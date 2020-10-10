Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

- Oct. 10th 2020 11:06 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale at Amazon and Best Buy, RIDGID tools start from $79 at Home Depot, iPhone XR for $399, much more…

Apple’s big “Hi, Speed” event is Monday, and to prepare for that, both Amazon and Best Buy are discounting a wide selection of products. You’ll find AirPods at $130, MacBook Air at up to $100 off, BeatsX for $70, Beats Solo Pro down to $200, and much more in this wide-ranging sale. Whether you’re looking to grab a new computer or just some headphones, be sure to swing by this sale to view everything that’s available.

Ending this weekend is Home Depot’s RIDGID tool sale. You’ll find must-haves priced from $79 here, so be sure to check it out before it ends. One stand-out is the 3-tool Combo Kit, which is down to $249. With over $400 worth of tools here, this week’s discount is around $75 below what we normally see it fall to when it goes on sale. You’ll also find the 18V OCTANE Multi-tool on sale at $139 from $175, and much more.

Do you need a new iPhone? Well, even though Apple is likely announcing the iPhone 12 on Monday, the iPhone XR is still a killer device. Right now, you can score one on Straight Talk Wireless for $399 at Walmart. Generally, you’d pay $599 for the iPhone XR now and it originally retailed for $749. With 64GB of onboard storage, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, water resistance, and even Face ID, this is still a killer device if you’re on a tighter budget.

