Best of 9to5Toys: Official Apple iPhone cases for $5, Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, latest iPad $80+ off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple silicone and leather cases drop to $5 at AT&T, Apple Watch Series 3 returns to Black Friday pricing from $199, latest iPad gets $80+ discount at Amazon, more…
Nomad Base Station
While most people associate official Apple cases with premium prices, AT&T currently offers official Apple silicone and leather cases at just $5 shipped for the iPhone X/XS/8 Plus to keep your device safe. That’s right, just $5 gets you an official Apple case, and not only will your phone be stylish, but these protective options aren’t bulky in your pocket.
If you missed out on Black Friday pricing of the Apple Watch Series 3, it’s back! Amazon offers the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 and the 42mm for $229, making this one of the best ways to enter the smartwatch ecosystem if you’re an Apple user. I can’t go a day without using my Apple Watch for step tracking, notifications, and music control, so why not join the millions of users at one of the most budget-friendly prices around?
There are a surprising number of people still using Apple’s iconic iPad 2. It was a great tablet, but if you’re still on one, it’s time to upgrade. The latest iPad from Apple is now down to a $249 starting price at Amazon with multiple options available. This is $80 off the regular going rate, and you can choose from 32GB or 128GB, plus there are both cellular and Wi-Fi models available to give you exactly what you need.
HomeKit compatibility & more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat: $204 (Reg. $249)
- Prop up your iPad with Twelve South’s stylish Compass 2 stand at $28 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Add some class to a nightstand w/ Twelve South’s Forté Apple Watch Stand: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Score the Philips Hue White Ambiance Light Switch Bundle from $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Pick up a Google Home Hub & Chromecast Ultra Streaming Media Player for $119 ($220 value)
- TicWatch Pro sports Google Assistant, heart rate tracking, & a 30-day battery: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Surprise the family w/ three of Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablets for $110 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Dell’s 31.5-inch 1080p Monitor has plenty of screen real estate: $154 (23% off), more from $380
- Add CORSAIR’s $15 High Speed Gaming Mouse Pad to your desk at 40% off
- Valleys Between for iOS is now matching the all-time low at just $2 on the App Store
- Top Greener takes up to 35% off in-wall chargers, smart plugs and more from $16 Prime shipped
- Enjoy AAA titles like Call of Duty on Alienware’s high-end gaming PC for $1,150 (Reg. $1,700)
- Always hear the news, have light, & power a phone w/ Eton’s emergency radio: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Aukey’s 50-Mile Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna gets a 65% price cut to $8 Prime shipped
- Attack on Titan: Season 1 can be yours in glorious HD for FREE (Reg. up to $35) + more anime
- Nordstrom Rack’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale offers deals on underwear, lounge & more from $12
- Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey while the price is right: 11-lbs. for $47 (Reg. $90)
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list has you covered
- Tote your child three different ways & hands-free with this carrier for $112.50 (Reg. $150)
- Take 15% off your Taco Bell order when you purchase on iOS or Android
- Bag a savings of $15 when you grab two Fire TV Stick 4Ks at Amazon: $85 shipped
- Vivitek’s 720p Projector puts a 100-inch screen in your pocket: $149 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Save up to 50% on above-fireplace HDTV wall mounts from $70 shipped at Monoprice
- Valentine’s Day Magazine sale w/ deals from $4/yr: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, ESPN, more
- Impress your valentine with a bouquet from Florists․com $20 for $40 credit
- Make your own Lucky Charms at home w/ Excalibur’s dehydrator: $110 (Reg. $200+)
- Download ‘The Green Ember’ to your Kindle for FREE (Reg. up to $25)
- Experience the hand-drawn visuals of the Symmetrain puzzler on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1+)
- Lucky Brand takes an extra 40% to 60% off clearance styles from $27 to refresh your closet
- Target’s Clothing Clearance takes 50% off or more to refresh your wardrobe w/ deals from $7
- Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon
- Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi gets a $150 discount to $799 shipped
- Carry your MacBook & iPad in style w/ Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off for just $20 (Reg. $50)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more
- Apple 12-inch MacBook from $999 shipped: 512GB cert. refurb $599 off, more
- Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)
- Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)
- Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles $10+, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more
- The highly-rated Kingdom Rush Vengeance now matching all-time low on iOS at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Neon Chrome’s destructible environments & twin-stick action now down to $2 on iOS (Reg. $7)
- Enter the twisted cartoon nightmare of Bendy and the Ink Machine for iOS at just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Assemble a team of comic book heroes in Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS: $1 (Reg. $7)
- Get your ports back w/ these USB-C & Thunderbolt 3 docking stations from $49
- Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart HDTV is a budget-conscious way to bring home a 50-inch panel
- Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 does it all for $300 shipped (Reg. up to $500)
- Bundle TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router with WD’s 500GB SSD and save 33%: $120 shipped
- VUDU’s movie bundle sale includes the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $50, more
- Smartphone Accessories: mophie Encore 20100mAh Power Bank $28 shipped, more
- The Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet includes 12 classics: $300 (25% off)
- Fujifilm’s instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera comes in six colors at $40 shipped (20% off)
- Save $20 on CanaKit’s Ultimate + Gaming Raspberry Pi Starter Kits at $70 Prime shipped
- Patagonia Web Specials are loaded w/ new items at up to 60% off: stylish jackets, more
- Gift the skincare lover in your life this set of 19 TonyMoly masks for $20 (Reg. $45)
- H&M takes 20% off layering essentials for winter w/ jackets, vests, sweaters & more from $14
- Eddie Bauer takes a rare extra 60% off clearance items from $16: jackets, vests, more
- Take your home workouts up a notch w/ Weider’s Flat Weight Bench for $30 (35% off)
- Keep your knives ready to go with this fully-electric sharpening station for $90 (Reg. $150)
- Organize your entertainment center w/ a 3-in-1 TV stand for $99 shipped (Reg. $120+)
