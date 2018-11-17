Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Beat the Rush Sale, Black Friday Guides, $150 off MacBook Air, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy, Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday, up to $150 off the latest MacBook Air, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s Beat the Rush Sale runs through today. You’ll be able to save on Apple items, GoPro action cameras, UHDTVs, Philips Hue, and more during this pre-Black Friday sale. These are probably some of the best deals we’ll see until the big day itself, so be sure to swing by our roundup or your local Best Buy to save early.
Amazon started its Seven Days of Black Friday yesterday. This is a great way to save on Amazon devices, technology like microSD cards & UHDTVs, toys, smart home accessories, and more. Each day there are new deals to sift through, so be sure to visit daily to see what you can save on.
Apple’s MacBook Air is just a few weeks old, but thanks to the season, we’re already seeing some great discounts. B&H is taking up to $150 off of Apple’s latest laptop, perfect for any occasion. Not sure if the new MacBook Air is right for you? Check out our hands-on review to learn more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily and automatically adjust volume
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ has processor & thermal improvements in a smaller package
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget
Best of Black Friday 2018 |
Best of Black Friday 2018 – Apple: HomePod $250, $400 gift card w/ iPhone, MacBooks, iPad, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Amazon: Echo Devices under $20, Fire TV $25, Ring, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Google: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, Home Hub $99, Chromecast, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort, Beats, truly wireless, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X, Switch, PS4, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Theater: Sonos, AirPlay 2 A/V receivers, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Fashion: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Macy’s, Levi’s, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Goods: Anova, Instant Pot, Dyson, robot vacs, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – TVs: 4K from $130, doorbusters, LG, Samsung, more
Top Deals |
Get the Sonos Playbar, wall mount, & $50 Amazon gift card for $699 ($790 value)
- Sony’s Black Friday discount arrived early on this 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV: $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-Pack can be yours for $130 shipped ($40 off)
- Score the Autel EVO drone + 2 batteries & more for$949 with our exclusive code ($1,150 value)
- Magazine titles from $2.50/yr: Motor Trend, Women’s Health, Dwell, GQ, more
- Play & convert records w/ Audio-Technica’s USB Turntable + Mackie Monitors: $252 ($100 off)
- Ryobi’s Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Opener is packed with features for $178 (Reg. $248)
- Have some epic Nerf battles this Thanksgiving with the Modulus Regulator for $25 (Reg. $45)
- The Blade Ⅱ Sport Polarized Sunglasses are just $11 shipped & great for everyday activities
- Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum uses laser-guidance to clean your floors at $250 ($50 off)
- Give the gift of music: Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle + lessons for $110 (225 value)
- Get the PORTER-CABLE 1500W heat gun for just $20 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30+)
- Shop The North Face Holiday Gift Guide for this year’s favorite styles from $45
- Clean up big with the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Sperry’s Early Black Friday Event takes an extra 30% off sale items + free shipping
- HP’s ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer supports Apple AirPrint for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- MVMT Pre-Black Friday Flash Sale takes up to 25% off sitewide: watches, sunglasses, more
- PlayStation PSN Black Friday sale now live: PS Plus 1-yr. $40, God of War $22 + more from $5
- iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
- Protect your home with $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low)
- Load up on gift cards before Black Friday at up to 20% off: iTunes, Staples, Lowe’s, more
- Bring a new style to your Apple Watch w/ this $5 leather band via Amazon
- Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
- Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings
- Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
- 9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
- The popular Bloons TD 6 tower defense game for iOS hits all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Parallels 14 for Mac is 20% off after coupon, from $64: Run Windows apps, copy files, more
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)
- The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)
- Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event
- Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch falls to $179 shipped ahead of Black Friday ($100 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: APC 3400mAh Power Pack w/ built-in Wall Charger $10, more
- Save 25% on Samsung’s SmartThings LTE Tracker, now down to a new all-time low at $75
- Upgrade your computer with Samsung’s NVMe SSD: 500GB $110 (30% off) or 1TB for $220
- Upgrade your TV audio: VIZIO 5.1.2-Ch. System w/ Wireless Sub for $300 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro is up to 30% off, featuring sweaters & jackets
- Target Pre-Black Friday Ad: iPhone X FREE $150 GC, Xbox One X, UHDTVs, home goods, more
- Blink Indoor Motion-Sensing Cameras drop to lowest prices this year, from $67 (Up to 50% off)
- Monoprice’s budget-friendly Sous Vide Cooker is down to $44 shipped (Reg. $65)
- adidas Holiday Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items, with Ultraboosts & more from $17
- An updated version of The Night Before Christmas with a healthier Santa can be yours for FREE
- Bring the Ullo Wine Purifier w/ 2 Wine Glasses home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. $100)
- Celebrate the new Fantastic Beasts film with collectibles from $15, more plush toys from $6
- Spread holiday cheer with this Amazon Gold Box: trees, decor, mugs and more from $6
- Amazon is kick-starting your morning with this Nespresso VertuoPlus deal: $120 (Reg. $200)
Black Friday at 9to5Toys
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.