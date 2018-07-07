Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods get discounted, iPad Pro 10.5″ 512GB sees major sale, Amazon announces Prime Day, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s AirPods drop to $140 shipped, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch 512GB gets a major discount, Amazon officially announced Prime Day, more…
Apple Smart Keyboard
One thing lacking in Apple’s phones from the iPhone 7 onward is a headphone jack. Because of this, Apple launched AirPods and took the world by storm, staying sold out for months at a time. They’re finally back in-stock at most major retailers and are seeing discounts start to hit, like this week where it dropped to $140 shipped from its regular price of $159.
The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is Apple’s latest tablet and boasts a larger screen than previous iPads without growing the physical size of the device a whole lot. With Apple’s latest iPad, 512GB of storage became an option, though normally at a quite lofty $1,000 price for the 10.5-inch Pro version. Well, this week Target discounted it by $150 bringing it down to just $850 shipped, which is a killer deal if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to the latest iPad.
Amazon’s Prime Day is a yearly tradition the online retail giant started a few years ago, and it comes with much fanfare every time. We’ve been waiting for the official announcement from Amazon to hit, and we got that this week. Speculation was put aside, and Amazon told the world that over 1,000,000 (yes, 1 million) products will be on sale for Prime Day. The deals will rotate throughout a 36-hour period of time starting on July 16th.
New Products, Guides, more |
Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
- LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Razer releases the Huntsman & Huntsman Elite keyboards w/ Opto-Mechanical switches, more
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
Top Deals |
Save nearly $500 on Apple’s high-end current-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro: $1,900 shipped
- Save $369 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $1,430 shipped
- Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Grab Civilization V & Beyond Earth from $7.50 on Mac right now (Reg. up to $40)
- Keep Time Machine, photos, more handy w/ WD’s 1TB Portable HDD: $45 (Reg. up to $60)
- LG’s 55-inch 4K TV supports Google Assistant & Alexa: $599 + $100 GC ($900 value)
- NETGEAR’s Arlo 4-Camera Security System now $280 shipped (Reg. $350)
- Super Hydorah classic sci-fi shoot ’em up gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $7)
- Now’s your chance to get a pair of Snapchat Spectacles for $65 shipped (50% off)
- Mount your TV with this bundle that includes a level for $12 Prime shipped
- Get a free Echo Dot w/ Asus’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $169 shipped ($220 value)
- UE’s MEGABOOM drops to $120 shipped with 360-degree sound, Alexa, waterproofing, more
- Save 20% on Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Over-Ear Headphones, now at $129 shipped
- Snag Garmin’s fenix 5 GPS-enabled Smartwatch for $365 shipped (Reg. $550)
- Free money! Up to 16% off gift cards: GameStop, Domino’s, Wayfair, JCPenney, more
- End your week by scoring one of these LEGO sets at up to 30% off, from $13
- VUDU $5 Weekend Sale: The Longest Yard, 2012, Speed Racer, Constantine, more
- Green Deals: Stanley Electric Pressure Washer $139 (Reg. $175), more
- Relax with this Alexa-enabled aromatherapy diffuserfor $41
- Prana End of Season Sale gets you ready for outdoor adventures w/ 40% off select styles
- Keep cool this summer w/ Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor packs two HDMI inputs for $291.50 (Reg. $350), more from $90
- Shuttle’s new mini computer can drive multiple displays and offers optional LTE support
- Fly w/o breaking the bank in this $14.50 Prime shipped camera drone
- Logitech’s G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is $48 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $85)
- Best Console Game Releases for July: Captain Toad, Octopath Traveler, Sonic, more
- Summer kitchen gadgets under $15 to make your warm weather days even better
- Stay energized and cooled off this summer w/ a Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Magazine bundles w/ titles from $3.50/yr: Wired, GQ, Forbes, ESPN, more
- Shoe Carnival offers an extra 25% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Sperry & more