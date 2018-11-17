Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Beat the Rush Sale, Black Friday Guides, $150 off MacBook Air, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy, Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday, up to $150 off the latest MacBook Air, more…

Nomad Base Station

Best Buy’s Beat the Rush Sale runs through today. You’ll be able to save on Apple items, GoPro action cameras, UHDTVs, Philips Hue, and more during this pre-Black Friday sale. These are probably some of the best deals we’ll see until the big day itself, so be sure to swing by our roundup or your local Best Buy to save early.

Amazon started its Seven Days of Black Friday yesterday. This is a great way to save on Amazon devices, technology like microSD cards & UHDTVs, toys, smart home accessories, and more. Each day there are new deals to sift through, so be sure to visit daily to see what you can save on.

Apple’s MacBook Air is just a few weeks old, but thanks to the season, we’re already seeing some great discounts. B&H is taking up to $150 off of Apple’s latest laptop, perfect for any occasion. Not sure if the new MacBook Air is right for you? Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

New Products, Guides, more |

Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily and automatically adjust volume

Best of Black Friday 2018 |

Best of Black Friday 2018 – Apple: HomePod $250, $400 gift card w/ iPhone, MacBooks, iPad, more

Top Deals |

Get the Sonos Playbar, wall mount, & $50 Amazon gift card for $699 ($790 value)

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.