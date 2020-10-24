Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE goes FREE with Unlimited plans at Verizon, Sam’s Club memberships are effectively FREE, Anker discounts accessories for iPhone 12, much more…
If you’re in need of a new iPhone, Verizon has you covered. Just purchase the new iPhone SE and activate it on a qualifying Unlimited plan to receive the device absolutely FREE. That’s right, as long as you keep the qualifying Unlimited plan for 24-months, you won’t pay a dime for the phone itself. This saves you $399 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for Apple’s budget-focused smartphone.
Every holiday season, Sam’s Club offers some killer discounts on gear of all kinds, including Apple and home theater products. Well, in order to lock-in these savings, you have to be a member. Well, right now, when you join online, Sam’s Club is offering you a $45 in-store credit on your next purchase, as long as it’s within 60-days. This gives you enough time to join, get your card, and then make it to the store for Black Friday shopping next month, essentially delivering a FREE membership.
Did you pick up Apple’s brand-new iPhone 12 this week? Well, Anker has your back with some must-have accessories. You’ll find quite a bit in this sale, including unique options like the Lightning LED Flashlight. There are a number of other discounts here with prices starting at $12, like portable batteries, Lightning cables, USB-C chargers, and much more, so be sure to swing by and take a look before the sale ends.
New Products, Guides, more |
Philips Fidelio X3 Review: Huge soundstage in an elegant design [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatible wireless car charging mount
- ASUS ROG Strix XG17 review: 240Hz portable monitor takes gaming and work to the next level
- Build A MOC sidesteps LEGO Ideas with its own catalog of fan-made creations
- Samsung Premiere Smart Projector lineup now available with HDR10+ support, 4K, more
- Tested: Herman Miller x Logitech Embody gaming chair brings flash to the iconic brand
- J.Crew’s Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of ideas from $35
- Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable
- Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
- Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
- HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K goes up for pre-order with ATSC 3.0 support and more
- New Plugable Dual 4K Hubs unveiled with built-in USB-C cable, more [Deal]
- Tested: Twelve South BookBook iPad Pro case delivers a leather home for Magic Keyboard
- Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find gifts for everyone in your family
- LEGO journeys to Sesame Street with new 1,300-piece Ideas creation
- Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, more hit PlayStation 5 on launch day
- SanDisk offers up 15W charging speeds, automatic backups with new iPhone 12 accessories
- HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic
- Welcome to the new 9to5Toys
- Tested: Crane Wi-Fi space heater warms conveniently, quietly and remotely at $42
- New eBay refurb store offers impressive 2-year warranty on big names
- Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars Collection has force-filled bedding, pajamas, more
- Amazon turns your Fire TV into an Echo Show with new hands-free voice features
- Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
- Acer announces Porsche Design Acer Book RS, new laptops, monitors, more
- Sam’s Club announces November Savings Week, Thanks-Savings event, more
- Hands-on with the Amazon Choice Teande 3800PSI pressure washer [Video]
- All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more
- The North Face’s Holiday Gift Guide offers ideas for any adventurer from $20
- mophie unwraps new 4-in-1 Qi charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, more
- LEGO has 2 Minecraft kits on the way with new minifigures, bees, and more
- Grovemade launches gorgeous new Wood MacBook Dock with introductory pricing
- iOttie’s new One Touch Connect Pro with Alexa upgrades your driving experience
- HomeKit adorns meross’ latest dimmable smart RGB table lamp [Deal]
- LEGO and Sony team up for exclusive Spider-Man Miles Morales minifig giveaway
- Carhartt’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find the perfect gift for outdoors
- Marshall Major IV Headphones Review: 80+ hours, USB-C, and wireless charging
- GameStop Holiday Gift Guide unveiled with oodles of fun present ideas
- Raspberry Pi debuts Compute Module 4 with refreshed design, 32 variants, more
- Walmart’s Black Friday season set to offer three big sales starting November 4
- Mobile by Peak Design is a unique accessory system with cases, tripods, more
Top Deals |
Anker offers up deals on power essentials, headphones, more from just $12
- Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low prices
- Add 100 classic books to your Kindle eBook library for FREE
- Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weekend sale
- Samsung’s 49-inch Curved 144Hz UltraWide Monitor now $170 off, more from $110
- Dell’s latest 27-inch monitor sees 36% discount to new low of $160, more from $130
- New Halloween movie sale from Apple starts at $5, plus $1 rental of the week, more
- iPad Pro deals: Save on previous-gen. models, Magic Keyboard bundles from $799
- Logitech MX Master 3, MX Keys, Vertical, Ergo Plus, webcams, more from $80.50
- Expand your Z-Wave setup with smoke alarms, sensors, switches, more from $21
- Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer is a budget-focused smart home upgrade at $10
- Caudabe’s new minimalist iPhone 12 cases are now available at 15% off
- Add this Nike-style Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors from $7
- Arcade1Up’s PartyCade packs 8 retro titles with a mountable design at $200
- Amazon’s offering Lululemon look-alike apparel from $13 Prime shipped
- Assemble LEGO’s 1,350-piece Millennium Falcon at a low of $135, more kits from $4
- New Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Mega Man, MK11, more
- LEGO’s 910-piece Dinosaur Fossils set falls to new low at $52, more kits from $12
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K returns to 2020 low, now just $30
- Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up machines: Star Wars, Golden Tee, more from $161
- RAVPower Filehub 60W 6-port charger has 24W USB-C, data transfer, more at $17
- Bring HomeKit control to your dimmable lights with Lutron’s $80 kit
- Crocs Fall Flash Sale takes 40% off its most popular styles from $18
- Skagen, Citizen, and Timex timepieces plunge as low as $39 (Up to 57% off)
- LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs drop to new lows from $1,283 (Save up to $834)
- An Amazon low has come to OXO’s 6-quart POP Container, now just $12
- Timex’s Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch hits new low of $152, more from $21
- Save $200 on LG’s 75-inch 4K NanoCell AirPlay 2 TV, more from $547
- Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low at $269
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!