Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air $200 off, Pixel 6a $299, iPad mini 6 $400, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air hits new low at $200 off, Pixel 6a falls to $299, iPad mini 6 drops to $400, and much more…

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air brings more than just a updated chip to the party. With an all-new design for the MacBook Air lineup, you’ll find 13-inch Liquid Retina Display that sports a 500-nit brightness and P3 wide color support. The screen also features an edge-to-edge design with a notch to give you more room at the top for the menu bar. On top of that, MagSafe makes a return for charging giving you two USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Right now, you can pick up Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air available for $200 off, coming in at a new low of $1,299, making now a great time to pick up this premium laptop.

Are you still rocking an older smartphone? Well, Google’s Pixel 6a is a solid choice to replace your aging device. Coming in with the company’s in-house Tensor chip, 24 hours of battery life, and a dual 12MP camera sensor around back, the Pixel 6a is still a solid choice all around for your smartphone needs. Right now, it’s down to $299 from its typical $449 going rate, which marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked so far, making now a great time to pick it up.

Looking for ways to work on-the-go without having a full laptop in your bag? Well, the iPad mini 6 is a great way to tackle workflow tasks without taking up a ton of room. The edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display sports Apple Pencil 2 support and is a great way to draw, take notes, or do photo and video editing while on-the-go. Coming in with 64GB of storage and Touch ID integrated into the power button. So, if you’re looking for something compact that’ll handle whatever you throw at it, then the latest iPad mini 6 is a great choice all around, especially since it’s on sale for $99 off right now, coming in at $400.

