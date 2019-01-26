Best of 9to5Toys: 4K iMac deals, Best Buy 4-day sale, iPhone 6 for $70 (Refurb), more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 4K iMac is down to $1,149, Best Buy launched a massive 4-day sale, refurbished iPhone 6 for $70, more…
Nomad Base Station
If you’re still rocking an older iMac, it’s time to change that. Apple’s latest iMac 4K is down to $1,149 at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy right now. This is a great choice as it features a 4K display, 1TB of storage, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. Now’s your chance to upgrade if you haven’t yet.
For other tech, Best Buy has you covered in its massive 4-day sale. Though iMac is included, you’ll find a wide range of products from headphones to light bulbs, smart displays, security cameras, UHDTVs, and more. Regardless of what you’re shopping for, Best Buy likely has it on sale right now.
Many people need a spare phone, or even just a device to keep your kids preoccupied while you shop. Walmart currently offers Apple’s iPhone 6 for $70 shipped. This device has 32GB of storage, making it perfect for downloading plenty of games, holding photos/videos, and more. This would make a great device for a kid or grandparent and is perfect for a backup phone as well.
New Products, Guides, more |
The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August
- You’ve got to see this custom Nintendo Switch Dock made from an old GameCube
- Akai unveils impressive new standalone Force music making hardware with a price to match
- Want to smell fresh all day long? Here’s our list of the best new men’s cologne for 2019
- Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
- Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home
- EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peephole replacement
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4 development, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
Top Deals |
Kickstart your HomeKit lighting setup w/ LIFX’s Day & Dusk 5-Bulb bundle from $128 (Reg. up to $190)
- The Beats UrBeats3 headphones are Lightning-equipped w/ a tangle-free cable: $38 (35% off)
- Cut the cord and record shows on the Fire TV Recast DVR from $190 (Reg. $230+), more
- The Amazon Echo Plus w/ a Philips Hue White Bulb hits new low of $105 ($165 value), more
- Logitech’s highly-rated 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Speaker System is now on sale for $55 shipped ($25 off)
- Alienware 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor touts a 240Hz panel at $280 shipped ($100 off), more from $150
- Greats Winter Sale freshens up your kicks with up to 50% off sneakers from $28
- Aukey’s 10-port powered USB hub sports seven USB 3.0 & three 2.4A plugs: $22 (Reg. $40)
- Expand your digital library with Marvel Comics Presents issues from under $1 at ComiXology
- Tackle projects around the house: Ryobi 18V Drill/Driver w/ two batteries $99 (Reg. $129)
- LG’s MiniBeam Portable Projector has 4-hour battery life and 720p resolution: $250 (Reg. $400)
- Canon’s $35 PIXMA Wireless Printer comes equipped with AirPrint support (Reg. $55)
- Soothe aches and pains with the Sable Handheld Massager for $23 (Orig. $39)
- Finally join the PSVR club w/ this Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss bundle for $208 (Reg. $300)
- This kitchen faucet is motion sensing, making for the perfect upgrade: $119 (Reg. $170+)
- Pick up these Women’s Cozy Indoor Slippers from Amazon at just $11 shipped (Reg. $20)
- Dyson Fan Sale: Hot + Cool $160 (Refurb, Orig. $450), Humidifier $180, more from $128
- Easily charge your phone & carry your MacBook in style w/ this $26 backpack
- Save $25 off Foscam’s crystal-clear 1440p Wireless Security Camera: $59.50 at Amazon
- Crocs Boots & Fuzz Sale offers select popular clogs, sneakers & more from $14
- Save up to 35% on LEGO BrickHeadz, City, Creator, Star Wars and more from $6
- This Big Foot Jeep R/C Car is perfect for your outdoorsy kids at $20 shipped (Reg. $25)
- ECCO’s taking an extra 40% off select boots + free shipping this weekend only
- Illuminate your walkways & back yard w/ this premium 30 LED solar light 4 pack: $33 (Reg. $45+)
- Download all 10 seasons of the hit cartoon Futurama for only $25 (Reg. $50)
- Tote 128-ounces of ice cold brews in a GrowlerWerks uKeg for $160 (Reg. $200)
- Kick Switch gaming up a notch w/ Nintendo’s Pro Controller for $56.50 at Amazon (Reg. $70)
- This Igloo Playmate Pal Personal Cooler is almost 50% off right now at $11 shipped
- Upgrade your cookware with Rachael Ray’s 16-Piece Porcelain Set for $65 (Reg. $85+)
- Apple Watch Series 4 markdowns start at $385, open-box up to $144 off
- Twelve South’s ActionSleeve is an Apple Watch workout companion for $16 shipped
- Fast transfer speeds highlight SanDisk’s 400GB Extreme microSD card for $130(Reg. $180)
- Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook
- Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $159)
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney sale from $10, action films $5, more
- Vudu’s $8 weekend movie sale includes Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, and many more
- Save on Anker’s new Liberty Air earbuds, PowerLine cables, more in this Amazon sale
- The stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Blyss and its serene, self-evolving puzzles are now just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks hits its all-time low on iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Save the galaxy in Iron Marines for iOS, now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive hits the Amazon low at under $13 shipped
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV returns to all-time low at $1,400 shipped
- Track calories and receive notifications on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)
- Caavo’s Universal Control Center is a must for any home theater at $60 shipped (40% off)
- Nite Ize Gear Ties are a must-have for organization, get an 8-pack for $7.50
- Never miss a beat w/ first generation Snapchat Spectacles for $60 + $5 shipping (Reg. $130)
- Score the ASUS 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for a new low at $150 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Buffalo’s NAS come configured w/ 2TB or 8TB of storage starting at $200 (Up to $70 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pulse SE Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more
- This New Nintendo 3DS XL Charge Station is just $5.50 at Best Buy (Reg. up to $15)
- This $130 robotic vacuum boasts Alexa and Assistant integration (Reg. $200)
- Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub packs 340 watts of power: $279 (Reg. $400)
- Blast through your enemies w/ the Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Edition at $40 (Reg. up to $100)
- Tenergy’s Fast Boiling 1500W Electric Kettle is down to $14.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25+)
- Reebok’s motivating your workouts with deals from $15 including running shoes, apparel, more
- Score Le Crueset, Staub, All-Clad and more from $24 in Sur la Table’s Winter Sale
- 6PM New Year, New Shoes Sale takes up to 60% off Steve Madden, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Acer’s Swift 3 laptop has a quad-core Ryzen 7 CPU, 256GB SSD, more: $650 (Reg. $800)
- Feel the force with these Star Wars Laptop Backpacks, now $35 (Orig. $70)
- The Vantrue N2 Pro dual dash camera is highly-rated & has dual lenses for $140 (Reg. $200)
