Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $144 off, latest iPad Pro from $700, 2018 MacBook Air for under $1,000, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 is available from $384 (with open-box being up to $144 off), Apple’s latest iPad Pro is on sale in both sizes from $700, the brand-new MacBook Air is down to under $1,000 at Amazon, more…
Nomad Base Station
If you’ve yet to pick up an Apple Watch or are still rocking an older model, this sale is for you. Series 4, which is Apple’s latest and greatest, is now on sale from $384 at multiple retailers. If you don’t mind opting for open box models, you can pick one up from around $355. I have a Series 4 Apple Watch, and it’s fantastic. The WCG feature is awesome, and battery life is absolutely stellar.
The latest iPad Pro is one of my favorite Apple announcements from recent months, and I use mine daily. Both sizes are currently on sale from $700 at Amazon, and you can’t go wrong either way. My personal favorite is the 11-inch as it mixes size and performance perfectly, but if you need a larger display the 12.9-inch is a great option.
If you’d rather opt for a more computer-like experience, the brand-new MacBook Air is discounted to under $1,000 at Amazon. This laptop features Touch ID, which is a first for non-Touch Bar computers at Apple. Plus, the sleek new design updates a fan-favorite laptop model users have been begging Apple for.
New Products, Guides, more |
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
- HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view w/ No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- The Bulova Computron watch makes a retro-return with its iconic styling
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs launches to PSVR after landing on Steam, Oculus, and Vive for $15
Top Deals |
Here’s how to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime
- Expand your Apple Watch band collection for just $8 Prime shipped w/ these leather options
- Kindle Voyage E-reader offers a 300ppi display, more for $130 (Orig. $220)
- Just $7 adds 4 USB 3.0 ports to your Mac w/ Aukey’s USB-C Hub (54% off), more
- At $35, the Panasonic Eneloop Rechargeable Battery Kit is a killer bargain (Reg. $45+)
- Linksys’ 802.11ac Gaming Routerprioritizes your Xbox w/ 3.2Gbps speeds at $150
- Bring Dolby surround sound to your gaming setup w/ CORSAIR’s Void PRO at $50 ($20 off)
- Elevate two displays w/ Huanuo’s Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $63 (Reg. $90), more from $42
- Banana Republic’s Spring Refresh offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with prices from $19
- Razor’s RipRider Trike can do 360-degree spins, drifts and more at $79 (Reg. $100)
- Browse privately from any country w/ 3-years of NordVPN service for $107.50 (Reg. $250)
- Animate photos and create talking heads with CrazyTalk 8, Now $65 (Orig. $149)
- Home Depot will sell you a 300-piece Ryobi Drill and Drive Kit for $60 (Reg. $80+)
- Water the lawn anywhere w/ Blossom’s 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller: $50.50
- Stay cool this summer w/ Dyson’s bladeless AM07 tower fan for $300 ($100 off)
- Nordstrom Rack Price Drop Clearance Event offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Score LEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story sets at Amazon all-time lows + more from $12
- Stylish unisex aviator sunglasses for spring & summer at just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $17)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $5: Trine 2 Complete, Trials Rising, HoPiKo and many more
- Garmin’s 7-inch smart GPS navigates without data for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- Take 30% off Nomad’s Lightning Battery Cable with our exclusive code, now $35
- Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s Zolo Truly Wireless Earbuds at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Pick up an iPhone 6s with prepaid service for $150, or a used iPhone SE at $115
- Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini
- Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped
- Add this rustic leather Apple Watch band to your collection for $7 (50% off), more
- Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $10 4K film sale, Dark Knight Trilogy $25, $1 rental, more
- Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, and more
- Here’s one of the best ways to run Windows on Mac, Parallels Desktop from $68
- Rebuild the city in Gangs of Deadsville for iOS while it’s only $2 (Reg. $5), more
- The stellar Affinity Photo & Designer apps for iOS/Mac from $16 (Reg. up to $50)
- The “simple and elegant” iWriter text editor for iOS is now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)
- Need more storage? B&H has you covered w/ a big WD hard drive sale starting at $70
- Logitech’s MX900 Keyboard & MX Master Mouse combo at $136 (24% off), more
- Enjoy tunes outdoors with this rugged portable speaker, now $25 (Orig. $35)
- Sengled’s Element 3-bulb Smart Lighting Starter Kit + Echo Dot at $50 ($100 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad $35, more
- LG’s MiniBeam Projector has a built-in battery, wireless connectivity, more: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Pad & Quill’s 15-inch Heritage Leather Satchel MacBook Bag is nearly $240 off
- Neato’s Botvac D3 Pro touts laser-guided navigation, Alexa control, more at $290 (42% off)
- Logitech’s THX-certified 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System drops to $246 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Pick up a Honeywell scheduling thermostat for $35, LED flood lights and more on sale
- At $69, Fitbit’s Alta Fitness Tracker is an affordable way to monitor sleep and more (Reg. $100)
- Score the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto X4 Smartphone for $130 (All-time low, 35% off)
- Score a year of Office 365 Home for Mac/PC with a $50 Amazon Gift Card at $100 ($150 value)
- The Creality Ender-3 3D Printer w/ LCD display is down to $180 at Amazon (Reg. $230+)
- Take the BBQ indoors w/ Tenergy’s Smokeless Infrared Grill for $135 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Make a splash this summer with the Intex Inflatable Water Slide for $60 (Reg. up to $100)
- This 34-piece Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Set is a perfect home tool kit: $52.50 (Reg. $69+)
- Kate Spade’s Friends & Family sale is here with an extra 30% off sitewide & deals from $42
- Columbia Web Specials are back! Save up to 65% off jackets, boots, pullovers & more
- DSW’s Raid the Warehouse Sale offers top brands including Cole Haan, adidas & more from $9
- Hautelook’s TOMS Flash Event offers deals for men & women from $28: sneakers, boots, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 28, 2019
- 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub & other chargers w/ code 9to5wireless
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!