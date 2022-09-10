Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 $99 off, AirPods 3 $150, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 $99 off, AirPods 3 fall to $150, Level Bolt HomeKit smart lock $151, and much more…

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 brings with it an all-new design that delivers support for Apple Pencil 2 and USB-C connectivity. That’s right, the refreshed build brings Apple’s smallest tablet up to date with its iPad Air and Pro lineups. Right now, the iPad mini 6 is on sale from $400 with $99 in savings available. Delivering everything from the base 64GB Wi-Fi model all the way up to higher storage tiers with cellular connectivity, there’s a lot of ways to save here so be sure to check out our coverage from earlier this week to learn more.

While Apple might have announced new AirPods Pro 2 at its Far Out event earlier this week, the $249 price tag might still be a bit too expensive for you. If that’s the case, then Apple’s AirPods 3 are a great alternative and are on sale for $29 off right now coming in at $150. Sure, there’s no ANC here but it still packs the H1 chip which brings Hey Siri support, iCloud pairing syncing, and more.

Is your smart home missing a voice-activated deadbolt? Well, keep the current aesthetic of your front door by installing the Level Bolt HomeKit smart lock, which blends invisibly into your setup. Simply install the deadbolt inside your door with the hardware you already have and enjoy HomeKit control. The Level Bolt can be programmed to function with automations or voice commands depending on what works best for your setup. It’s on sale for $151 today from its normal going rate of $200, making now a great time to pick it up.

