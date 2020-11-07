Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE sees biggest discount yet, LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are $650 off, much more…
If you’ve been on the hunt for new headphones, it’s hard to pass up the deals we’re currently tracking on both Apple’s AirPods and AirPod Pro. For starters, we’re seeing Apple’s AirPods on sale at $99 right now which marks an all-time low that we’ve seen historically. For those looking into the higher-end AirPod Pros, well, they just dropped this morning to $200 at Amazon, knocking $49 off the regular going rate and coming within $1 of the low there. These are likely to be some of the best deals of the season, so act quickly if you’re searching for some new headphones.
Ready to upgrade your aging Apple Watch? Well, the Apple’s latest version, the SE, is currently available at all-time lows from both Amazon and Target. You can score a new Apple Watch SE from $230 at Amazon, while Target RedCard shoppers can pick one up as low as $218.50. Either way, it’s all-time lows all around, so be sure to check into that if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.
Did you pre-order a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? Well, if so, LG’s CX 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit OLED TVs are perfect for your gaming setup. With 4K 120Hz support, you’ll enjoy the high refresh rate offerings that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles pack. Plus, OLED is just such a better experience when compared to traditional LCD, making this a worthy upgrade for your home theater for both gaming and movie watching. You’ll find $650 off on two sizes here, with pricing starting from $1,350, so be sure to take a look before the sale ends.
HyperX SoloCast Review: Compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great
- Nuraphone Gaming Mic Kit Review: Personalized audio for the battlefield [Video]
- LEGO celebrates upcoming Chinese New Year with three new festive creations
- Oprah’s Favorite Things guide now live at Amazon: Specialty gifts, apparel, more
- Bartesian aims to be the Keurig of premium cocktails
- Black Ops Cold War to get Nuketown ’84, more + updates to PlayStation exclusive content
- Backcountry’s Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of ideas: The North Face, SMITH, more
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Baby Yoda is an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
- Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’
- Get cooking with Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12
- LEGO showcases new 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set
- Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after games and gear
- PlayStation 5 launch day sales will be online-only next week
- ARCTIC’s Liquid Freezer II all-in-one liquid cooler now comes in an all-new 420mm size
- Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]
- Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
- adidas’ Holiday Gift Guide features hundreds of ideas for every athlete
- Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]
- Arcade1Up debuts new OutRun racing cabinet with new steering wheel controls
- Starfield will be single-player in a massive universe + Elder Scrolls 6 coming to Game Pass
- New Philips PicoPix portable projectors weigh under 2 pounds, feature USB-C, more
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Collection debuts outerwear, boots, more that’s perfect for gifting
- LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days
- Amazon now shipping gear in limited-run Super Mario-branded boxes, more
- Apex Legends Season 7 patch notes showcase Horizon, Olympus, and Trident
- Everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit
- Epic unveils next-generation Fortnite update with 4K60, fluid split screen, more
- New Grovemade Wood MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12 now available at 20% off
- OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs offer 1,011MB/s speeds with a miniature design
- Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a $70 all-in-one PC solution for the holidays
- Check out all of LEGO’s new November releases: Star Wars, Ideas, holiday, and much more
Black Friday 2020
Sign-up for these membership programs to make the most of Black Friday
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more
- Big Lots Black Friday ad: Air fryers 50% off, furniture sets $200+ off, much more
- Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before
- CVS Black Friday ad: Open Thanksgiving Day, deals on Xbox Game Pass, more
- Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more
- JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020: Instant Pot, home goods, more highlight this year’s sale
- Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more
- Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black Friday Price Production’
- Target Black Friday plans reveal rotating sales throughout November on this year’s hottest tech
- Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, Nest, more
- Target’s latest Toy Book arrives with highlights from Star Wars, Fortnite, and more
- Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest gifts from LEGO, Barbie, many more
- Macy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech
Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro lineup hits new all-time lows on both 11- and 12.9-inch models
- Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election Day, deals from $1
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C chargers, new 4K projector, more from $10
- The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15
- Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, more before Black Friday
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R cases all drop in price from $20
- Dell takes 30%+ off monitors with up to $200 bundled gift cards from $198
- Best Buy 4-day sale discounts TCL 4K TVs, HomeKit accessories, more
- Weekend movie sale at Apple offers $5 iconic films from the 90s, more
- Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off denim for the whole family: Deals from $5
- VAVA’s USB-C hubs has up to 65W PD charging, Ethernet, 4K60 HDMI, more from $18.50
- Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with these solar-powered LEDs for just $19
- Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes up 35% off tools, more
- Save up to 42% on Samsung, Seagate, WD, and other SSDs from $23
- Arcade1Up’s Countercades fall to new all-time lows from $90 (Up to 40% off)
- Give your home theater a visual upgrade with this $9 USB-powered RGB LED strip
- Latest 10.2-inch iPad from Apple starts at $299
- The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more from $45 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide
- Bose pre-Black Friday outlet sale has AirPlay 2 speakers, ANC headphones, more from $60
- Home Depot discounts ladders, scaffolding, more by up to 25% this week
