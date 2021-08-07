Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple back to school sale, prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, and much more…
Yesterday, B&H launched a large Apple back to school sale with discounts across almost the entire product lineup from the company. In this sale, you’ll find fantastic prices on things like the M1 iPad Pro, 2020 Intel MacBook Pro, as well as the M1 MacBook Pro. Plus, there’s quite a few other discounts to browse through, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look for all the ways that you can save.
If you’re not in the market for the latest-and-greatest, check out Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro that’s up to $199 off with various models on sale. This time around, it’s the 2020 iPad Pro that’s discounted, offering LiDAR, two rear cameras, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Pricing starts as low as $699 with multiple physical and storage sizes on sale, so check out our previous coverage to learn more.
Speaking of previous-generation Apple gear, the company’s Apple TV 4K is currently down to $130. It’s rare that we see this streaming media player go on sale, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings here before the price goes back up. You’ll find that it functions as a HomeKit Hub for remote control of your smart home, as well as featuring AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Dolby Vision, and more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: LEGO Bro Thor’s New Asgard recreates one of Endgame’s most iconic scenes
- All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
- Tested: Satechi’s new GaN USB-C chargers refuel your Apple kit with up to 108W of power
- Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, Oakley, Herschel, more
- LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle review: Clone Force 99 makes a long-awaited debut
- Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightness, 65W USB-C, 165Hz refresh, more
- AMD Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS’ with built-in Radeon graphics, no GPU required
- meross debuts new streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp with HomeKit control [Deal]
- LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds
- LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with new 3,010-piece Hogwarts Icons set
- Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver added savings and less e-waste
- LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand
- Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags
- Pad & Quill launches limited run aged whiskey leather iPad Pro cases, now 15% off
- JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank has glass design, fuels three devices at once
- Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September + min requirements
- Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor arrives with a Mini LED panel, more
- Ralph Lauren 2021 Olympic Team USA collection is timeless and patriotic
- LEGO’s Amelia Earhart Tribute set is now available in the VIP Rewards Center
- The ‘world’s only fully self-contained’ dishwasher fits on your countertop, pre-order now
- LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review: Exclusive minifigures steal the show
- XGIMI Halo review: My new favorite portable projector [Video]
- JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more
- Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available
- Microsoft unveils shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, pre-orders now live
- Nike’s new women’s yoga collection offers top-of-the-line apparel and accessories from $14
- Monoprice debuts IGZO 27-inch monitor with 180Hz refresh rate alongside 2 other displays
- OtterBox launches new MagSafe mobile gaming clip for iPhone 12 and Xbox controllers
- Hands-on: Nomad launches new MagSafe Mount Stand with simplistic all-metal design
- Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions ahead of Halo Infinite launch + more
- Here’s our first look at the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set
- Review: LEGO Slave 1 delivers a downsized Boba Fett’s starship with a Mandalorian twist
- Tetris comes to board game night with multiplayer action for under $20
- All-new 8Bitdo Media Remote lineup gives Xbox Series X|S a streaming makeover
- Apex Legends Emergence patch notes detail what changes are coming to Season 10
- LEGO re-releasing Creator Fiat 500 set in new blue color scheme
- August 2021 Reading List: Page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, more
- Bandai and Disney team up for new R2-D2 Tamagotchi, complete with holochess
- Walabot 2 in-wall imager upgrades your DIY kit, now compatible with iPhone and Android
- Klipsch’s new T5 II earbuds deliver ANC for the first time alongside McLaren F1 edition
- LEGO unveils its first Marvel Advent Calendar with exclusive minifigs and festive builds
- Check out all of LEGO’s new August 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more
Top Deals |
Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more
- Up to $800 off 4K TVs ahead of NFL season: LG OLEDs, 2021 The Frame, more from $390
- Microsoft Surface Duo finally makes folding smartphones affordable from $398
- Save up to $129 on iPhone 12 Pro/mini models with rare cert. refurb discounts
- Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 with this highly-rated receiver (40% off)
- Lululemon’s August markdowns offer up to 50% off with deals from $14 + free shipping
- Nintendo launches eShop Mayhem Sale from $4: Mario Party, Mario Tennis, TowerFall, more
- adidas Buy More, Save More Event takes 20, 25, or 30% off: UltraBoost, NMD, more
- LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 sees deep $70 cut to new low of $280
- Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles from $30 shipped
- Latest Google Wifi mesh system is down to its best price yet at $150 (Save 25%)
- Carhartt adds new clearance items from just $10: Jackets, t-shirts, more
- Belkin’s back to school sale takes $20 off new MagSafe chargers, power banks, more
- Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more
- Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger is down to $12 (Save 40%)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $350 off
- Anker’s latest sale discounts smartphone essentials, HomeKit cams, more from $14
- Official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band sees first notable discount to $90
- Finally give Apple Silicon a try with $100 off the latest M1 Mac mini
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!