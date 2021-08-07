Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple back to school sale, prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, and much more…

Yesterday, B&H launched a large Apple back to school sale with discounts across almost the entire product lineup from the company. In this sale, you’ll find fantastic prices on things like the M1 iPad Pro, 2020 Intel MacBook Pro, as well as the M1 MacBook Pro. Plus, there’s quite a few other discounts to browse through, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look for all the ways that you can save.

If you’re not in the market for the latest-and-greatest, check out Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro that’s up to $199 off with various models on sale. This time around, it’s the 2020 iPad Pro that’s discounted, offering LiDAR, two rear cameras, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Pricing starts as low as $699 with multiple physical and storage sizes on sale, so check out our previous coverage to learn more.

Speaking of previous-generation Apple gear, the company’s Apple TV 4K is currently down to $130. It’s rare that we see this streaming media player go on sale, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings here before the price goes back up. You’ll find that it functions as a HomeKit Hub for remote control of your smart home, as well as featuring AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Dolby Vision, and more.

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

