or smart home gear, we have you covered. Not to mention you’ll find deals below on the latest Android devices, fashion, home goods and more. Hit the jump for all of the best July 4th deals.
Apple products highlight the best July 4th deals
Notable sales at Best Buy and Amazon deliver a number of Apple deals for July 4th. Headlining is $250 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro, which delivers the best prices we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Mac Mini is also $200 off and the latest AirPods are also on sale, with prices starting at $145.
Other notable Apple deals include:
- Apple Retina iMacs up to $670 off, save on both models from $949
- Apple TV 4K falls to a new low of $139 shipped for 4th of July
- Best Buy July 4th sale now live: Save on MacBooks, iPads, Chromebooks, TVs, more
- Prep for iPadOS with Apple’s latest iPad mini at $330.50 (Matched low)
- iTunes July 4th movie sale has $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, more
- Apple’s unlocked 128GB iPhone SE is on sale for $242.50 (Reg. $299+)
- Apple’s official Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is $15 (Reg. $29)
- Take nearly $200 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air at Amazon
- Latest iPad Air hits new lows on select models at Amazon starting from $469
9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube
Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.
Google deals abound for Independence Day
Headlining the best July 4th deals on the Google side is the new Pixel 3a at a new all-time low price of $200. It typically sells for $400, delivering a 50% discount from the usual going rate. The Pixel 3a is a great entry into the Android ecosystem as it’s built directly by Google, ensuring you have the best overall experience available.
Other notable Google-friendly deals include:
- Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked $540 (Reg. $700)
- Google’s unlocked Pixel 2 XL 128GB gets slashed to $340 (Reg. $600)
- This coupon drops Google Home Max to $209 (Save $90+)
- Dip your toe in ChromeOS with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $166.50 (All-time low)
- Google Chromecast Ultra lets you fling 4K for $46 (Reg. $69), more from $28
- Fossil celebrates July 4th with an extra 30% off sale styles + free shipping
- Best Buy July 4th sale now live: Chromebooks, TVs, more
Save big on TVs, smart home gear, and more
July 4th is a great time to pick up a new TV, and there are a number of notable offers today from VIZIO and more starting at $300. These are the latest VIZIO sets, which will be privy to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality later this year. Check out all of our top picks right here.
We’re also seeing new Amazon all-time lows on WeMo’s Smart Plug at $18. That’s nearly 30% off and a great way to outfit your space with additional HomeKit plugs.
Other notable deals include:
- This Nomad durable Lighting Cable features a built-in power bank for $20 (Orig. $50)
- Be a grill master with Weber’s iPhone-enabled Thermometer at $60 (40% off)
- Save a few bucks on Elago’s new iPod-style Apple Watch dock
- Charge up on the lake with this 100W Complete Solar Kit for $89 (Reg. $125+)
- NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System has a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $300 (25% off)
- Twelve South BookBook case on sale for every iPhone from $42 (Reg. up to $70)
- Seagate’s new Exos 16TB Internal Hard Drive drops to Amazon low at $625, more
- Monoprice’s Select Mini 3D Printer falls to $161.50 (Reg. $190+)
- Save up to 20% on Satechi gear with discounts on Mac and iPad accessories, more
- SanDisk’s ultra slim 256GB Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $32
- AOC’s 24-inch 144Hz Curved Monitor drops to Amazon low at $180 (25% off), more
- Twelve South’s Tent Sale takes up to 60% off rarely-discounted Apple gear
- Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch matches the 2019 Amazon low at $170 (Save $30)
Home goods, fashion and more fill the best July 4th deals
- Make yard work easier with WORX’s collapsible leaf bin for $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Relax anywhere with the Durable KOBRA Hammock, now $15 (Orig. $30)
- Refresh your duvet, blankets, more from $12 in today’s Gold Box (25% off)
- Amazon has the King Foil Airbed with built-in pump from $76 shipped (20% off)
- Pier One kicks off 4th of July with an extra 25% off sitewide: furniture, more
- REI: 4th of July Sale offers up to 40% off The North Face, Columbia & more
- adidas: cuts a rare 30% off sitewide, including clearance + free shipping
- L.L. Bean: July 4th Sale offers an extra 20% off boots, pullovers, more
- Backcountry: The North Face, Columbia & more from $30 during its July 4th Sale
- Mountain Hardwear: Summer Sale offers deals on jackets & more from $32 shipped
- Eddie Bauer: celebrates 4th of July with 50% off sitewide including clearance
- Merrell: refreshes your gear with extra 20% off sale and deals from just $22
- Columbia: Summer Sale gears up with 25% off select styles from $15
- Reebok: boosts your workouts with 30% off select red, white and blue items
- Sperry: Semi-Annual Sale is here! Save big with up to 60% off hundreds of items
- Cole Haan: Grand Sale kicks up your style with up to 60% off + free shipping
- Fossil: Celebrates July 4th with an extra 30% off sale styles + free shipping
- Ralph Lauren: 4th of July Sale takes 50% off sitewide and extra 30% off clearance
- Levi’s: Final Summer Sale with extra 50% off all sale items
- Banana Republic: offers 40%-60% off all shoes, 40% off new arrivals for summer
- Crocs: Independence Day Sale cuts an extra 25% off sitewide with deals from $11
