Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27

Apple latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs some serious features if you haven’t checked it out yet. The nearly 13 inch display is a fantastic way to watch movies and more while on-the-go thanks to its Liquid Retina XDR display that has a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate as well as peak 1,600-nit brightness. Right now, you can get Apple’s latest high-end tablet at its lowest price ever of $149 off. Pricing starts at $999 with multiple models available.

In the market for a new set of headphones? Well, Apple’s AirPods Max are great if your budget can support it. Normally $549, right now the high-end wireless headphones are available for $79 off, dropping them to $470. After owning a set for nearly a year, I can say that they’re the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever used. Plus, Apple’ H1 chip makes pairing super simple as well.

Whether you just upgraded to the iPhone 13 or still have an iPhone 12, MagSafe is an absolute must-have. I picked up a MagSafe charger shortly after picking up my iPhone 12 mini and it’s a really useful charger. I never have to worry about lining up my phone with the charger thanks to the built-in magnets either. Right now is a great time to buy, especially since $27 marks an Amazon low from its normal $39 going rate.

