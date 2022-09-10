Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 $99 off, AirPods 3 $150, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 $99 off, AirPods 3 fall to $150, Level Bolt HomeKit smart lock $151, and much more…
Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 brings with it an all-new design that delivers support for Apple Pencil 2 and USB-C connectivity. That’s right, the refreshed build brings Apple’s smallest tablet up to date with its iPad Air and Pro lineups. Right now, the iPad mini 6 is on sale from $400 with $99 in savings available. Delivering everything from the base 64GB Wi-Fi model all the way up to higher storage tiers with cellular connectivity, there’s a lot of ways to save here so be sure to check out our coverage from earlier this week to learn more.
While Apple might have announced new AirPods Pro 2 at its Far Out event earlier this week, the $249 price tag might still be a bit too expensive for you. If that’s the case, then Apple’s AirPods 3 are a great alternative and are on sale for $29 off right now coming in at $150. Sure, there’s no ANC here but it still packs the H1 chip which brings Hey Siri support, iCloud pairing syncing, and more.
Is your smart home missing a voice-activated deadbolt? Well, keep the current aesthetic of your front door by installing the Level Bolt HomeKit smart lock, which blends invisibly into your setup. Simply install the deadbolt inside your door with the hardware you already have and enjoy HomeKit control. The Level Bolt can be programmed to function with automations or voice commands depending on what works best for your setup. It’s on sale for $151 today from its normal going rate of $200, making now a great time to pick it up.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Insta360 X3 review: Bigger sensor, crisp 72MP photos, and better color
Pre-Orders |
FUJIFILM’s new 40MP X-H2 APS-C mirrorless DSLR records 8K30 and has RAW HDMI output
- Samsung intros new heat sink 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs for your battle station with RGB lights
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
- Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC
- Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Bose interrupts AirPods Pro 2 announcement with new QuietComfort II earbuds
- Intel releases specifications for its upcoming Arc desktop graphics card lineup
- Nintendo’s new limited-edition Splatoon Switch Pro Controller is now available for purchase
- Incase launches new braided AirPods Pro 2 lanyard attachment, today at Apple for $13
- Caudabe intros redesigned dot matrix Synthesis MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, plus more from $27
- Speck iPhone 14 cases with antimicrobial covers, MagSafe action, and glitter crystals are here
- Marvel vs Capcom 2 makes home arcade debut with Arcade1Up’s latest cabinet, pre-order now
- Spigen sister brand CYRILL offers Amazon launch deals on new iPhone 14 cases from $20
- Anker debuts new MagSafe power bank with built-in PopSocket for iPhone 14
- Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off
- CORSAIR K100 AIR is its thinnest keyboard yet with 200-hour battery life
- SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 14 Pro cases with machined metal threading now 10% off
- New PlantCore MagSafe iPhone 14 PopCase from PopSockets with slide grip
- OtterBox refreshes iPhone 14 case lineup with new collection of rugged MagSafe covers
- Bellroy iPhone 14 cases arrive with modular mix and match wallets, compostable bamboo, more
- Coach’s fashion-forward Italian leather and canvas iPhone 14 cases have arrived
- Incipio iPhone 14 cases: 3 new MagSafe models, 100% plant-based options, and more
- Nomad refreshes popular leather case collection for Apple’s new iPhone 14 series
- ESR debuts new affordable MagSafe HaloLock iPhone 14 cases from just $12.50 (10% off)
- Get the best value for your iPhone trade-in following Apple’s iPhone 14 event [10% cash bonus]
- Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets
- MUJJO unveils new Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases with optional wallet pockets
- CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 series case collection with rugged, colorful builds
- Alto’s custom laser-carved burl wood case designs for iPhone 14 with exclusive launch deal
- Spigen’s iPhone 14 case collection arrives from $14 with new models at up to 10% off
- HyperX’s new budget-friendly Cloud Stinger 2 PC gaming headset now available at just $50
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED revealed alongside latest info from Paldea
- Tamron joins Nikon’s Z lineup with the world’s smallest and lightest 70-300mm mirrorless lens
- New RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Switch cases double as kick stands, pre-order now
- SteelSeries launches Apex 9 TKL and Mini keyboards with hot-swappable optical switches
- Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense controller, 3D headset, and PS5 cover
- Anker launches new 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger alongside Bio-Based Lightning cables
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s new collectible Muppets minifigures on sale for the first time at $2.50 each (Save 50%)
- LEGO’s latest sets have arrived for September: Ideas Lighthouse, Advent Calendars, more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s official MagSafe chargers gets in on iPhone 14 pre-order action with drop to $30
- Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 models at all-time lows from $300 (Save up to $150)
- Stylize your new Apple Watch Series 8 with official Sport Bands from $25 (Reg. $49)
- Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with Amazon discount to $240
- Apple celebrates event day with $10 or less iTunes movie sale alongside $1 HD rental
- Apple’s black European leather AirTag Key Ring case drops to new Amazon low at $21.50
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air delivers plenty of value at $899 following $100 discount
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro now up to $200 off starting at $1,149
- Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases now on sale for $40 (Reg. $49)
Top Google Deals |
Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone sees pre-order discount to $500 (Save $100)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 into 12.4-inch build at $756 (Reg. $900)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen refreshes your Assistant setup at $55 (Reg. $100), more
Top Deals |
Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging sees first drop to $127.50
- Nike’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off clearance
- Anker celebrates Apple event day with latest iPhone accessory sale from $14
- SanDisk’s all-metal dual 1TB USB-C flash drive returns to Amazon all-time low at $100
- Amazon’s adidas Back to School Sale takes up 50% off apparel, shoes, accessories, more
- Samsung’s popular EVO Select microSD cards fall to new lows: 512GB hits $47, more from $20
