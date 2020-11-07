Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE sees biggest discount yet, LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are $650 off, much more…

If you’ve been on the hunt for new headphones, it’s hard to pass up the deals we’re currently tracking on both Apple’s AirPods and AirPod Pro. For starters, we’re seeing Apple’s AirPods on sale at $99 right now which marks an all-time low that we’ve seen historically. For those looking into the higher-end AirPod Pros, well, they just dropped this morning to $200 at Amazon, knocking $49 off the regular going rate and coming within $1 of the low there. These are likely to be some of the best deals of the season, so act quickly if you’re searching for some new headphones.

Ready to upgrade your aging Apple Watch? Well, the Apple’s latest version, the SE, is currently available at all-time lows from both Amazon and Target. You can score a new Apple Watch SE from $230 at Amazon, while Target RedCard shoppers can pick one up as low as $218.50. Either way, it’s all-time lows all around, so be sure to check into that if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.

Did you pre-order a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? Well, if so, LG’s CX 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit OLED TVs are perfect for your gaming setup. With 4K 120Hz support, you’ll enjoy the high refresh rate offerings that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles pack. Plus, OLED is just such a better experience when compared to traditional LCD, making this a worthy upgrade for your home theater for both gaming and movie watching. You’ll find $650 off on two sizes here, with pricing starting from $1,350, so be sure to take a look before the sale ends.

HyperX SoloCast Review: Compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro lineup hits new all-time lows on both 11- and 12.9-inch models

