Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Last Chance event, Anker pre-Christmas sale, Hue Play + $50 gift card $120, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s last chance savings event goes live, Anker’s pre-Christmas sale starts at $7, and Philips Hue Play + $50 gift card hits $120, and more…

Best Buy launched its last chance sale earlier this week to much fanfare. You’ll find HomePod at Black Friday pricing, 10.2-inch iPad at $99 off, PowerBeats 3 for $90, and more. If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, then this sale is something you just can’t pass up. The deals don’t stop at Apple products, however, and extend to TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Drop by our announcement coverage to learn all you can about this sale.

Anker’s pre-Christmas event is in full swing, offering discounts on a vast majority of its products. Prices start at just $7, and you’ll find chargers, batteries, headphones, security cameras, and more here. One of the best deals in the sale is the Roav Viva car charger at $15. This is down from $20 and you’ll net Alexa voice commands here, making it simple to get directions or change your music. Check out everything Anker has on sale here.

If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home theater or gaming experience, Philips Hue Play is a great option. You can currently grab the Hue Play kit with a Bridge and $50 Best Buy gift card for just $120, which is a total of $80 in savings. The Hue Bridge is required for HomeKit compatibility of Philips’ products, rounding out the ecosystem’s capabilities with all three major voice assistants.

