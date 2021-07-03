Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July Sale, refurbished AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE $100 off, and much more…
With tomorrow being the 4th of July, Best Buy’s latest sale is in full swing. In it, you’ll find Apple’s latest gear including M1 Macs, HomePod mini, and much more. Also on sale is the Apple TV 4K, AeroGarden, WD storage, workout gear, Google’s Nest Mini, and several other categories as well. This sale only goes through the weekend, so you’ll want to shop the available discounts here before they’re gone for good.
Haven’t picked up AirPods Pro yet? Well, right now, Walmart has Apple’s active noise cancelling earbuds down to $129 in refurbished condition. Given that they cost $249 new, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. AirPods Pro are great to keep in your pocket at all times as they pair instantly to your Apple devices thanks to the H1 chip, and “Hey Siri” feature is actually much nicer than I thought it would be.
Ready to upgrade to Apple’s latest Series 6 or SE Watch? Right now, you can get Apple’s latest-and-greatest for up to $100 off. Various models are discounted right now, ranging from Nike+ to GPS/Cellular editions. Picking up the Series 6 or SE Apple Watch will net you an always-on display, ECG measurements, and more.
Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]
- Tested: Nomad Titanium Apple Watch Band delivers premium stylings for less
- New IPEVO Pro 4K document camera duals as a webcam, has an aluminum build, more
- Nikon’z new Z fc mirrorless camera delivers the latest tech in a retro package
- Celebrate all summer long in Nike’s Red, White, and Blue collection
- LEGO launches Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck alongside iPhone-enabled Mercedes-Benz 4×4
- New Ringke hard-shell AirTag cases with twist lock mechanism start from under $4 each
- LEGO debuts five Marvel sets headlined by Thor’s New Asgard, Spider-Man: No Way Home, more
- Zavvi’s new Pokémon collection brings ‘Good Vibes Only’ to your summer wardrobe
- New Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5 has USB-C, an FPS audio mode, more
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
- Nike x Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers + Xbox controller launch July 15
- July 2021 summer reading list: Romance novels, airplane thrillers, more
- [Update] LEGO announces eight BrickLink Designer Program sets now available for pre-order
- LEGO debuts upcoming 1,600-piece Pickup Truck with retro design and authentic details
- Check out all of LEGO’s new July 2021 sets: adidas Superstar shoe, Ideas Typewriter, more
- LEGO debuts upcoming 1,900-piece Technic Ford F-150 Raptor, coming later this fall
- STM unleashes three iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories: MagArm, MagLoop, and MagPod
- Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with the kids
- LEGO Sony Walkman headlines June’s best Ideas alongside a double looping coaster, more
- LG announces official pricing and US availability for its new QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs
- LEGO debuts new mini adidas Originals Superstar set, here’s how to score it for FREE
- Anicorn brings in ‘Father of NASA Design Program’ to create new space watch
- New Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains come with dual ring clips, now up to 40% off
- Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock arrives with 12 ports, 90W power passthrough, more
- All-new GE CYNC Alexa/Assistant Outdoor Smart Plug, Indoor Camera with privacy shutter launch
- Case-Mate BLOX for iPhone 12 debuts with square corners, 10-foot drop protection, more
- Target’s new Opalhouse collection was designed to give your home a mood boost
- Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset comes in a stylish mint colorway
- It looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
- Always be in the frame with Dell’s AI-powered 4K HDR UltraSharp Webcam, coming June 29
- Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for small/medium businesses, best-sellers, more
- Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is a golden-era gift that keeps on giving
- Tested: Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop sport a unique, yet premium Horween design
- New Case-Mate AirTag collar mount unleashed with glow in the dark design, $20 price, more
- Synology DSM 7 hands-on: Refreshed visuals and QOL changes make a good first impression
- GAP Home is live exclusively at Walmart with over 400 new pieces: bedding, more
- New HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand carries all of your Apple gear + 50% off pre-orders
- Everything announced at LEGO CON: New Star Wars kits, Ideas Foosball Table, more
All-new Apple TV Siri Remote sports a refreshed design, sees first discount to $50
- Amazon will sell you 96-loads of Tide Laundry Detergent in the Eco-Box for $13.50 (25% off)
- Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $26 (2021 low, Reg. $35+)
- iPhone 12 mini sees pre-paid discounts with a bundled $200 Mastercard, more
- Score a deep $235 discount on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 at a new all-time low
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor sees rare discount at just $1 shy of Prime Day low
- Nordstrom Rack’s slide and sandals event offers deals from $5: adidas, Steve Madden, more
- Anker Independence Day sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $17
- Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one of the best prices yet at $529
- Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $199 (Save $100)
- All of your favorite Amazon K-Cup pods are on sale today: 100-packs from $21 (Up to 30% off)
- Samsung’s all-new Galaxy A52 5G 128GB smartphone sees first discount at $100 off
- Apple discounts Seinfeld, The West Wing, and other TV show box sets in latest sale
- Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11
- Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros see rare open-box discounts from $257
- Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more
- Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more
- RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99 shipped
- Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale
- At $15 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 33%)
- This 1,200-lumen LED flashlight includes a rechargeable battery at 50% off, now $14.50
