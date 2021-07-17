Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote hits all-time low of $50, Google Pixel 4 falls to $399, and much more…
Apple’s latest M1-powered 24-inch 4.5K iMac is currently down to new lows priced as low as $1,233. With up to $130 off, there’s plenty to like with Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop. The refreshed design packs a 24-inch 4.5K display and even has an optional Touch ID-enabled keyboard for quick authentication. Powered by the in-house Apple M1 processor, you’ll find that it plows through any task you throw at it.
Another recent-release from Apple is the company’s refreshed Apple TV 4K. The biggest change this time around isn’t the specs of the unit, but you’ll find the remote is completely revamped. You can buy it separately, as well, to upgrade your previous-generation Apple TV by picking it up. Right now, that updated remote is down to $50, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. That’s $9 in savings making now a great time to pick it up.
On the hunt for a new smartphone? Google’s Pixel 4 is a great choice, especially at $399. That’s up to $400 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display and powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, this phone is designed to handle it all. It’s factory unlocked and ships with 128GB of built-in storage, 6GB of RAM, and both 12 and 16MP camera sensors.
New Products, Guides, more |
Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its first webcam [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- New AmpliTube X-GEAR FX pedals with built-in audio interface take you from the studio to the stage
- Elgato Wave XLR lets you use your favorite mic + custom mix nine audio channels, more
- Goal Zero takes wraps off new Yeti 1000 Core power station just in time for summer adventures
- Vineyard Vines x Zac Brown Band collaborate ahead of summer tour
- LEGO celebrates Día de los Muertos with upcoming La Catrina BrickHeadz figure
- CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection gives your Apple gear the fairy godmother treatment
- ElevationLab’s new MagBase helps your Apple MagSafe charger stay put
- Belkin unleashes two new Always-On Laptop Sleeves for MacBook, Chromebook, more
- Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets launch this fall, pre-order now
- Steam Deck offers console-level performance in a portable shell for mobile PC gaming from $399
- Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line
- Spigen’s new AirFit card case neatly stores AirTags in your wallet for $18 Prime shipped
- New Nintendo Switch OLED model pre-orders start today, here’s everything you need to know
- LEGO officially unveils new UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship with nearly 3,300 pieces
- Ubiquiti brings 10GbE networking to the UniFi lineup with new 4-port Switch Flex XG
- Nixon Heat Watch brings Olympian-ready waterproofing to world’s thinnest digital design
- Review: Black Widow is now in theaters, but is the LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush set worth it?
- Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series
- Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more
- elago brings item finding to the Apple TV Siri Remote with new AirTags-compatible case
- Rode’s new metal mic stand and camera rig Thread Adaptor kit is perfect for content creators
- Best new cookbooks to try out this summer
- Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers in crowdfunded collab
- LEGO UCS Republic Gunship to be officially announced tomorrow
- Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Charging Hub puts the power in your hands [Deal]
- Ring end-to-end encryption now publicly available; new security features added
- Tested: Anker’s new PowerConf C300 delivers a notable webcam upgrade for Mac
- Nektar intros new Impact GXP 49 and 61-key MIDI controllers for Mac/PC with deep DAW control
- Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more
- Anker expands portable power station lineup with all-new Powerhouse II 300
- Ralph Lauren x Hoffman Fabrics collaborate for summer with Hawaiian-inspired beachwear
- LEGO rolls out new 2,200-piece Volkswagen T2 Camper Van complete with retro stylings
- Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]
- Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second to spare, available Friday
- Comment: Double VIP points + freebies make now the perfect time to pre-order LEGO’s summer sets
- Sony’s new glass speaker is also a lamp with 8-hour battery life, more
- Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards + old skins return
- MSCHF reimagines Jibo, Theranos, Juicero, and other failed startups as new collectible toys
- Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze collection: T-shirts, dresses, more
- elago’s AirTag keychain cases feature food grade silicone, now starting at $9
- LEGO double VIP points promotion now live with adidas sneaker and Charles Dickens freebies
- LEGO unveils 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds
Top Deals |
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low of $110 off
- Anker’s latest sale discounts portable power stations, USB-C hubs, more from $9
- Levi’s Warehouse Event offers jeans from just $9 with extra 50% off thousands of styles
- Samsung’s new 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar + $150 Amazon credit is $800 off
- Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon discount at $100 off, more
- Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $100 off
- Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros are now even better bargains at up to $199 off
- Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls to low at $16.50 (Save 45%)
- Salomon Outlet Sale offers markdowns up to 60% off: Hiking shoes, apparel, more
- Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWide, 4K, more up to 31% off
- mophie’s sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more
- Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TVs on sale for the first time at $100 off
- Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200
- Grab a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7 (Save 24%, All-time low)
- Microsoft back to school sale takes up to $500 off Surface devices, Razer gaming PC, more
- Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive styles from $12 shipped
- Nike adds new markdowns to its up to 40% off sale: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, more
- Get in the M1 game at an Amazon low while Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is $199 off
- Verizon launches BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE with FREE 6-months of Fitness+
- This 1080p projector comes with a 100-inch screen: $90 (Reg. $150, New low)
- Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits, soap, foam cannons, more
- Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4: Resident Evil, XCOM 2, Borderlands, Mario, more
- Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Amazon all-time lows starting at $25
- Herman Miller Home Office 2.0 sale delivers 15% off + free shipping on its iconic designs
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!