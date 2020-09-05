Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage up to 50% off at Home Depot, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage at Home Depot up to 50% off, and much more…
Labor Day is Monday, and with it comes a slew of discounts from some of our favorite retailers. One such sale is at Best Buy this time around, where you’ll find a wide variety of tech products at killer prices. There are plenty of discounts to be had here, including up to $300 off various MacBook Pro models, iPad Air at $100 off, and Apple gift card deals, so be sure to swing by our coverage of the sale to find all of our top picks and the best ways to save.
Dell is also getting in on the Labor Day festivities. At the computer giant, you’ll see a selection of products discounted to absolutely fantastic prices. From massive monitors to full-blown computers, Dell is giving out up to 50% in savings with its various discounts. One of our favorites is the UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor, which drops to $648 shipped. The best part is that Dell is including a $100 eGift card to be used on a future purchase here, providing even more in savings.
Now that summer is coming to a close, it’s time to make sure the garage is organized for the winter. You’ll likely want to start parking inside again, if you haven’t been, and you might need to tidy up some in order to do that. Well, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off garage storage and organization gear, but the savings end today. It’s been going on all week, and you’ll find some killer deals here. For example, Husky’s 28-inch cabinet is down to $305.50, which is a huge savings compared to its $470 list price and normal $400 going rate.
Razer Naga Pro Review: Highly customizable mouse without the hassle [Video]
- Zhiyun Smooth-XS smartphone gimbal offers an all-new sliding mechanism, more
- Arcade1Up’s Big Buck Hunter cabinet goes up for pre-order with co-op action
- JBL Quantum 800 Review: Wireless ANC gaming headset with glorious RGB [Video]
- New G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER lands with carbon-infused design, Bluetooth, more
- Amazon Launchpad hits the 5-year mark + recounts top-selling products
- Ralph Lauren’s new US Open collection supports frontline workers
- This gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see
- LEGO Razor Crest review: Come for Baby Yoda, stay for one of 2020’s best sets
- FREE next-gen upgrades coming for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
- ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation
- WD unveils encrypted ArmorLock SSD that unlocks using your smartphone
- elago brings out new ice cream cone cases for AirPods Pro, available now
- Express’ new Factory Outlet has exceptional fall deals from $19
- OWC launches Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C system with up to 32TB of storage
- Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more
- Acer’s Spin 7 offers 4G LTE/5G connectivity, ‘multi-day battery life,’ more
- New Samsung The Premiere laser projector throws 130 inches of 4K on your wall
- Tested: Anker PowerCore Play 6K is an affordable iPhone and Android controller
- September Reading List: The hottest books to dig into this fall
- Acer’s new Swift 3/5 laptops have 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more
- Amazon debuts all-new Blink cameras with 2-year battery, 1080p feeds, and more
- JBL intros new portable Bluetooth speaker lineup starting from $40 + more
- NVIDIA’s latest RTX 30-series graphics cards offer up to 8K60 gaming from $499
- New Optoma CinemaX P2 4K Laser Projector wants to banish your wall-mounted TV
- COACH debuts its fall collection with new cologne, stylish handbags, more
- Bose introduces more affordable Smart Soundbar 300 with AirPlay 2 and more
- New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more
- Walmart+ launches as Amazon Prime competitor with brick-and-mortar benefits
- August’s best LEGO Ideas include an RC fire truck, Fall Guys, and much more
- All-new Scout Kenai gives your truck a bed, bathroom, solar power, more
- Pottery Barn’s new fall home decor line is full of items to refresh your space
- Fully-electric Aston Martin D85 for kids offers 20 miles of range
- Sony now offering FREE video call backgrounds: TLOU, Ghost of Tsushima, more
- LEGO brings Diagon Alley from Harry Potter to life with new 5,500-piece set
- Lenovo announces 3 new laptops with next-gen Intel specs, RTX GPUs, more
- 8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC
Anker’s Pan + Tilt HomeKit camera highlights new sale, projectors, more from $11
- Apple Labor Day movie sale offers bundles from $10, 4K films, more starting at $1
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces fall as low as $59
- Apple kicks off $5 movie sale for Labor Day weekend
- Apple TV show sale offers complete series, more: Breaking Bad, Community, others
- Google Pixel 4a deals abound to start September
- Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10: Spider-Man, COD MW, PS Hits, much more
- Rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models take up to $80 off
- DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer tumbles under $30 at Amazon (Save 20%)
- Pit Boss’ 1-burner portable gas griddle drops to an Amazon low at $75
- L.L. Bean End of Summer Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $13
- Add HomeKit-enabled video to your setup with the $30 eufy Indoor Cam
- Latest Bose outlet sale takes $199 off AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700, more from $85
- Tacklife’s portable jump starter and tire inflator are on sale from $22
- Furniture deals abound at Amazon with end tables, seating, and more from $17
- Oakley, Ray-Ban, Persol, more up to 60% off during Sunglass Hut’s Season Sale
- HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and Siri control with deals from $188 (Reg. $299)
- This 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart switches outfits your home at just $7 each
- Upgrade your Apple Watch with three sport bands for $7 in various colors
- Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees some of the best prices yet from $1,749
- iPad Air is a great option for back to school, now $99 off various models
- Score a new low on this motion-sensing outdoor LED light at under $16.50
- SKIL, WORX, and Makita tool discounts thrive at Amazon with pricing from $30
- eBay coupons stack for big savings on Apple TV, accessories, more (Refurb)
