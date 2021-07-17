Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote hits all-time low of $50, Google Pixel 4 falls to $399, and much more…

Apple’s latest M1-powered 24-inch 4.5K iMac is currently down to new lows priced as low as $1,233. With up to $130 off, there’s plenty to like with Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop. The refreshed design packs a 24-inch 4.5K display and even has an optional Touch ID-enabled keyboard for quick authentication. Powered by the in-house Apple M1 processor, you’ll find that it plows through any task you throw at it.

Another recent-release from Apple is the company’s refreshed Apple TV 4K. The biggest change this time around isn’t the specs of the unit, but you’ll find the remote is completely revamped. You can buy it separately, as well, to upgrade your previous-generation Apple TV by picking it up. Right now, that updated remote is down to $50, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. That’s $9 in savings making now a great time to pick it up.

On the hunt for a new smartphone? Google’s Pixel 4 is a great choice, especially at $399. That’s up to $400 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display and powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, this phone is designed to handle it all. It’s factory unlocked and ships with 128GB of built-in storage, 6GB of RAM, and both 12 and 16MP camera sensors.

