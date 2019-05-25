Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Memorial Day sale, Philips Hue discounts, 2019 MacBook Pro up to $400 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s massive Memorial Day sale kicks off, save on Philips Hue smart lighting, get Apple’s latest 2019 MacBook Pro at up to $400 off with our exclusive discounts, more…
Nomad Base Station
Memorial Day is around the corner, and with it comes a slew of great sales. Best Buy’s is particularly notable, bringing with it discounts on many Apple products like HomePod, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to save on robotic vacuums, computer gaming hardware, home theater soundbars, home security camera systems, Apple’s official iPhone cases, and more.
For smart lighting, that’s on sale, too. Headlining the group is Philips Hue, which is my personal favorite when it comes to smart bulbs. You’ll be able to pick up starter kits, smart switches, motion sensors, and more in the Philips Hue Memorial Day sale. Plus, if you’re wanting a different look, Nanoleaf panels are also available at a discount right now.
Apple released a new MacBook Pro this week, to everyone’s surprise. With up to 8-core processors and a new keyboard design, this could be one of Apple’s best and most powerful releases yet. We’ve locked in some exclusive discounts on Apple’s latest and greatest, just for you. With our exclusive promo codes, you can save up to $400 on the 2019 MacBook Pro in various configurations. So if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, check out our sale.
Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH Hands-on: Bring the Avengers Endgame experience home [Video]
- Microsoft’s Project xCloud will run all 3,500+ Xbox One games
- Review: iRig Micro mini guitar amp doubles as an iOS/Mac audio interface + more
- Looking for a Father’s Day Gift? These newly-released colognes are a perfect idea
- Echo Dot Diary: Why I opted for Echo Plus over HomePod and Sonos One
- ET2 Lighting unveils three new collections of HomeKit-enabled Friends of Hue smart lights
- New Fuji GFX100 camera sports eye-popping 102MP sensor, 4K, more
- Scuf’s new Prestige Xbox Controller offers customizable triggers, rechargeable battery, more
- Barnes & Noble debuts its largest E-Ink Nook just in time for summer
- Nordstrom collaborates with boutique Maisonette on the cutest kids collection for summer
- Tascam unveils new TH-06 Monitoring Headphones w/ ‘ear shaking’ Bass XL tech, more
- Panic reveals ‘Playdate’ handheld game system w/ a unique design, launching in 2020 for $149
- Walmart’s ONN TV brand offers budget-friendly prices w/ a 65-inch 4K model for under $500
- The new Earth Traveler Teardrop Trailer is made of carbon fiber & weighs only 216 pounds
- Just Cause movie to be written by John Wick creator, goes in to production next year
- The Container Store partners with Home Edit to organize every inch of your home from $5
- Denon updates X-Series AV Receivers w/ AirPlay 2, low-latency HDMI passthrough, more
- The latest Fortnite collab? Jordan Brand shoes are now battle royale-ready
- Wyze Bulb takes on Philips Hue w/ Alexa & Assistant compatibility from just $7.50
- Scan Dimension SOL 3D Scanner Hands-on: Setup and first impressions [Video]
- VIZIO debuts new home theater audio lineup tailored to fit every price point
- Target debuts a new budget-friendly skincare line called ‘Versed’ with all prices under $20
- LEGO Ideas launches special review, giving fans the ability to vote on the next official set
- Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more
- Hands-on: The Peak Design Travel Tripod is my new go-to for just about everything
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR teaser trailer released, to be released in September
- Sony drops new ANC headphones w/ more affordable price tag, enhanced bass, more
- Father’s Day will be here before we know it, Nordstrom has an array of gift ideas under $100
- Sony now set to produce original PlayStation TV shows and movies
- PDP’s Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controller intros interchangeable faceplates
- Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service is great, if you know how to use it
AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale delivers all-time lows on tech, home goods, fashion, more
- Pad & Quill Memorial Day iOS Accessories Sale up to 25% off: Cases, folios, more
- Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new all-time lows as Amazon and B&H cut $40 off
- Apple Watch Series 4 sees some of the best prices to date, take $70 off various styles
- Chromebook deals abound from $129 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale
- Save on refurbished Sonos AirPlay speakers w/ deals starting at just $119 shipped
- Readdle’s popular Printer Pro for iOS goes FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $7)
- This week’s best iTunes deals: Family-friendly action titles from $8, $1 rental, more from $5
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC storage sale at Amazon from $27: 400GB $57 (Reg. up to $70), more
- August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $120+)
- Google Chromecast upgrades your TV for $28 shipped (Save 20%)
- The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can travel 18 miles at up to 15mph: $399 (Amazon low)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $11: Wireless earbuds, Qi chargers, projectors, more
- Nike’s Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance styles: Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT, more
- B&H clears out Retina iMac inventory taking up to $500 off w/ added tax benefits
- Best Buy has Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band for $75 (Reg. $149)
- Take up to $480 off Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro with tax savings for some shoppers
- Major retailers discount Nest products for Memorial Day: Secure $299, Detect $39, more
- Lock in a 20% discount on Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Smartphone at $160 shipped
- iOttie’s latest iTap 2 Smartphone Car Mounts on sale from $20 in various styles
- These LED bulbs have built-in motion sensors, are outdoor safe & automatically shut off for $10
- WD easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive falls to $130 ($50 off) + more storage deals from $18
- Memorial Day Home Theater from $48: 65-inch 4K Roku Dolby Vision, soundbars, more
- Renew your PlayStation Plus Membership: 1-year for $38.50 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)
- iTunes launches $5 Memorial Day movie sale with deals across every genre
- Save over 23% on Motorola’s Moto g7/plus Android smartphones starting at $153 shipped
- Digital Switch games from $0.50: Dead Cells, One Strike, Lumo, Old Man’s Journey, more
