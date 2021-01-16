Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE from $80 up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, and much more…
Right now we’re seeing a number of Apple Watch Series 6/SE deals priced as low as $80 with up to $250 off. Now, these are different sales, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the Series 6 is discounted at Amazon to $339 in various colors, but Verizon is offering up to $250 off Series 6/SE with cellular connectivity. So, depending on what configuration you choose at Verizon, you could get an Apple Watch for as little as $80.
Ready to upgrade to AirPods Pro? Well, right now they’re down to $179. This saves you $70 from its normal list price and is among the biggest discount that we’ve seen. I love my AirPods Pro, and there’s not a single time I leave the house without them in my pocket. You’ll find active noise cancellation, “Hey Siri” support, as well as up to 24-hours of battery life here.
Maybe you’re someone who likes cases, and it’s time for a new one. Well, Amazon’s latest sale is perfect for you. Apple’s official cases are on sale from $17 with leather, clear, silicone, and more to choose from. Everything from the iPhone SE, X/S, 11, and even 11 Pro is available right now, so be sure to take advantage of these discount prices before they go back up.
New Products, Guides, more |
Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Xtrfy partners with Rocket Jump Ninja on the MZ1 Zy’s Rail ultralight gaming mouse
- Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]
- LEGO Trouble on Tatooine review: Beskar Mando and Baby Yoda make this set a steal
- New Logitech webcam portfolio boasts 4K resolution, ‘lossless’ 5x optical zoom, more
- Tested: Anker Powerhouse 100 delivers AC and USB-C connectivity on-the-go
- Nike’s new 2021 arrivals are top-notch: FlyKnit Running shoes, Air Force sneakers, apparel, more
- Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs
- Tascam unveils new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle for podcasters, more
- ASUS launches Series X/PS5-ready 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor with a massive 32-inch screen
- Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Star Wars kits: UCS Gunship, Death Star, more
- Razer concept imagines gaming chair with deployable 60-inch display, 4D armrests, more
- Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes
- The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark joy when organizing in 2021
- Amazon’s new Sync Module 2 provides up to 256GB of free local Blink camera storage
- Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos-enabled Sound Bar 550
- New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
- MSI launches its first SSD + upgraded GPUs, X590 motherboards, more at CES
- IK intros new UNO Synth Pro models with Mac/PC and modular connectivity
- LOCKLY Duo and Guard smart locks debut with shuffling PINs, fingerprint sensors, more
- ASUS + LG take the stage at CES with new portable and 4K HDR projectors
- Amazon Fashion has a ‘New Year New You’ section with all of its best-selling activewear
- LG’s latest monitors offer HDMI 2.1 + 4K VRR 144Hz for Series X/PS5, Nano IPS, more
- Amazon addresses Ring privacy concerns by rolling out end-to-end encryption
- Pokémon reprints classic cards for 25th anniversary alongside life-sized Poké Ball, more
- Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game
- Razer’s Blade 15 + Blade Pro 17 now offer RTX 30-series GPUs, 360Hz displays, more
- HyperX Cloud Revolver Review: Huge 7.1 soundstage in a gaming headset [Video]
- Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case at 15% off
- Latest Amazfit smartwatch supports Apple Health, has always-on display, $140 price, more
- Razer brings RGB lighting to its voice-amplifying N95 face mask concept
- NVIDIA announces impressive $329 RTX 3060 12GB GPU, 30-series coming to laptops, more
- Update your golf wear with new brands on the rise in 2021: Malbon, Greyson, more
- Anker unveils Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds with ANC and four sleek colors
- Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
- TP-Link unveils first Wi-Fi 6E routers with up to 10Gb/s speeds and more
- Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
- Plugable launches new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 87W power passthrough [Deal]
- HyperX announces its first 60% keyboard with the Alloy Origin 60, more at CES 2021
- LEGO TIE Fighter 2021 review: Near-flawless execution at a value-packed price
- Western Digital launches all-new 4TB portable SSDs with speeds of 2GB/s
- New OtterBox mobile gaming accessories aim to elevate streaming, Apple Arcade, more
- LEGO expands Ninjago City lineup with new 5,685-piece Gardens set
- YSL’s Rogue Sur Mesure lipstick device creates thousands of customized shades for you
- Arcade1Up debuts 7 new cabinets, including Pong, X-men, Battletoads, more
- New M-200 headphones bring active noise cancellation to V-Moda’s metal-clad lineup
- TP-Link debuts first smart video doorbell, new motion dimmer switch, and more
- TCL debuts 8K Mini-LED TVs alongside first 85-inch model, new soundbars, more
- Kingston expands SSD lineup alongside new post-production workflow hardware
- Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
- Satechi Dock5 can charge all your Apple devices in one location
Top Deals |
Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Amazon low at $1,185
- DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL tool deals abound at Amazon from $51 (Up to 39% off)
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.50 in latest sale
- Upgrade to Klipsch’s 300W bookshelf speakers for a high-quality audio setup at $219
- UGG Boot Sale is live with up to 50% off popular styles from $50 + up to 75% off clearance
- Toss this fabric sport loop band on your Apple Watch for $7.50 in various colors
- Google’s flagship Pixel 5 is now BOGO FREE at Verizon (Save $700)
- Marmot’s updating your outerwear with up to 50% off sale styles + free shipping
- Score this highly-rated 1080p dash camera at 33% off on Amazon, now $30
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $40 (20% off), more
- Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket for $72 shipped (Reg. up to $250)
- Store your bike on the wall with this $13.50 Prime shipped hook
- Home Depot reduces Husky garage storage prices by up to 30%, more
- Home Depot takes up to 45% off RYOBI tools, Husky storage, more this week
- Anniversary $5 movie sale from Apple highlights iconic films from last 35 years
- [Updated] Nintendo New Year game sale from $6.50: Mario Maker 2, Yoshi, Fenyx Rising, more
- Latest Anker sale: Apollo AirPlay Projector $297.50, 2-pk. HomeKit cams $59.50, more
- Amazon takes up to $136 off Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossil watches, now priced from $68
- Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Knife for $28 (Reg. $35)
- Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more
- Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, and more from $100
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!