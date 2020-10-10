Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale at Amazon and Best Buy, RIDGID tools start from $79 at Home Depot, iPhone XR for $399, much more…
Apple’s big “Hi, Speed” event is Monday, and to prepare for that, both Amazon and Best Buy are discounting a wide selection of products. You’ll find AirPods at $130, MacBook Air at up to $100 off, BeatsX for $70, Beats Solo Pro down to $200, and much more in this wide-ranging sale. Whether you’re looking to grab a new computer or just some headphones, be sure to swing by this sale to view everything that’s available.
Ending this weekend is Home Depot’s RIDGID tool sale. You’ll find must-haves priced from $79 here, so be sure to check it out before it ends. One stand-out is the 3-tool Combo Kit, which is down to $249. With over $400 worth of tools here, this week’s discount is around $75 below what we normally see it fall to when it goes on sale. You’ll also find the 18V OCTANE Multi-tool on sale at $139 from $175, and much more.
Do you need a new iPhone? Well, even though Apple is likely announcing the iPhone 12 on Monday, the iPhone XR is still a killer device. Right now, you can score one on Straight Talk Wireless for $399 at Walmart. Generally, you’d pay $599 for the iPhone XR now and it originally retailed for $749. With 64GB of onboard storage, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, water resistance, and even Face ID, this is still a killer device if you’re on a tighter budget.
New Products, Guides, more |
ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Review: Superhuman Hearing comes to the PC [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different
- Walmart Big Save Event preview: 4K TV deals, Animal Crossing Bundle, more
- Review: LEGO’s Bespin Duel set re-creates an iconic Empire Strikes Back scene
- Aqara launches HomeKit Secure Video camera that doubles as a Zigbee hub [Deal]
- FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer starts next week + new dog companions, more
- Amazon previews Prime Day deals: Echo devices from $19, TVs, much more
- LEGO launches double VIP points promotion alongside adidas sneaker giveaway
- WD unveils blazing-fast SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive, Thunderbolt 3 dock, more
- Sperry’s Holiday Gift Guide debuts with ideas for the whole family
- HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
- AMD Zen 3 CPUs launch November 5, performance improvements across the board
- Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-generation upgrades, more
- Best Buy early Black Friday sale set for same dates as Prime Day
- Corsair K100 Review: New flagship gaming keyboard with crazy speed [Video]
- Cole Haan brings Slack stylings to your shoes with new ZERØGRAND collection
- All-new Hisense Roku TV Soundbars arrive with $69 entry price
- Herman Miller unwraps new Sayl Gaming Chair, expanding its lineup further
- The North Face has new fall arrivals to keep you stylishly warm from $25
- LEGO unveils upcoming Mindstorms Porsche set with autonomous driving and more
- Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more
- NZXT’s new N7 Z490 motherboard offers a premium design with features to match
- Nuraphone now offers custom gaming audio with new microphone attachment
- VIZIO’s 4K OLED TVs are finally available with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more
- Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time
- Twelve South SuitCase unveiled with svelte design, 3-layer protection, more
- First Grado truly wireless earbuds set to arrive next week
- Arlo debuts refreshed Ultra 2 cameras with HomeKit alongside new Pro 4 lineup
- Razer teams up with Visa for new light-up Apple Card competitor
- Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock offers 85W USB-C PD charging, much more
- NVIDIA takes on Raspberry Pi with $59 Jetson Nano machine learning computer
- Amazon’s (RED) gift guide: Help fight pandemics with these purchases
- Amazon Launchpad gift guide unwraps unique and unexpected present ideas
- Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide is here with top brands from Ray-Ban, UGG, more
- Buy on Prime Day or wait for Black Friday? What you should buy next week
- Amazon small business gift guide: Stocking stuffers, Prime Day credits, more
- Amazon’s Holiday Toy List details this year’s must-haves: LEGO, STEAM, more
- Amazon’s Beauty Gift Guide has hundreds of top brands from $3
- Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more
- Amazon electronics gift guide details this year’s hottest tech and more
- Amazon holiday gift guides arrive alongside new perks in lead-up to Prime Day
Top Deals |
Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750
- Apple discounts bundles across every genre, 4K films from $5, more starting at $1
- Anker discounts top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $12.50
- Fender, Gretsch, and Gibson guitars up to $2,500 off today + more from $130
- Anker pre-Prime Day sale discounts USB-C gear, power essentials, more from $15
- Apple rolls into the weekend with $5 action and rom-com movie sale
- Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped
- Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad discounted across various configs from $299
- Govee’s Bluetooth room monitor checks temp and humidity for $12 at Amazon
- This HD backup camera works with just about any car and is down to just $11
- Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)
- Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub is a MacBook must-have for just $30 shipped
- Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases start at $8
- Seagate’s 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series S/X starts from $188 at Target
- Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for $5 each
- Respawn’s Fortnite Skull Trooper gaming chair drops by 45% to $80 shipped
- Save $100 on the AirPlay 2-enabled Sonos Beam at an all-time low of $299
- Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV drops to a new low of $670 shipped
- Google’s unlocked Pixel 4a 128GB is on sale from $300 at Best Buy (Reg. $350)
- LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor sports HDR10, more at $399 (Reg. $500)
- Lenovo’s Smart Tab M8 packs Google Assistant, 2-in-1 design, more for just $90
- Holy Stone’s Folding GPS Quadcopter sees 22% discount to new low of $125, more
- Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A drops to new all-time low at $109 (Save 27%)
- adidas October Shoes Sale takes 30% off your order with styles from $21
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!