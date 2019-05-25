Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Memorial Day sale, Philips Hue discounts, 2019 MacBook Pro up to $400 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s massive Memorial Day sale kicks off, save on Philips Hue smart lighting, get Apple’s latest 2019 MacBook Pro at up to $400 off with our exclusive discounts, more…

Nomad Base Station

Memorial Day is around the corner, and with it comes a slew of great sales. Best Buy’s is particularly notable, bringing with it discounts on many Apple products like HomePod, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to save on robotic vacuums, computer gaming hardware, home theater soundbars, home security camera systems, Apple’s official iPhone cases, and more.

For smart lighting, that’s on sale, too. Headlining the group is Philips Hue, which is my personal favorite when it comes to smart bulbs. You’ll be able to pick up starter kits, smart switches, motion sensors, and more in the Philips Hue Memorial Day sale. Plus, if you’re wanting a different look, Nanoleaf panels are also available at a discount right now.

Apple released a new MacBook Pro this week, to everyone’s surprise. With up to 8-core processors and a new keyboard design, this could be one of Apple’s best and most powerful releases yet. We’ve locked in some exclusive discounts on Apple’s latest and greatest, just for you. With our exclusive promo codes, you can save up to $400 on the 2019 MacBook Pro in various configurations. So if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, check out our sale.

New Products, Guides, more |

Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH Hands-on: Bring the Avengers Endgame experience home [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale delivers all-time lows on tech, home goods, fashion, more

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!