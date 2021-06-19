Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more…
If you missed it, this week Apple launched Beats Studio Buds. There are three different styles to choose from, but essentially, they’re more compact AirPods that are designed with active noise cancellation in mind. Of course, since they’re made by Apple, you’ll find the usual Hey Siri integrations as well as other H1 features like iCloud pairing and more. Normally $150, we’re already tracking a cash discount that makes the headphones $135, so if you’re looking to pre-order, be sure to check our coverage on how to save.
Just this morning, Apple’s iPad Air went on a pre-Prime Day discount. Falling $60 below its normal price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and USB-C, the iPad Air also sports the A14 Bionic processor and features Touch ID built into the power button. It’s a fantastic iPad to use for school or work, and right now can be picked up for $539.
Continuing the Apple discounts, last night we found Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac 5K at a new all-time low as well. While it doesn’t offer the M1 processor, its 6-core i5 + Radeon Pro 5300 GPU pair well together to offer a high-powered machine ready to handle anything you throw at it. I/O is also ample here, with dual Thunderbolt 3, multiple USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and even SD built-in. Right now, the 27-inch 5K iMac is on sale for $1,500, which shaves a full $299 off its normal price.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and play with one minor catch
- Tamagotchi Smart watch celebrates 25 years of kids accidentally killing their digital pets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing experience goes a long way
- Tested: Is this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6amLifestyle worth the savings?
- Han Solo and Snowtrooper join Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series, pre-order now
- Bungie’s official Destiny Toaster now up for pre-order at $85, gives 10% of proceeds to charity
- TravisMathew’s Red, White, and Blue Collection will have you ready for the Fourth of July
- CASETiFY debuts new lineup of customizable AirTags cases
- Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
- Vissles V84 review: This budget hot-swap Bluetooth keyboard does it all [Video]
- CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over
- LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works — here’s everything we know so far
- Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
- New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C connectivity, USB-A hub, more
- New SureView Incipio iPad case keeps your content front and center with magnetic view-lock
- Match your significant other on the golf course with the new Kenny Flowers collection
- Satechi’s new X2 Aluminum Keyboard for Mac delivers full-size features in a compact design
- LEGO expands Super Mario lineup with upcoming 1,100-piece Bowser’s Airship set
- Tested: Anker’s new Nano II GaN chargers overhaul your Apple EDC with compact designs
- 9to5Toys best of E3 2021: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Elden Ring, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more
- Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, more
- UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slippers, boots, sandals, robes, more
- Pad & Quill debuts new magnetic iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case, now 15% off
- NightWatch delivers a magnifying Apple Watch charging stand for the bedside table
- Take to the skies on Xbox with the new Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system
- Celebrate 35 years of heroic vase smashing with Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- IKEA and Sonos unveil SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker with AirPlay 2, more
- Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas Dad can style for years to come
- Twelve South unveils new MagSafe SurfacePad as latest iPhone 12 wallet case
- E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay, Metroid Dread, more
- Apogee intros gorgeous new Duet 3 audio interface ‘optimized for Apple Logic Pro’
- LEGO assembles new 780-piece life-size adidas Originals Superstar kicks
- Review: After wearing Nike’s self-lacing Adapt shoes for over a year, were they worth the cash?
- Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more
- Nerf brings VR battles to a new dimension, launching Oculus Quest next year
- Cooler Master ErgoStand Air aluminum laptop stand debuts with fold-flat design, more
- Men’s Wearhouse new golf collection drops just in time for Father’s Day from $25
- Five LEGO summer sets we’re most looking forward to: Star Wars, Nintendo, and more
- E3 2021 PC Gaming Show: Dying Light 2, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Ixion, more
- LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas sneakers
- Hasbro brings Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, Eye of Agamotto, and more to Marvel Legends lineup
- E3 2021 Gearbox: Borderlands + new movie details, more
- E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more
Top Deals |
Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped (Up to $199 off)
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13
- Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more
- Give your old reels new life with KODAK’s mobile film scanner at new low of $24
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering styles from $19: Dri-FIT, Court Sneakers, more
- Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50: Tools, tech, and much more (Up to 47% off)
- Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear
- Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best prices of the year starting at $313
- All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $170 just in time for Father’s Day
- The North Face, Merrell, Columbia, more up to 70% off during Steep and Cheap’s Dad Sale
- Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings
- Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7
- Nike offers up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale: Dri-FIT, Pegasus, more from $9
- Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30
- This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to new all-time lows from $280 shipped (Up to $189 off)
- Ditch gas and oil this summer with RYOBI electric mowers, pressure washers, more from $79
- Prime members can get two POWERTEC toggle clamps for effectively $2.50 after $10 credit
- Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at a new low of $39
- Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale, more starting at $1
- Board games from $11: Catan, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Terraforming Mars, more
- Home Depot launches RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more
- Amazon has the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet in black down at $49.50 right now
- Philips Hue Father’s Day sale discounts HomeKit color bulbs, lightstrips, more
- Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)
- Amazon slashes power yard tools as low as $59: Tiller, hedge trimmer, edger, more (Up to 33% off)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts to lowest prices of the year from $39
- Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, more from $7 (Up to 48% off)
- BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)
- Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana Jones, Godzilla, LOTR, more from $5
- Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event boosts your workouts with deals from $30
- Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro with 15-inch OLED screen falls to Amazon low at $150 off
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!