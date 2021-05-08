Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, and more…
Best Buy is a currently running its Mother’s Day sale that has plenty of great deals for mom. Given that Best Buy is likely local to many, you can easily order a present online and pick it up in store. In this sale, you’ll find items like Apple’s HomePod mini bundled with a HomeKit-enabled WeMo Smart Plug for $110, which normally runs $124. That’s far from the only item, however, as Best Buy is also discounting Google’s Nest Hub with smart LED bulbs, Wi-Fi 6 routers, gaming accessories, and more right now.
Maybe mom is in need of a new computer? Well, if so, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is a fantastic choice. With all-day battery life, an ultra-powerful M1 processor, and a 13.3-inch Retina display, the MacBook Pro is a great choice all around. It’s currently $199 off at Amazon, which drops the price to $1,300, making it a great deal for a higher-end model that features 512GB of storage. That’s more than enough for mom to keep thousands of photos and videos offline of both kids, and future grandkids.
How about getting mom an Apple Watch? If she’s yet to pick one up, or is still rocking an older model, then now’s a great time to upgrade. Apple Watch Series 6 is up to $100 off in various models, ranging from Nike+ to Cellular and more. The Series 6 brings with it an always-on display, ECG readings, blood/oxygen monitoring, and more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]
- Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano nails thin and light at under 2 pounds [Video]
- Turtle Beach launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ 60mm Eclipse Dual Driver Recon 500 Gaming Headset
- LEGO Batman Tumbler reportedly in the works – here’s everything we know so far
- Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up your home theater
- Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple Watch cannot with 7-day battery life, more
- Seagate shuts down NAS remote access – here are the best alternatives: Synology, WD, more
- Seagate refreshes One Touch USB-C SSD lineup with new designs, 1,030MB/s transfer speeds
- Oakley drops new ‘Kato’ sunglasses this summer that are made for sports
- GIGABYTE launches line of factory-tuned PCs for ‘ultimate performance’ right out of the box
- Bosch’s new Blaze Laser Measure is 67% faster, has haptic feedback, 165-foot range, more [Deal]
- Tested: Satechi’s Dock5 is the all-in-one Apple charging station I’ve been searching for
- LEGO unveils 969-piece Bad Batch Shuttle with 5 exclusive Clone Force 99 minifigures
- Videography diary: The Movo UM700 USB mic is an affordable way to boost audio quality
- Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage lets Switch owners code their own experiences
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker update includes first act of a fully voiced campaign, launching tomorrow
- Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum
- Cuisinart’s new foldable grill serves 10, wields 20,000 BTUs, stainless steel design, more
- Under Armour’s 25th Anniversary Collection offers exclusive apparel, bags, more from $14
- OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12
- Anker unveils new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger
- SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed to help you clip + share your gameplay
- Save a fortune all year round with Amazon Wag dog and pet food: New freeze-dried treats, more
- Belkin SoundForm Move earbuds debut with USB-C, sealed fit, $50 price, more
- PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller, now available for pre-order
- LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years
- Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible
- Nordstrom x Nike Summer ’21 collection is live with trendy shoes and apparel from $14
- Disney celebrates Star Wars Day by showcasing upcoming retractible Lightsaber
- Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more
- ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-translucent RGB top at $60, more
- LEGO’s spring Ideas review is packed with 57 potential creations: Zelda, Metroid, Ghibli, more
- Fresh Stanley Star Wars gear turns up ahead of May the 4th: Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, more
- Supreme and Nike’s latest collab puts a fresh face on classic kicks with translucent Air Max 96
- May reading list 2021: Beach reads, thrillers, romance novels, more
- Elevation Lab TagVault: The ‘first’ waterproof AirTag case with 360-degree protection for $13
- LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more
- LEGO kicks off May the 4th Star Wars sale with freebies, double VIP points, new builds, and more
Top Deals |
Google kicks off Mother’s Day sale: Nest Mini $19, Wifi $199, Audio $80, more
- Carhartt Clearance Event offers deals from $7: T-shirts, pullovers, more
- Home Depot takes up to $400 off Milwaukee electric tool bundles and more
- Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Amazon lows: Leather, clear, more from $20
- Birkenstock offers new spring markdowns at up to 50% off + free shipping: Sandals, more
- Amazon DIY tool sale includes PORTER-CABLE, WORX, DEWALT, Makita, more from $31
- DEWALT power tools from $99: 20V MAX 7-Pc. Combo, 4-Pc. Battery Kit, more (Up to $145 off)
- Amazon’s Swiss+Tech multi-tool sale kicks off from $5.50 (Up to 48% off)
- Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives fall as low as $7.50 (Up to 55% off)
- Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more see rare discounts from $81
- Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop at $99 off with an Amazon low on the latest Mac mini
- Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more from $8 during Bob’s Store Flash Sale
- Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife hits $20, more from $9 (Up to 45% off)
- Walabot’s DIY Plus Wall Scanning X-Ray tool for Android falls to new low of $21 (Reg. $70)
- Apple launches $8 Marvel movie sale alongside this week’s $1 rental
- Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $500, its lowest price of the year
- Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11
- Nike adds new markdowns up to 40% off: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, joggers, more
- Pocket Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more
- ESR MagSafe chargers and other accessories now up to 45% off starting at $6
- Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band sees rare discount to low of $39 (Reg. $49)
- Levi’s Warehouse Event offers deals from $20 with up to 75% off closeout styles
- adidas Score Big Sale offers up to 30% off thousands of styles from $8: Running shoes, more
- Add four solar-powered fence lights to your yard this spring at under $4 each (50% off)
- Save $80 on LEGO’s Technic Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sián supercars, more from $32
- Do pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and much more with the Stamina Power Tower: $69.50 (Save 37%)
