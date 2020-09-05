Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage up to 50% off at Home Depot, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage at Home Depot up to 50% off, and much more…

Labor Day is Monday, and with it comes a slew of discounts from some of our favorite retailers. One such sale is at Best Buy this time around, where you’ll find a wide variety of tech products at killer prices. There are plenty of discounts to be had here, including up to $300 off various MacBook Pro models, iPad Air at $100 off, and Apple gift card deals, so be sure to swing by our coverage of the sale to find all of our top picks and the best ways to save.

Dell is also getting in on the Labor Day festivities. At the computer giant, you’ll see a selection of products discounted to absolutely fantastic prices. From massive monitors to full-blown computers, Dell is giving out up to 50% in savings with its various discounts. One of our favorites is the UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor, which drops to $648 shipped. The best part is that Dell is including a $100 eGift card to be used on a future purchase here, providing even more in savings.

Now that summer is coming to a close, it’s time to make sure the garage is organized for the winter. You’ll likely want to start parking inside again, if you haven’t been, and you might need to tidy up some in order to do that. Well, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off garage storage and organization gear, but the savings end today. It’s been going on all week, and you’ll find some killer deals here. For example, Husky’s 28-inch cabinet is down to $305.50, which is a huge savings compared to its $470 list price and normal $400 going rate.

New Products, Guides, more |

Razer Naga Pro Review: Highly customizable mouse without the hassle [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Anker’s Pan + Tilt HomeKit camera highlights new sale, projectors, more from $11

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!