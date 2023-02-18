Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, OnePlus 11 5G $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, OnePlus 11 5G $100 off, iPad Air 5 with M1 chip at all-time low, and much more…
Whether you’re rocking an older Apple Watch or want to pick one up for the first time, the SE 2 is a solid choice all around. As Apple’s latest budget-focused smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale this week from $219, making now a great time to pick up the affordable fitness companion. Running watchOS 9, you’ll find the ability to track heart rate, sleep, and leverage the new onboard compass for navigating around. Plus, there’s crash detection, a Retina Display, and water resistance to round things out.
Launching earlier this week, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is already on sale. Coming in at $100 off, the new smartphone is discounted to lows of $700, which makes now a great time to pick up the latest OnePlus has to offer. Centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, and a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger, the OnePlus 11 also packs a 50MP main sensor as part of its triple camera array to round out its notable features.
Ready to take your workflow on-the-go? Well, Apple’s iPad Air 5 packs the M1 chip to deliver plenty of power to your portable setup. Delivering a 10.9-inch display with True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating, this is an ideal way to edit photos or videos when you’re not at home. Of course, you’ll also find Apple Pencil integration, Touch ID, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support as well. On sale at $500, this week’s discount unlocks an all-time low making now the best time yet to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Corsair HS55 and HS65 Review: Wireless and Bluetooth at a budget price? [Video]
- Tested: Plugable’s latest iPad docking stand doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub
- Tested: Twelve South’s new SurfacePad for iPhone 14 is the best leather wallet folio around
Pre-Orders
Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more
Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard
- Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer automatically prepares food with just a scan
- Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new handmade leather MacBook backpack and brief now up to $119 off
- Best new cologne for men this spring 2023: Dior, Creed Aventus dupe, more
- Get hyped for Destiny 2: Lightfall with themed SteelSeries and KontrolFreek peripherals
- Return to Dream Land with Kirby next week: Pre-order deals, freebies, new footage, more
- Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 Pro adds extra macros to let you have a truly custom experience
- IK’s new TONEX AI smart guitar pedal puts thousands of sounds in one metal box
- CASETiFY’s new ‘The Office’ collection decks out your iPhone 14 in Dunder Mifflin gear
- DJI’s new Osmo Mobile SE smartphone gimbal arrives with more affordable $109 price tag
- Cities: Skylines Remastered packs new tiles, environment and atmospheric control, more
- PlayStation Plus Festival starts today: Double discounts, God of War Trial, freebies, more
- OtterBox lights up your MagSafe connection with new neon-style Aneu iPhone 14 cases
- WD unveils ‘milestone capacity’ with new 22TB and 44TB My Book backup drives today
- JAKKS Pacific’s new Super Mario Bros. toy lineup includes a 7-inch ‘fire-breathing’ Bowser
- Minecraft 1.20 will introduce Sniffer mob, cherry blossom biome, and archeology
- Plugable unveils new Works With Chromebook certified 12-in-1 dual display dock at $15 off
- elago launches new W9 Apple Watch Ultra stand with retro computer design
- CORSAIR’s latest HS65/HS55 wireless gaming headsets pack over 24 hours of battery life
Latest LEGO news and reviews
Here’s our first look at a pair of LEGO 100th Anniversary Disney sets: Up House and more
- LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon is still the largest Star Wars set, hits Amazon low at $102 off
- LEGO officially reveals upcoming BTS set with Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA, and other minifigs
- LEGO officially reveals three new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets launching on April 1
- LEGO’s 1,900-piece Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship drops to $128 (Reg. $160), Groot at $44
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure, launching May 1
Top Apple Deals
Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best prices since Black Friday from $1,020 (Reg. $1,099+)
- Just-released Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands see rare discounts from $84
- Apple Pencil with USB-C adapter falls to $79 low in Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale, much more
- Apple Pencil 2 works with everything from M2 iPad Pros to iPad mini and more at $89
- Apple discounts indie movies and rom-coms in latest $8 or less iTunes movie sale, more
- Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles cleared out with $250 discount to low of $279
- Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value at $1,800 low (Save $699)
- $50 Apple Watch Ultra discounts lands to start the week in several styles (Second-best prices)
- First discount in months lands on Apple’s AirPods Max with $99 price cut to $450
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $240 (Reg. $349), more in Woot sale
- Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8/Ultra with an affordable leather band at $9.50 (Save 35%)
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case see first discount in months at $150
- Celebrate Black History Month with the official Apple Watch Back Unity Band at $30 (Reg. $49)
Top Google Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles return to all-time lows from $229 with $51 discounts in tow
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to within $2 of the all-time low with ANC in tow at $90 (Save $60)
- Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with $207 discount to second-best price of $643
- Motorola’s recently-released unlocked Moto G Play smartphone sees first discount to $150
- Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV falls to new low of $1,198 (Save $400)
Top Deals
Bundle a copy of the latest Parallels virtual desktop suite with over $860 in FREE apps
- Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C hubs, and GaN chargers from $13
- Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji folding pocket knife with 1.75-inch blade falls to $19.50
- Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro now $449 off, plus Bumblebee Kickscooter $222
- Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $80 (Save 20%)
- Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: HOKA, Nike, Cole Haan, more
