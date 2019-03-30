Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $144 off, latest iPad Pro from $700, 2018 MacBook Air for under $1,000, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 is available from $384 (with open-box being up to $144 off), Apple’s latest iPad Pro is on sale in both sizes from $700, the brand-new MacBook Air is down to under $1,000 at Amazon, more…

If you’ve yet to pick up an Apple Watch or are still rocking an older model, this sale is for you. Series 4, which is Apple’s latest and greatest, is now on sale from $384 at multiple retailers. If you don’t mind opting for open box models, you can pick one up from around $355. I have a Series 4 Apple Watch, and it’s fantastic. The WCG feature is awesome, and battery life is absolutely stellar.

The latest iPad Pro is one of my favorite Apple announcements from recent months, and I use mine daily. Both sizes are currently on sale from $700 at Amazon, and you can’t go wrong either way. My personal favorite is the 11-inch as it mixes size and performance perfectly, but if you need a larger display the 12.9-inch is a great option.

If you’d rather opt for a more computer-like experience, the brand-new MacBook Air is discounted to under $1,000 at Amazon. This laptop features Touch ID, which is a first for non-Touch Bar computers at Apple. Plus, the sleek new design updates a fan-favorite laptop model users have been begging Apple for.

