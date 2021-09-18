Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, 30% off MagSafe bundles, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, Verizon 30% MagSafe sale, and much more…

This week Apple announced new iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPad mini. Well, we’re already seeing discounts across most product categories for pre-orders, including the latest iPad mini at $460 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $39 from its list price and just $1 above what Walmart was offering pre-orders for before selling out. Coming in with an all-new design, you’ll find Touch ID built into the power button, an edge-to-edge display, and USB-C, which are all a first on Apple’s compact tablet.

For those on smaller budgets, or who just need a larger screen, Apple also released an all-new 10.2-inch iPad. Delivering a more familiar design, though the new A13 Bionic processor enables additional features such as True Tone support, Center Stage, and more. For pre-orders, it’s on sale for $299, which is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to buy if you’ve been in the market for a new tablet.

Whether you’re planning on getting an iPhone 13 series or already have an iPhone 12, it’s time to give MagSafe a try. Verizon has you covered, offering various MagSafe bundles that include a case, charger, and more here. With 30% off, pricing starts at $77 and there are quite a few different options to choose from here. So, give our previous coverage a look to see if there’s a bundle available for you to enjoy.

New Products, Guides, more |

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Review: New customizable controller for Xbox [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit up to $1,100 off

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!