Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, 30% off MagSafe bundles, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, Verizon 30% MagSafe sale, and much more…

This week Apple announced new iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPad mini. Well, we’re already seeing discounts across most product categories for pre-orders, including the latest iPad mini at $460 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $39 from its list price and just $1 above what Walmart was offering pre-orders for before selling out. Coming in with an all-new design, you’ll find Touch ID built into the power button, an edge-to-edge display, and USB-C, which are all a first on Apple’s compact tablet.

For those on smaller budgets, or who just need a larger screen, Apple also released an all-new 10.2-inch iPad. Delivering a more familiar design, though the new A13 Bionic processor enables additional features such as True Tone support, Center Stage, and more. For pre-orders, it’s on sale for $299, which is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to buy if you’ve been in the market for a new tablet.

Whether you’re planning on getting an iPhone 13 series or already have an iPhone 12, it’s time to give MagSafe a try. Verizon has you covered, offering various MagSafe bundles that include a case, charger, and more here. With 30% off, pricing starts at $77 and there are quite a few different options to choose from here. So, give our previous coverage a look to see if there’s a bundle available for you to enjoy.

New Products, Guides, more |

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Review: New customizable controller for Xbox [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit up to $1,100 off

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Charger hits $30, M1 iPad Pro...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max ...
Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe case...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watc...
Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, P...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Wa...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 Mac...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 sees pre-order discount to $459

From $315 Learn More
Reg. $329

Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees pre-order discount to $299

$299 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

Learn More
From $35

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is great for fall road trips at $130 (Reg. $180), more from $35

$130 Learn More
Reg. $39

Buying a new iPhone 13? Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits Amazon low of $27

$27 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos hits new low at $285

$285 Learn More

Ubiquiti readies new UniFi Dream Router with Wi-Fi 6, PoE, built-in screen, and AiO design