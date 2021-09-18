Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, 30% off MagSafe bundles, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, Verizon 30% MagSafe sale, and much more…
This week Apple announced new iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, and iPad mini. Well, we’re already seeing discounts across most product categories for pre-orders, including the latest iPad mini at $460 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $39 from its list price and just $1 above what Walmart was offering pre-orders for before selling out. Coming in with an all-new design, you’ll find Touch ID built into the power button, an edge-to-edge display, and USB-C, which are all a first on Apple’s compact tablet.
For those on smaller budgets, or who just need a larger screen, Apple also released an all-new 10.2-inch iPad. Delivering a more familiar design, though the new A13 Bionic processor enables additional features such as True Tone support, Center Stage, and more. For pre-orders, it’s on sale for $299, which is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to buy if you’ve been in the market for a new tablet.
Whether you’re planning on getting an iPhone 13 series or already have an iPhone 12, it’s time to give MagSafe a try. Verizon has you covered, offering various MagSafe bundles that include a case, charger, and more here. With 30% off, pricing starts at $77 and there are quite a few different options to choose from here. So, give our previous coverage a look to see if there’s a bundle available for you to enjoy.
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Review: New customizable controller for Xbox [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- LEGO UCS Luke’s Landspeeder slated to launch next year — here’s everything we know so far
- Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more
- Nintendo Switch now supports Bluetooth speakers and headsets
- Battlefield 2042 now launching mid-November, missing original release date by a month
- OtterBox launches new iPhone 13 cases with rugged builds, MagSafe, more
- Casely unveils wild new TikTok-worthy iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, now 30% off with our code
- Survivor’s eco-conscious, all-terrain ready iPhone 13 cases arrive with military protection
- LifeProof’s environmentally-conscious iPhone 13 cases now live with MagSafe, more from $40
- Review: LEGO extends Sailboat Adventure freebie promotion, but is the Ideas set worth it?
- All-new Gerber Zilch pocket knife pairs slim footprint with a stylish design
- New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more
- Razer’s new Huntsman V2/TKL deliver near-zero input latency + upgraded acoustics
- Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger sports a fabric and aluminum build
- New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20
- Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocket book cases now MagSafe-ready at up to 25% off
- Caudabe brings MagSafe to its most popular designs in new iPhone 13 case collection
- LEGO officially unveils new 350-piece Santa’s Sleigh set with four reindeer
- Review: GoPro HERO10 Black is finally here and packed with refinements
- 1942 x Replicade Review: New Wave Toys’ latest 1/6 scale arcade cabinet [Video]
- Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases go up for pre-order with cherry and walnut finishes
- New (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers donate to fight AIDS, COVID, and more
- Take your favorite Xbox games on the go with new console + cloud-streaming options
- Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more
- CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases
- Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors launch with early discounts from $14
- Totallee’s branding-free minimalist iPhone 13 cases have arrived
- Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather BookBook case
- Marshall brings active noise cancellation to true wireless earbuds lineup with Motif ANC
- Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases
- New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs to Apple’s latest handset
- New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50
- Incipio unleashes new MagSafe and 100% compostable iPhone 13 cases
- Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles
- MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby
- SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse has pro features in small form factors from 61g
- Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]
- Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhone 13 cases
- Hands-on: Logitech launches ultra-lightweight G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset
- LEGO showcases new 1,000-piece Fab 5 loft from ‘Queer Eye’
- Pokémon’s new Halloween collection is packed with apparel, plushes, collectibles, and more
- All-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool wields McLaren Formula 1-inspired design, more
- Tested: Enbrighten Outdoor Alexa/Assistant Lights deliver multicolor lighting to your patio
- LG’s new UltraGear Gaming Speaker delivers customized audio for your favorite genres
- Arcade1Up debuts five two-player CounterCades alongside latest Head-to-Head tables
- Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US price drops could be inbound
- LEGO set to release Luke Rebel Pilot or AT-AT Driver helmets in 2022, but one won’t make it
Top Deals |
Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit up to $1,100 off
- Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead
- CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 450-piece mechanics tool set ships to your door for $218
- Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more 25%+ off with our exclusive codes
- Anker rolls out Apple event sale with discounted Lightning cables, chargers, more from $13
- Apple now selling latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote via Refurbished Store
- Buying a new iPhone 13? Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits Amazon low of $27
- At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s official Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (Save 69%)
- MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more
- Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to $300 off
- Govee takes up to $50 off rarely-discounted lamps, wall lights, more + mix and match sale
- Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote sees cert. refurb discount down to $118 (Orig. $179)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G sees one of its very first discounts at $200 off
- Upgrade your workbench with a 2-pack of 1,680-lumen LED light fixtures at $18 (Save 40%)
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns to Amazon low at $49.50
- Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads, towel racks, faucets, more
- Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros
- Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos hits new low at $285
- Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick is on sale for the first time at $28 (Save 30%)
- Kuuma’s marine-grade stainless steel charcoal grill plunges to $80 shipped (Save 38%)
- Roku Ultra LT 4K streamer delivers AirPlay 2, Ethernet, and more at $49 (Save $20)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!