Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE goes FREE with Unlimited plans at Verizon, Sam’s Club memberships are effectively FREE, Anker discounts accessories for iPhone 12, much more…

If you’re in need of a new iPhone, Verizon has you covered. Just purchase the new iPhone SE and activate it on a qualifying Unlimited plan to receive the device absolutely FREE. That’s right, as long as you keep the qualifying Unlimited plan for 24-months, you won’t pay a dime for the phone itself. This saves you $399 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for Apple’s budget-focused smartphone.

Every holiday season, Sam’s Club offers some killer discounts on gear of all kinds, including Apple and home theater products. Well, in order to lock-in these savings, you have to be a member. Well, right now, when you join online, Sam’s Club is offering you a $45 in-store credit on your next purchase, as long as it’s within 60-days. This gives you enough time to join, get your card, and then make it to the store for Black Friday shopping next month, essentially delivering a FREE membership.

Did you pick up Apple’s brand-new iPhone 12 this week? Well, Anker has your back with some must-have accessories. You’ll find quite a bit in this sale, including unique options like the Lightning LED Flashlight. There are a number of other discounts here with prices starting at $12, like portable batteries, Lightning cables, USB-C chargers, and much more, so be sure to swing by and take a look before the sale ends.

Philips Fidelio X3 Review: Huge soundstage in an elegant design

Anker offers up deals on power essentials, headphones, more from just $12

