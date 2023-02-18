Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, OnePlus 11 5G $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, OnePlus 11 5G $100 off, iPad Air 5 with M1 chip at all-time low, and much more…

Whether you’re rocking an older Apple Watch or want to pick one up for the first time, the SE 2 is a solid choice all around. As Apple’s latest budget-focused smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale this week from $219, making now a great time to pick up the affordable fitness companion. Running watchOS 9, you’ll find the ability to track heart rate, sleep, and leverage the new onboard compass for navigating around. Plus, there’s crash detection, a Retina Display, and water resistance to round things out.

Launching earlier this week, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is already on sale. Coming in at $100 off, the new smartphone is discounted to lows of $700, which makes now a great time to pick up the latest OnePlus has to offer. Centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, and a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger, the OnePlus 11 also packs a 50MP main sensor as part of its triple camera array to round out its notable features.

Ready to take your workflow on-the-go? Well, Apple’s iPad Air 5 packs the M1 chip to deliver plenty of power to your portable setup. Delivering a 10.9-inch display with True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating, this is an ideal way to edit photos or videos when you’re not at home. Of course, you’ll also find Apple Pencil integration, Touch ID, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support as well. On sale at $500, this week’s discount unlocks an all-time low making now the best time yet to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air.

Corsair HS55 and HS65 Review: Wireless and Bluetooth at a budget price? [Video]

Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard

Here’s our first look at a pair of LEGO 100th Anniversary Disney sets: Up House and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles return to all-time lows from $229 with $51 discounts in tow

Bundle a copy of the latest Parallels virtual desktop suite with over $860 in FREE apps

