Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 11/Pro/Max pre-order deals, Watch Series 4 is $100 off, MacBook Air hits $850, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 11/Pro/Max pre-order deals, Apple Watch Series 4 sees $100 discount, MacBook Air drops to $850, more…
Nomad Base Station
Apple just released its latest iPhone, and many retailers are already offering steep discounts for pre-ordering. Costco with T-Mobile is offering up to $550 in trade-in value. Verizon is giving you a FREE iPhone 11 64GB with trade-in and when you add a new line. Sam’s Club is bundling $200 gift cards with pre-orders, and the list goes on. Head over to our pre-order hub to find all of the best deals available.
Along with Apple’s iPhone announcement came the release of the Watch Series 5. With that, the Series 4 and Series 3 Apple Watch units received some steep discounts, with prices starting at $199. You can currently scoop up a Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular at $100 off with even more deals in our Apple Watch hub for the week.
Looking for a laptop? Well, Apple didn’t announce that this week, but the latest MacBook Air did receive a steep price drop to $850. This thin laptop packs Touch ID, Thunderbolt 3, and a Retina display (finally). If you’re wanting one of the best macOS experiences around for the lowest cost, this is your laptop. The MacBook Air is an ultra-light computer, offering you the ultimate in both portability and power when it comes to ultrabooks.
New Products, Guides, more |
Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- SanDisk launches the “world’s fastest UHS-I 1TB SD card” + more at IBC
- Pelican debuts new highly-protective battery case for iPhone 11 + more
- Blackmagic debuts ATEM Mini, a USB-C multi-camera switchboard for Mac and PC
- Amazon’s list of most highly-rated fashion items: Levi’s, adidas, Clarks, more
- Treat your iPhone 11 to discounted cases with 20% off Caudabe’s new collection
- LaCie debuts three rugged SSDs touting Thunderbolt 3, an SD card slot, more
- New iPhone 11 DODOcase wallets, sleeves, covers and more now 15% off
- How to take iPhone 11 Pro wide-angle pictures for less
- Grovemade’s gorgeous wooden iPhone 11 cases are now available
- Epson’s new 120-inch laser TV works in ‘virtually any lighting environment’
- Grado intros new limited edition White Headphone, available in 2019 only
- Lululemon launches a new high-end streetwear line called “Lab”
- WaterField debuts new Executive Leather iPhone 11 Sleeve
- Nintendo officially unveils new Switch Ring-Con and Ring Fit Adventure [Video]
- IK debuts new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards today with the iRig Keys series 2 lineup
- Razer’s Huntsman TE gaming keyboard offers all-new Linear Optical Switches
- LEGO’s latest Winter Village kit has you craft a 1,500-piece Gingerbread House
- Civilization VI joins the battle royale craze with latest “Red Death” update
- 3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Stylish limited run 3D Pen [Video]
- Casetify iPhone 11 print and liquid sand cases are now available for purchase
- New Razer Arctech cases keep Apple’s latest iPhones cool while gaming
- COACH Originals brings back 45 vintage styles with modern twists
- OtterBox iPhone 11 cases keep your new device as safe as possible
- Adorn your new handset with these minimalist Nomad leather iPhone 11 cases
- Ubiquiti’s water-resistant UniFi FlexHD is no bigger than a Coke can
- Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases now available for pre-order at up to 20% off
- Bowers & Wilkins Formation Flex arrives as HomePod competitor with AirPlay 2
- Phase One just released a 150-megapixel medium format camera from $57,000
- LG brings G-SYNC and 120Hz refresh rates to its 2019 OLED TVs
- Merrell x Dogfish Head Brewing Company launches a new trail running shoe
- Polaroid Lab nixes Bluetooth, prints instant photos with your iPhone’s screen
- Anker PowerPort III Nano debuts as the “world’s smallest” USB-C wall charger
- Big in Japan Fall PlayStation Sale now live with hundreds of deals
- SNK unveils new hybrid NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro console
- Stealth 600 and 700 vs Arctis 9X: Ultimate Xbox wireless headset comparison [Video]
- Evercade retro console imitates Nintendo Switch with handheld + TV modes
- The North Face goes eco with a new ThermoBall line priced from $46
- Comment: 20 years after SEGA Dreamcast, it’s time for a retro remake
- FREE Celeste DLC out today on all platforms + up to 50% off main game
- A new ergonomic grip controller debuts for Nintendo Switch to take on HORI
- Nintendo is experimenting with a new bendable Joy-Con for Switch
Top Deals |
As Pixel 4 leaks continue, Pixel 3/XL get discounted to $450 + FREE Nest Hub
- Apple celebrates today’s event with new release movie sale from $8, more
- Apple TV show sale: Downton Abbey Complete Series $30, Comedy Central Roasts, more
- Apple’s latest MacBook Air returns to all-time low pricing at $199 off
- Get ready for Catalina: Latest Mac app BundleHunt starts at $5 with 40 titles
- Apple Watch band deals from $5: Official Leather Loop now $99, sport straps, more
- adidas Anniversary Sale cuts up to 70% off sneakers, apparel and more
- Logitech Crayon costs significantly less than Apple Pencil: $50 (Amazon low)
- Take $499 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, now $1,300 at Amazon
- Official Apple Watch Pride Band hits Amazon all-time low at $36 (Reg. $49)
- This dash cam records the front and back of your car for $32.50 (45% off)
- Bring Anker’s Wakey Alarm Clock and Qi Charger to your nightstand at $20 off
- Wirelessly connect your iPhone to Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at 27% off
- Apple’s official (Product) RED Apple Watch Band is down to a new low under $36
- The North Face has new markdowns for fall w/ stylish jackets and more from $30
- Disney’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off Marvel + Star Wars merch, and more
- Cole Haan shoes, outerwear and more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sale
- Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook is jam-packed with I/O for $220 (Reg. $280)
- Get ready for new iPhones with these Anker accessory deals from $11
- Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs offer plenty of I/O, more for up to $350 off
- This 2-bay HDD docking station is over 65% off at $10 Prime shipped
- Google Home Max delivers hi-fi sound at $219, one of the lowest prices yet
- YI’s $199 4K 20MP Mirrorless Camera comes with two lenses (Save $130)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!