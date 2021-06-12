Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Father’s Day Sale, Verizon Dads and Grads BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more…
Father’s Day is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to get dad the perfect gift. If he’s into tech, then Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale is a great time to upgrade him to something new. Whether you’re wanting to bundle a HomePod mini with a HomeKit smart plug at $110, or enjoy up to $150 off Apple’s MacBook Pro, there’s likely a sale for you here. Be sure to check out our coverage for more ways to save.
Is dad’s phone getting a bit long in the tooth? Well, Verizon has you covered on that front with buy one get one FREE iPhone 12. That’s right, you can buy a single iPhone 12 and get a second completely free. Plus, there’s a $600 credit that you can take advantage of, as well, so the discounts just keep on stacking up. Ready to learn more? Swing by our coverage for further details and requirements.
However, if it’s a new desktop that dad’s in need of, Apple’s latest M1 iMac is a great choice. Sporting Apple’s brand-new M1 processor, there’s plenty of power for anything dad needs to tackle on a computer. Multiple models are on sale from $1,250 with up to $127 in savings available. You’ll find a 24-inch 4.5K display here, alongside USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Review: Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 might be the last iPhone gimbal you need [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact videography kit
- Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera in time for Pride month
- Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available with crush-proof design, more
- Review: Linedock delivers a tailored MacBook Pro companion with built-in battery and 100W charging
- Arcade1Up brings Turtles in Time to its lineup alongside two other retro cabinets
- Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag
- Monkeys, pirates, squirrels, oh my! MTG Modern Horizons 2 available for pre-order now
- All-new Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs Windows 10, costs $349, wields 18-hour battery, more
- Prime Day 2021: Here’s how you can save even more during Amazon’s shopping event
- Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000X portable power station with 60W USB-C output, more
- OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserve
- E3 2021 Summer Game Fest showcase! Elden Ring, Black Ops Cold War, Among Us, more
- Best new men’s sunglasses to gift for Father’s Day 2021: Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more
- Cricut Maker 3 review: New Smart Materials make crafting faster + easier than ever before
- Incase x BIONIC’s recycled ocean-plastic bags are a feel-good fit for all
- Battlefield 2042 trailer details dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
- Garmin’s upgraded dash cam lineup includes a ‘car key-sized’ model, 180-degree FOV, more
- Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
- Nike Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: Golf shoes, apparel, accessories, more from $35
- LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with working mechanism
- Clean up a cluttered charging area: RapidX MyCharging Station review [Video]
- The Swatch x NASA collab delivers the summer’s most unexpected breakout styles
- Glorious Model D Wireless is official, with 69g weight, 71-hour battery, more
- New Upright GO S takes aim at bad posture with 40% lower price, iOS/Android compatibility, more
- Sony’s all-new XM4 true wireless earbuds deliver improved ANC with a 40% smaller design
- Thomas Rhett x Chaco collaboration debuts new sandal styles for summer
- LifeProof unveils new SEE environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases for iPhone 12
- Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?
- Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
- Hasbro adds Wolverine + Villains 5-figure pack to Marvel Legends series, pre-order now
- LEGO has 5 new Jurassic World sets due out this summer, with exclusive dinosaurs and more
- Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and 3D Surround Gaming Neckset; pre-order now
- Stanley’s ‘Instagram-famous’ Quencher Tumblers are back with new colorways
- Best new colognes to gift for Father’s Day 2021
- Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021 with these simple tricks and tips
- Everything we know about Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Smart Lock
Top Deals |
Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new all-time low at $499
- Nike’s popular Air Max sneakers plummet up to 56% off, styles for everyone from $27
- REI Outlet Flash Sale: Up to 75% off Camping gear and apparel from Columbia, Merrell, more
- Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save up to $100)
- Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors fall as low as $159 (Up to $183 off)
- Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale starting at $9
- Tim Cook really wants you to try MagSafe, Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger hits $33.50
- Home Depot Father’s Day sale goes live with up to $500 off mowers, tools, and much more
- Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime Day savings from $50 (2021 low)
- LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more
- Bundle two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at Home Depot for $99
- adidas End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling styles from $5: UltraBoosts, more
- Apple’s latest HomePod mini sees rare discount at just $1 shy of all-time low
- AirPods Pro with Spatial Audio sees open-box discount to $170, more from $110
- Multi-tools, tactical pens, and more fall as low as $4.50 at Amazon (Up to 47% off)
- Tillys Flash Sale offers extra 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more from $15
- Google’s latest Nest Thermostat helps you beat the heat this summer at $118
- Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, Apple Watch Bands, more from $6
- This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon
- Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping
- This 4-pack of LED lights shine 20,000-lumens into your garage or basement at under $23
- Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, more from $26 Prime shipped during Woot’s Sunglass Sale
- Amazon offers women’s apparel up to 50% off for summer: Jumpsuits, dresses, more from $16
- Apple’s new 80s summer blockbuster movie sale is packed with classics at $10 or less
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to new all-time low at $54
- Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pro for just $25 (Reg. $876)
- Panera teams up with Amazon to offer 40% + $3 credit for Prime Day orders
- Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K 85-inch Smart TV + $500 Prime Day credit (Up to $1,200 off), more
- Blu-ray + 4K from $14: Tenet, Spider-Man, A Quiet Place Part II, Wizard of Oz, more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!