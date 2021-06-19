Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more…

If you missed it, this week Apple launched Beats Studio Buds. There are three different styles to choose from, but essentially, they’re more compact AirPods that are designed with active noise cancellation in mind. Of course, since they’re made by Apple, you’ll find the usual Hey Siri integrations as well as other H1 features like iCloud pairing and more. Normally $150, we’re already tracking a cash discount that makes the headphones $135, so if you’re looking to pre-order, be sure to check our coverage on how to save.

Just this morning, Apple’s iPad Air went on a pre-Prime Day discount. Falling $60 below its normal price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and USB-C, the iPad Air also sports the A14 Bionic processor and features Touch ID built into the power button. It’s a fantastic iPad to use for school or work, and right now can be picked up for $539.

Continuing the Apple discounts, last night we found Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac 5K at a new all-time low as well. While it doesn’t offer the M1 processor, its 6-core i5 + Radeon Pro 5300 GPU pair well together to offer a high-powered machine ready to handle anything you throw at it. I/O is also ample here, with dual Thunderbolt 3, multiple USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and even SD built-in. Right now, the 27-inch 5K iMac is on sale for $1,500, which shaves a full $299 off its normal price.

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

