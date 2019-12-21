Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Last Chance event, Anker pre-Christmas sale, Hue Play + $50 gift card $120, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s last chance savings event goes live, Anker’s pre-Christmas sale starts at $7, and Philips Hue Play + $50 gift card hits $120, and more…
Best Buy launched its last chance sale earlier this week to much fanfare. You’ll find HomePod at Black Friday pricing, 10.2-inch iPad at $99 off, PowerBeats 3 for $90, and more. If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, then this sale is something you just can’t pass up. The deals don’t stop at Apple products, however, and extend to TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Drop by our announcement coverage to learn all you can about this sale.
Anker’s pre-Christmas event is in full swing, offering discounts on a vast majority of its products. Prices start at just $7, and you’ll find chargers, batteries, headphones, security cameras, and more here. One of the best deals in the sale is the Roav Viva car charger at $15. This is down from $20 and you’ll net Alexa voice commands here, making it simple to get directions or change your music. Check out everything Anker has on sale here.
If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home theater or gaming experience, Philips Hue Play is a great option. You can currently grab the Hue Play kit with a Bridge and $50 Best Buy gift card for just $120, which is a total of $80 in savings. The Hue Bridge is required for HomeKit compatibility of Philips’ products, rounding out the ecosystem’s capabilities with all three major voice assistants.
Headphone Stand Buying Guide: Give your new (or old) cans a nice home [Video]
- [Update: Day 21] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars
- Monaco announces WiSA 5.1-Ch. wireless audio system with Xbox support
- All of the best holiday Android app/game deals and freebies
- GoPro debuts Light, Display, and Media mods for its popular action camera
- Shanling Q1 Music Player blends hi-res audio with a vintage design
- LEGO announces its second Mandalorian set alongside two other Star Wars kits
- Holiday PlayStation sale now live with 1,500+ price drops at up to 50% off
- Epic Games Holiday Sale offers 12 free games, $10 coupons, and more
- Darwin Project gets official January 2020 release date to exit Xbox Preview
- Creality launches entry-level resin 3D printer with tempting price tag
- Best Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Merch – Save on books, Funko, LEGO, more
- LEGO Sith Trooper BrickHeadz Review: Must-have Rise of Skywalker collectibles
- Annual holiday iOS and Mac app/game sale delivers 2019’s best prices
- Denon DJ launches standalone streaming and more for its Prime series
- Fortnite Winterfest and new Battle Lab mode arrive with free daily gear, more
- Aladdin and Lion King SNES/SEGA-style boxed versions with manual now available
- Williams Sonoma’s Star Wars collection debuts in time for The Rise of Skywalker
- Gorgeous Soviet-era Nixie Tube Clocks get an unheard-of 15% price drop today
- Rare Nintendo PlayStation console prototype could fetch over $1M at auction
- Amazon adds some Disney flair to new Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock
- Amazon expands physical footprint with new return policies, more
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two paid multiplayer DLC expansions in 2020
- Amazon offers many ‘spoiler free’ delivery options to keep gifts a secret
- Best blankets to keep you toasty indoors this winter from $34
- AirTV 2 arrives with new design, integrates OTA content with Sling TV, more
- HONK! The groundbreaking Untitled Goose Game lands on PS4/Xbox One at 25% off
- Aqara’s HomeKit lineup arrives in the US with Amazon storefront launch [Deal]
- Sony intros new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at under $30
- NZXT partners with World of Warcraft to make custom H510 PC gaming case
- CORSAIR and SCUF join forces in company’s latest acquisition
- Samson Satellite Microphone Review: Record anywhere to iOS or USB [Video]
- Take a closer look at the new adidas Pikachu Pokémon shoes
- JBL unveils solar-powered headphones with plans to ship in late 2020
- The best hardside luggage that will arrive by Christmas from $50
- UniFi Diary: AmpliFi Alien and Wi-Fi 6 have me rethinking my entire setup
- Hot Wheels id gets updated with Swift Playground support to teach kids coding
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last-minute ideas that deliver by Christmas Day
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Jordan’s favorite EDC reviewed this year
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have cameras and accessories
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s coffee essentials from under $20
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home essentials
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech-enhancing gear
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s favorite fashion and beauty for women
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off, returning to all-time low prices
- Apple’s annual movie and TV holiday sale offers 4K from $5, bundles, much more
- How to score $20 in Starbucks credit for just $10 to use over the holidays
- Apple’s Christmas movie sale includes classics from $4: Charlie Brown, Grinch, more
- AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5: USB-C chargers, MacBook sleeves, much more
- Home Depot under $50 sale includes DEWALT, Ryobi, Kwikset, more
- Apple should just include this $16 Anker 18W USB-C wall charger in the box
- Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro drops to a new all-time low at $105 (Reg. $129)
- Philips 49-inch curved monitor gets $200 discount to Amazon low, more from $130
- Score some FREE Amazon credit with Starbucks gift card purchases today + more
- Holiday PS4/Xbox One console deals from $140 + PS Plus, Game Pass, and more
- Simple Mobile offers the iPhone X from just $349, great for Christmas upgrades
- AUKEY’s Power Strip Tower has dual USB-C ports, 12 AC outlets, and more at $38
- Amazon #1 best-selling phone/DSLR ring light is a photo must: $52 (Reg. $130)
- Put the mini PlayStation Classic under the tree for just $20 (Reg. $30)
- Smart plug deals from $10: iHome with HomeKit $21, more
- Every DIYer should have Craftsman’s 2-gallon air compressor at $40 (50% off)
- Latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, now $99 off from $400 shipped
- Dunkin’ is offering a FREE $30 promo card with purchase of $50 in gift cards
- Google Nest Wifi blankets your home in coverage, new Amazon low at $239 ($60 off)
- Ultimate Ears BLAST portable speaker and charging dock drops to $60 (Reg. $150)
- Amazon slashes nearly $50 off Azio’s gorgeous mechanical keyboards, now $171.50
- Amazon discounts many Timbuk2 MacBook bags ahead of Christmas, priced from $47
- These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer from $9 at Walmart
- Take 15% off App Store gift cards: $50 credit for $42.50 with email delivery
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active beats Black Friday pricing at $149 (Save 25%)
- WD’s new 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive hits all-time low at $200 ($110 off), more
