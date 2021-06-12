Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Father’s Day Sale, Verizon Dads and Grads BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more…

Father’s Day is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to get dad the perfect gift. If he’s into tech, then Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale is a great time to upgrade him to something new. Whether you’re wanting to bundle a HomePod mini with a HomeKit smart plug at $110, or enjoy up to $150 off Apple’s MacBook Pro, there’s likely a sale for you here. Be sure to check out our coverage for more ways to save.

Is dad’s phone getting a bit long in the tooth? Well, Verizon has you covered on that front with buy one get one FREE iPhone 12. That’s right, you can buy a single iPhone 12 and get a second completely free. Plus, there’s a $600 credit that you can take advantage of, as well, so the discounts just keep on stacking up. Ready to learn more? Swing by our coverage for further details and requirements.

However, if it’s a new desktop that dad’s in need of, Apple’s latest M1 iMac is a great choice. Sporting Apple’s brand-new M1 processor, there’s plenty of power for anything dad needs to tackle on a computer. Multiple models are on sale from $1,250 with up to $127 in savings available. You’ll find a 24-inch 4.5K display here, alongside USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Review: Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 might be the last iPhone gimbal you need [Video]

Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new all-time low at $499

