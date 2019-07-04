Welcome to our annual roundup of the best July 4th deals. As they do each year, a wide range of retailers are offering sitewide discounts, aggressive price drops, and more on just about every category imaginable. Whether you’re looking for a new iPad, Mac, TV or smart home gear, we have you covered. Not to mention you’ll find deals below on the latest Android devices, fashion, home goods and more. Hit the jump for all of the best July 4th deals.

Apple products highlight the best July 4th deals

Notable sales at Best Buy and Amazon deliver a number of Apple deals for July 4th. Headlining is $250 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro, which delivers the best prices we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Mac Mini is also $200 off and the latest AirPods are also on sale, with prices starting at $145.

Other notable Apple deals include:

Google deals abound for Independence Day

Headlining the best July 4th deals on the Google side is the new Pixel 3a at a new all-time low price of $200. It typically sells for $400, delivering a 50% discount from the usual going rate. The Pixel 3a is a great entry into the Android ecosystem as it’s built directly by Google, ensuring you have the best overall experience available.

Other notable Google-friendly deals include:

Save big on TVs, smart home gear, and more

July 4th is a great time to pick up a new TV, and there are a number of notable offers today from VIZIO and more starting at $300. These are the latest VIZIO sets, which will be privy to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality later this year. Check out all of our top picks right here.

We’re also seeing new Amazon all-time lows on WeMo’s Smart Plug at $18. That’s nearly 30% off and a great way to outfit your space with additional HomeKit plugs.

Other notable deals include:

Home goods, fashion and more fill the best July 4th deals

