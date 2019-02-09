Best of 9to5Toys: Official Apple iPhone cases for $5, Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, latest iPad $80+ off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple silicone and leather cases drop to $5 at AT&T, Apple Watch Series 3 returns to Black Friday pricing from $199, latest iPad gets $80+ discount at Amazon, more…

Nomad Base Station

While most people associate official Apple cases with premium prices, AT&T currently offers official Apple silicone and leather cases at just $5 shipped for the iPhone X/XS/8 Plus to keep your device safe. That’s right, just $5 gets you an official Apple case, and not only will your phone be stylish, but these protective options aren’t bulky in your pocket.

If you missed out on Black Friday pricing of the Apple Watch Series 3, it’s back! Amazon offers the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 and the 42mm for $229, making this one of the best ways to enter the smartwatch ecosystem if you’re an Apple user. I can’t go a day without using my Apple Watch for step tracking, notifications, and music control, so why not join the millions of users at one of the most budget-friendly prices around?

There are a surprising number of people still using Apple’s iconic iPad 2. It was a great tablet, but if you’re still on one, it’s time to upgrade. The latest iPad from Apple is now down to a $249 starting price at Amazon with multiple options available. This is $80 off the regular going rate, and you can choose from 32GB or 128GB, plus there are both cellular and Wi-Fi models available to give you exactly what you need.

