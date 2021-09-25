Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, and much more…
Apple latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs some serious features if you haven’t checked it out yet. The nearly 13 inch display is a fantastic way to watch movies and more while on-the-go thanks to its Liquid Retina XDR display that has a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate as well as peak 1,600-nit brightness. Right now, you can get Apple’s latest high-end tablet at its lowest price ever of $149 off. Pricing starts at $999 with multiple models available.
In the market for a new set of headphones? Well, Apple’s AirPods Max are great if your budget can support it. Normally $549, right now the high-end wireless headphones are available for $79 off, dropping them to $470. After owning a set for nearly a year, I can say that they’re the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever used. Plus, Apple’ H1 chip makes pairing super simple as well.
Whether you just upgraded to the iPhone 13 or still have an iPhone 12, MagSafe is an absolute must-have. I picked up a MagSafe charger shortly after picking up my iPhone 12 mini and it’s a really useful charger. I never have to worry about lining up my phone with the charger thanks to the built-in magnets either. Right now is a great time to buy, especially since $27 marks an Amazon low from its normal $39 going rate.
New Products, Guides, more |
Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller
- Tested: Anker’s PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe stand is an iPhone 13 must-have
- Latest Belkin USB-C accessories include a flat-to-wall GaN charger, dual 20W adapter, more
- Best knives and multi-tools for your EDC from Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, more
- Kensington’s new StudioCaddy streamlines your entire Apple charging setup
- Nintendo 64 & SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, details, new wireless gamepads, more
- Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: N64 + SEGA Online games, more
- TalkWorks unleashes affordable MagSafe-compatible 5,000mAh power bank with USB-C
- Review: Plugable launches its first Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging and compact design
- Satechi debuts its first MagSafe Car Charger alongside other new unveils [Deal]
- Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Book of Boba Fett, battle packs, more
- CORSAIR’s M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built-in gyro for tilt-based customization, more
- New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: Floral designs, camera rings, more
- Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline mic pairs a simplistic style with USB-C connectivity
- Nodus brings MagSafe to its Italian leather iPhone 13 Shell Case 4 + launch discount
- TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items from $30: Polos, t-shirts, more
- Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz display, floating hinge Surface Studio, more
- NZXT refreshes popular Kraken Z coolers with slick white designs alongside new airflow case
- New ‘Made in the USA’ Raptic iPhone 13 Terrain case with magnetic charging + more now live
- Tested: Satechi’s Stand & Hub complements your Mac mini with front-facing I/O
- See your entire home even in the dark with color night vision on the all-new Wyze Cam Pan V2
- Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X with matching color scheme, more
- LEGO’s first Overwatch 2 set slated to launch by the end of the year
- Pelican uses first responder tech in new military-grade iPhone 13 protective cases
- Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5, pre-order now
- New Bellroy iPhone 13 cases launch with magnetic wallets, Swiss antimicrobial tech, more
- Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live with launch deals from $8
- Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]
- Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of next week’s event
- Philips’ Bluetooth Universal Remote streamlines pairing and has a Find It feature
- Outcast 2 is set in a gorgeous world with a unique non-linear story progression system
- SUPCASE brings built-in screen protection, belt clips, more to new iPhone 13 case lineup
- DODOcase iPhone 13 collection now live: custom case designer, leather wallets, more
- Roku’s refreshed Streaming Stick 4K/+ arrive with Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and more
- LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber arriving as gift with purchase later this year
- Ubiquiti readies new UniFi Dream Router with Wi-Fi 6, PoE, built-in screen, and AiO design
Top Deals |
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $200 GC + HomePod mini ($290 off)
- Amazon clears out iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases from $20 (Up to 60% off)
- Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon all-time low from $25.50 shipped
- Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to 29% off following rare discounts from $25
- OtterBox’s all-new iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases now 25% off starting at $30
- The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Backcountry, and more up to 60% off from $15
- Apple MagSafe Duo sees rare discount to new all-time low at $97 (Save 25%)
- Brooks takes up to 50% off running shoes, trail styles, more + free shipping
- Birkenstock best-selling sandals up to 38% off during Woot’s Flash Sale
- Save 50% on Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub at the best price of the year of $45
- Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, more from $19
- Spigen’s magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case streamlines your setup at $7 (Save 42%)
- Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts, pants, more from $20
- adidas Fall Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, fleece, best-selling shoes, more
- Amazon celebrates the release of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ with 20% off LEGO sale from $12
- Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor sees $200 discount to Amazon low
- Nintendo just launched a blockbuster digital game sale from $3.50: Hades, Mario, more
- Our exclusive discount takes $301 off the Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO
- Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it’s down at $15 (30% off)
- Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)
- Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, more + free shipping
- Levi’s takes extra 50% off clearance with denim from just $20
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live alongside this week’s $1 HD rental
- LG’s 2021 A1 smart OLED 4K TVs have dropped to new Amazon lows at up to $500 off
- Philips Hue refurb sale goes live: Gradient Lightstrip $207, Play lamps $70, more from $36
- Bring Super Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV and Siri Remote with elago cases from $14
