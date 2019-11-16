Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart Black Friday ad, 16-inch MacBook Pro $437 off, AirPods Pro $235, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and more Black Friday ads drop, 16-inch MacBook Pro is up to $437 off, AirPods Pro for $235, more…

Black Friday is on the horizon at under two weeks away, so it only makes sense that we’re getting our hands on many ads from major retailers. This week, we took a look at Walmart, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and many more. We’ll have a full outline down below of the ad leaks, but be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 guide to see even more shopping coverage.

This week, Apple introduced a brand-new addition to its MacBook Pro lineup with a 16-inch model. With an announced price of $2,399, we were able to score an exclusive discount knocking the starting price down to $2,227. Plus, we have even more deals on Apple’s latest model with up to $437 in savings available.

Apple also released AirPods Pro last week, with high praise from many. I upgraded from AirPods V2 myself and it’s one of the best audio decisions I’ve made in quite a while. Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest at $235, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for them to ship at this price, but that’s a given everywhere with Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro.

Fred Meyer Black Friday Ad 2019: Latest 10.2-inch iPad $239, Apple Watch from $129, more

Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off right now!

