Best of 9to5Toys: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $499 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $499 off, all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discounts, and much more…

Google just launched its latest Pixel 7/Pro unlocked Android smartphones last month, and it’s already on sale at new all-time lows ahead of Black Friday. Starting off with the Pixel 7, it’s on sale for $499 right now while it normally fetches $599, with this discount ushering in $100 in savings. In addition to that, the Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 from $899, which is a full $180 in savings. There’s a lot to like about Google’s latest smartphones, like the fact that they’re factory unlocked to be used on any carrier, come with the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, and an all-new camera setup all around.

Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro has a lot to offer. On top of an all-new design, which ushers in the return of MagSafe, HDMI, and SD support, you’ll also find a refreshed 120Hz ProMotion display with an edge-to-edge design here. As one of the most powerful laptops Apple has ever made, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for your on-the-go workstation needs. It’s on sale for $499 off right now with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage at a new all-time low of $2,000.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, the brand-new 10.9-inch iPad is seeing its first discount since launch. Also delivering an all-new design, the entry-level iPad got a facelift last month with a new edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and even Touch ID in the power button this time around. Normally $449, it’s on sale from $399 this week, which is the first time that we’ve seen it fall in price.

