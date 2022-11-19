Best of 9to5Toys: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $499 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Google Pixel 7/Pro from $499, latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $499 off, all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discounts, and much more…
Google just launched its latest Pixel 7/Pro unlocked Android smartphones last month, and it’s already on sale at new all-time lows ahead of Black Friday. Starting off with the Pixel 7, it’s on sale for $499 right now while it normally fetches $599, with this discount ushering in $100 in savings. In addition to that, the Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 from $899, which is a full $180 in savings. There’s a lot to like about Google’s latest smartphones, like the fact that they’re factory unlocked to be used on any carrier, come with the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, and an all-new camera setup all around.
Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro has a lot to offer. On top of an all-new design, which ushers in the return of MagSafe, HDMI, and SD support, you’ll also find a refreshed 120Hz ProMotion display with an edge-to-edge design here. As one of the most powerful laptops Apple has ever made, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for your on-the-go workstation needs. It’s on sale for $499 off right now with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage at a new all-time low of $2,000.
Speaking of Apple’s latest, the brand-new 10.9-inch iPad is seeing its first discount since launch. Also delivering an all-new design, the entry-level iPad got a facelift last month with a new edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and even Touch ID in the power button this time around. Normally $449, it’s on sale from $399 this week, which is the first time that we’ve seen it fall in price.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation adds a new map, specialist, and more weapons
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: Scarlet and Violet deliver Pokemon’s best, only to be plagued by poor performance
- Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 review: Just what I needed for my sim racing setup [Video]
- Review: Samsung’s new 990 Pro M.2 SSD is the top of its class with 7,450MB/s speeds [Video]
Best of Black Friday 2022 |
Top 10 deals coming next week
- Kitchen and Home: Instant Pot and Ninja lows, Keurig, Always Pan, more
- Home Audio: Samsung, Sony, JBL Soundbars and Speakers
- Amazon: Echo speakers and Fire TVs starting at $15, more
- Streaming Media Players: Fire TV $15, Apple TV from $59, more
- 4K Smart TVs: Huge doorbusters, OLEDs, The Frame, more from $148
- Fashion: Nike, Lululemon, adidas, The North Face, more
- Smart Home: Nest, Govee, Ring, Philips Hue, and more
- LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, Eiffel Tower release, more
- Headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Sony ANC lows, Beats, more
- Google: Pixel 7/Pro from $499, Nest gear from $20, much more
- PC Gaming: First Ryzen 7000 discounts, affordable GPUs, more
- Games: Switch bundles, Series S, DualSense, all-time lows, and more
- Apple: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, more
Black Friday 2022 |
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? A list of confirmed retailers…
- GameStop’s 2022 Black Friday ad: $29+ Switch games, Elden Ring, DualSense, and more
- Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 ad finally revealed detailing 48-hour holiday savings event
- Macy’s 2022 Black Friday ad: Ninja, UGG 25% off, kitchen under $20, fragrance sets $25, more
- HYPER Black Friday now live: M1/M2 MacBook hubs, power gear, more up to 60% off from $10
- PlayStation Black Friday deals now live! DualSense, PS Plus, 600+ digital games, more
- ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices early from $159 (Save $31)
- Xbox Black Friday sale now live! 900+ digital games up to 67% off, accessories, more from $8
- Black Friday Xbox Series S deals go live today from $235, bundles, and more
- LEGO Black Friday ad 2022: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad: Outdoor gear, apparel, and more up to $1,300 off
- Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys, collectibles, apparel, more 40% off
- Belk 2022 Black Friday ad: $70 robot vacuum, $99 stick vac, Cuisinart cookware from $70, more
- Walmart’s Deals for Days sale goes live with early access to Black Friday discounts
Holiday Gift Guides |
Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2022
- Amazon’s tech gift guide details all of 2022’s hottest tech from Apple, Nintendo, more
- Amazon Small Business Gift Guide: Customized presents, unique buys, much more
- Best Buy’s annual Toy Guide helps you lock-in the 2022 holiday season’s hottest gifts
Pre-Orders |
PlayStation VR2 pre-orders officially go live today
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Elgato intros next-gen Stream Deck control surface with Touch Bar-style display, more
- World-famous handmade Minimoog Model D synthesizer makes a triumphant return today
- Rode updates its classic NT microphone with USB-C, built-in FX, and a studio-grade capsule
- TP-Link launches Tapo 2K security camera with full-color night vision and free AI detection
- Case-Mate’s new retro 30W USB-C chargers come in four iMac G3-inspired translucent colors
- Amazon Clinic expands online giant’s healthcare offerings with virtual appointments
- Pad & Quill debuts new Apple Watch Ultra Leather Strap and Cuff models at 30% off
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set for release later this month
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more
- LEGO reveals lineup of six new Super Mario 2023 expansion sets dropping on January 1
Top Apple Deals |
B&H launches early Apple holiday sale with $100 off M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price of $270 (Save $59)
- Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to new low of $729 (Save $70)
- Apple’s all-new black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Keyboard $189, more from $95
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in Grade A refurb sale (Orig. $169), AirPods Pro now $135
- Apple launches $10 MCU movie iTunes sale alongside discounted western flicks
- Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitness companion from $229
- Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet hits one of its best prices yet at $26.50 (Orig. $59)
- Apple TV HD clearance lands at just $59 with bundled Siri Remote (New low, Save $40)
- Apple’s AirPods 2 an even better value with H1 chip and ‘Hey Siri’ at $90 (Save $39)
- Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349 for only second time (Save $50)
- Save up to $399 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting from $800
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 see rare discount down to second-best price of $230
Top Google Deals |
Sony’s Xperia 5 III 5G Android smartphone with physical shutter button hits new low at $650.50
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy tablets in early Black Friday sales starting from $100
- OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time low at $550 in early Black Friday sale (Save $250), more
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G lands at second-best price following $103 discount to $697
- Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone packs an OLED display at $500 (Save $100)
- Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with 4K 120Hz OLED display: $796.50 (New low)
- Fold $344 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,456 (Second-best)
Top Deals |
Link your Venmo account to Amazon and score a free $10 credit to use on Black Friday
- This 98-inch TCL smart Google TV is so big you can start selling movie tickets, now $3,500 off
- Land a straight cash deal on Nintendo’s OLED model Switch console today at $317 (Reg. $350)
- Lululemon drops November specials from $9 + free shipping: Jackets, leggings, more
- Amazon launches early Black Friday Kindle sale up to 42% off: Paperwhite, bundles, more
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs starting at $548
- Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers now up to 50% off at lows from $25
- Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!