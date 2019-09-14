Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 11/Pro/Max pre-order deals, Watch Series 4 is $100 off, MacBook Air hits $850, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 11/Pro/Max pre-order deals, Apple Watch Series 4 sees $100 discount, MacBook Air drops to $850, more…

Apple just released its latest iPhone, and many retailers are already offering steep discounts for pre-ordering. Costco with T-Mobile is offering up to $550 in trade-in value. Verizon is giving you a FREE iPhone 11 64GB with trade-in and when you add a new line. Sam’s Club is bundling $200 gift cards with pre-orders, and the list goes on. Head over to our pre-order hub to find all of the best deals available.

Along with Apple’s iPhone announcement came the release of the Watch Series 5. With that, the Series 4 and Series 3 Apple Watch units received some steep discounts, with prices starting at $199. You can currently scoop up a Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular at $100 off with even more deals in our Apple Watch hub for the week.

Looking for a laptop? Well, Apple didn’t announce that this week, but the latest MacBook Air did receive a steep price drop to $850. This thin laptop packs Touch ID, Thunderbolt 3, and a Retina display (finally). If you’re wanting one of the best macOS experiences around for the lowest cost, this is your laptop. The MacBook Air is an ultra-light computer, offering you the ultimate in both portability and power when it comes to ultrabooks.

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]

As Pixel 4 leaks continue, Pixel 3/XL get discounted to $450 + FREE Nest Hub

