Best of 9to5Toys: 4K iMac deals, Best Buy 4-day sale, iPhone 6 for $70 (Refurb), more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 4K iMac is down to $1,149, Best Buy launched a massive 4-day sale, refurbished iPhone 6 for $70, more…

Nomad Base Station

If you’re still rocking an older iMac, it’s time to change that. Apple’s latest iMac 4K is down to $1,149 at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy right now. This is a great choice as it features a 4K display, 1TB of storage, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. Now’s your chance to upgrade if you haven’t yet.

For other tech, Best Buy has you covered in its massive 4-day sale. Though iMac is included, you’ll find a wide range of products from headphones to light bulbs, smart displays, security cameras, UHDTVs, and more. Regardless of what you’re shopping for, Best Buy likely has it on sale right now.

Many people need a spare phone, or even just a device to keep your kids preoccupied while you shop. Walmart currently offers Apple’s iPhone 6 for $70 shipped. This device has 32GB of storage, making it perfect for downloading plenty of games, holding photos/videos, and more. This would make a great device for a kid or grandparent and is perfect for a backup phone as well.

