Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart Black Friday ad, 16-inch MacBook Pro $437 off, AirPods Pro $235, more

Black Friday is on the horizon at under two weeks away, so it only makes sense that we’re getting our hands on many ads from major retailers. This week, we took a look at Walmart, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and many more. We’ll have a full outline down below of the ad leaks, but be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 guide to see even more shopping coverage.
This week, Apple introduced a brand-new addition to its MacBook Pro lineup with a 16-inch model. With an announced price of $2,399, we were able to score an exclusive discount knocking the starting price down to $2,227. Plus, we have even more deals on Apple’s latest model with up to $437 in savings available.
Apple also released AirPods Pro last week, with high praise from many. I upgraded from AirPods V2 myself and it’s one of the best audio decisions I’ve made in quite a while. Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest at $235, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for them to ship at this price, but that’s a given everywhere with Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro.
New Products, Guides, more
Amazon Bestseller: Manual Espresso Machine – Wacaco Nanopresso Review [Video]
- Roku and Walmart to launch budget-friendly smart TVs from $98 for Black Friday
- We finally have Age of Empires 4 gameplay footage, and it’s truly stunning
- Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]
- LEGO AT-ST Raider Review: The Mandalorian makes a grand brick-built debut
- Pad & Quill Black Friday Sale: Up to 35% off Apple gear, cases, and more
- X019 is now over, here’s what we know about Game Pass, xCloud on Windows, more
- Grounded is a new first-person survival game from The Outer Worlds dev [Video]
- In-app same-day Target delivery lands with free use leading up to Thanksgiving
- Mountain Hardwear Holiday Gift Guide has the adventurer on your list covered
- LEGO unveils six new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen 16-inch MacBook cases today at 15% off
- PhoneSoap debuts iPad Pro-cleaning HomeSoap with USB-C charging inside
- WaterField’s new leather 16-inch MacBook Briefcase also carries your iPad
- Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide will have an idea for everyone on your list
- IKEA’s new Edison Smart Light Bulb undercuts Philips Hue with $10 price tag
- Twitch Studio is designed to help gamers start streaming easier
- Hands-on: Getting started with the Razer Seiren Emote streaming mic [Video]
- Seagate unveils FireCuda Thunderbolt 3 dock alongside blazing-fast NVMe SSD
- The North Face Holiday Gift Guide: Outerwear, pullovers, accessories, more
- New Sonic movie trailer officially debuts updated character design, more
- Amazon’s Best Books of 2019 announced with 100 top titles, more
- You can now turn Echo devices into a full-fledged home theater system
- The new 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse for Mac/PC is a must-see, available now
- Move over Walmart, an Amazon grocery store is slated for 2020
- Move over Black Friday, here are the best early Singles Day deals
Black Friday 2019
Fred Meyer Black Friday Ad 2019: Latest 10.2-inch iPad $239, Apple Watch from $129, more
- Newegg Black Friday Ad 2019: Gaming PC, Xbox One Bundles, Wi-Fi 6 Router, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday Ad 2019: Stellar TV doorbusters, Sonos, Xbox One, PS4, more
- Bed Bath and Beyond Black Friday Ad 2019: Google Home $49, Dyson vacuums, more
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO FREE tools, Ring Doorbells, holiday, more
- Walmart Black Friday Ad 2019: Apple Watch $129, 10.2-inch iPad $249, Home Mini $19, more
- Walgreens Black Friday Ad 2019: App Store Gift Card promo, 50% off toys, more
- Sears Outlet Black Friday Ad 2019: Home appliances 75% off, DEWALT tools, more
- Meijer Black Friday Ad 2019: 4K TVs under $150, AirPods, Chromecast, Echos, more
- Macy’s Black Friday Ad 2019: Dyson vacuums, Instant Pots, doorbusters, more
- New York & Company Black Friday Ad 2019: Sitewide discounts, doorbusters, more
- Ace Hardware Black Friday Ad 2019: Ring Doorbell, tools, holiday decor, more
- Dollar General Black Friday Ad 2019: App Store Gift Cards 20% off, LEGO deals, more
- Staples Black Friday Ad 2019: 10.2-inch iPad $249, AirPods, Echo devices, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad 2019: Open Thanksgiving Day, savings on furniture, more
- BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad 2019: Deals on TVs, gaming consoles, more
- Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek Ad 2019: Surface, Samsung Galaxy gear, more
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
- Belk Black Friday Ad 2019: Echo Dot $22, PS4 bundles, home goods, toys, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2019: Google Nest deals from $19, PCs, consoles, more
- Lenovo Black Friday Ad 2019: $99 laptops, $40 Assistant-enabled Smart Clock, more
- Black Friday Free Shipping: Where to score free delivery this year
- True Value Black Friday 2019 Ad: Holiday decor, DEWALT, pet supplies, more
- Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
- Best Buy Black Friday Ad Preview reveals all-time lows on iPads, Macs, HomePod, much more
- JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2019: Ninja, Keurig, cash doorbusters, more
- Amazon announces Black Friday pricing on Echo speakers, Kindles, more
- Express Black Friday Ad 2019: 50% off sitewide, flannels, NBA collection, more
- Target Black Friday Ad 2019: Latest iPads all-time lows, $300 gift cards with Pixel 4, more
- Fender Black Friday Ad 2019: $400 off guitars, speakers, accessories, more
- Sears Black Friday Ad 2019: Craftsman tools from $10, NordicTrack, more
- Kmart Black Friday Ad 2019: Doorbusters, BOGO 50% off games and toys, more
- CVS Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO FREE holiday decor, Game Pass subs, more
- Petco Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO free treats, 50% off toys, member perks, more
- Office Depot Black Friday Ad 2019: Chromebooks under $100, streamers $20, more
- HP Black Friday Ad 2019: Deals on PCs, doorbusters, accessories, more
Top Deals
Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off right now!
- Apple combats Disney+ with huge movie bundle sale from $10, more
- Every garage deserves this 6,000 lumen LED light at $27 shipped (30% off)
- Verizon giving $700 in credit on iPhone 11/Pro, Echo Dot, Disney+ w/ trade-in
- Take $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB at Walmart
- Home Depot early Black Friday sale: Save big on DEWALT, Ryobi, Milwaukee, more
- Amazon clears out Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $450 off
- Huge electric bike savings on Rad Power Bikes and Juiced Bikes, up to $200 off
- Best Buy’s Start Your List sale takes $199 off iPad Pro + deals on Nest Mini, TVs, more
- Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Cell $299 off
- Grab Google’s GSM unlocked Pixel 3XL on sale for $440 (Reg. up to $599)
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB hits Amazon low at $1,300
- iPhone SE delivers a beloved form-factor for $60 with pre-paid service
- Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: App Store, Domino’s, more
- Apple’s official iPhone XS Smart Battery Case is $79, XS Max $102 (Reg. $129)
- REI’s Gear Up Get Out Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more
- This shape-shifting sofa converts into a sleeper and is just $131 shipped
- Bose’s SoundSport In-Ear Headphones hit a new low of $34 in multiple colors
- Rubbermaid’s Brilliance pantry food storage set hits $40 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple CarPlay for $233? Yep, grab Pioneer’s receiver at Amazon now ($85+ off)
- Score a Google Home Mini + Chromecast for $45 (Reg. $70)
- SanDisk 512GB microSD card returns to Amazon all-time low at $80 (20% off)
- Relive Infinity War with this 1,000-piece Avengers LEGO kit at $60 (40% off)
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
