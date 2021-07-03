FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July Sale, refurbished AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE $100 off, and much more…

With tomorrow being the 4th of July, Best Buy’s latest sale is in full swing. In it, you’ll find Apple’s latest gear including M1 Macs, HomePod mini, and much more. Also on sale is the Apple TV 4K, AeroGarden, WD storage, workout gear, Google’s Nest Mini, and several other categories as well. This sale only goes through the weekend, so you’ll want to shop the available discounts here before they’re gone for good.

Haven’t picked up AirPods Pro yet? Well, right now, Walmart has Apple’s active noise cancelling earbuds down to $129 in refurbished condition. Given that they cost $249 new, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. AirPods Pro are great to keep in your pocket at all times as they pair instantly to your Apple devices thanks to the H1 chip, and “Hey Siri” feature is actually much nicer than I thought it would be.

Ready to upgrade to Apple’s latest Series 6 or SE Watch? Right now, you can get Apple’s latest-and-greatest for up to $100 off. Various models are discounted right now, ranging from Nike+ to GPS/Cellular editions. Picking up the Series 6 or SE Apple Watch will net you an always-on display, ECG measurements, and more.

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

All-new Apple TV Siri Remote sports a refreshed design, sees first discount to $50

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

