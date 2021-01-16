FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE from $80 up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, and much more…

Right now we’re seeing a number of Apple Watch Series 6/SE deals priced as low as $80 with up to $250 off. Now, these are different sales, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the Series 6 is discounted at Amazon to $339 in various colors, but Verizon is offering up to $250 off Series 6/SE with cellular connectivity. So, depending on what configuration you choose at Verizon, you could get an Apple Watch for as little as $80.

Ready to upgrade to AirPods Pro? Well, right now they’re down to $179. This saves you $70 from its normal list price and is among the biggest discount that we’ve seen. I love my AirPods Pro, and there’s not a single time I leave the house without them in my pocket. You’ll find active noise cancellation, “Hey Siri” support, as well as up to 24-hours of battery life here.

Maybe you’re someone who likes cases, and it’s time for a new one. Well, Amazon’s latest sale is perfect for you. Apple’s official cases are on sale from $17 with leather, clear, silicone, and more to choose from. Everything from the iPhone SE, X/S, 11, and even 11 Pro is available right now, so be sure to take advantage of these discount prices before they go back up.

Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Amazon low at $1,185

