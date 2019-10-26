Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy sale + Black Friday info, Apple Watch Series 5 new low, Apple case sale from $26, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple sale + Black Friday predictions, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, official Apple phone cases from $26, more…

Best Buy’s latest sale is delivering big discounts on Apple products, as well as Chromebooks, TVs, external hard drives, and more. That, coupled with our Best Buy Black Friday Guide will make sure you’re getting the best deals possible. We lay down the facts using previous years as guidelines, offering up shopping advice and information for the country’s largest electronics retailer. Plus, Amazon’s guide just got published too, with great information for shopping on the largest internet retailer in existence.

Apple Watch Series 5 in its new glory is currently at the lowest price that we’ve ever seen. Amazon is currently discounting Stainless Steel models of Apple’s latest-and-greatest to never-before-seen pricing with $50 off the normal price. Series 5 sports an always-on display, alongside compass support for better navigating while out in the wild.

If you’ve got Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, or even the iPhone 7/8, or any other recent release, then Amazon’s official case sale is for you. Offering up deals for just about every recent iPhone going back to the 7 and 7 Plus, this sale starts at just $26 and has silicone and leather options available in a variety of colors.

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]

Amazon Black Friday 2019: Deals starting November 1st, Prime-only offers, more

