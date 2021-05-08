FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, and more…

Best Buy is a currently running its Mother’s Day sale that has plenty of great deals for mom. Given that Best Buy is likely local to many, you can easily order a present online and pick it up in store. In this sale, you’ll find items like Apple’s HomePod mini bundled with a HomeKit-enabled WeMo Smart Plug for $110, which normally runs $124. That’s far from the only item, however, as Best Buy is also discounting Google’s Nest Hub with smart LED bulbs, Wi-Fi 6 routers, gaming accessories, and more right now.

Maybe mom is in need of a new computer? Well, if so, Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is a fantastic choice. With all-day battery life, an ultra-powerful M1 processor, and a 13.3-inch Retina display, the MacBook Pro is a great choice all around. It’s currently $199 off at Amazon, which drops the price to $1,300, making it a great deal for a higher-end model that features 512GB of storage. That’s more than enough for mom to keep thousands of photos and videos offline of both kids, and future grandkids.

How about getting mom an Apple Watch? If she’s yet to pick one up, or is still rocking an older model, then now’s a great time to upgrade. Apple Watch Series 6 is up to $100 off in various models, ranging from Nike+ to Cellular and more. The Series 6 brings with it an always-on display, ECG readings, blood/oxygen monitoring, and more.

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Google kicks off Mother’s Day sale: Nest Mini $19, Wifi $199, Audio $80, more

