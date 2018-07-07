Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods get discounted, iPad Pro 10.5″ 512GB sees major sale, Amazon announces Prime Day, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s AirPods drop to $140 shipped, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch 512GB gets a major discount, Amazon officially announced Prime Day, more…

One thing lacking in Apple’s phones from the iPhone 7 onward is a headphone jack. Because of this, Apple launched AirPods and took the world by storm, staying sold out for months at a time. They’re finally back in-stock at most major retailers and are seeing discounts start to hit, like this week where it dropped to $140 shipped from its regular price of $159.

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is Apple’s latest tablet and boasts a larger screen than previous iPads without growing the physical size of the device a whole lot. With Apple’s latest iPad, 512GB of storage became an option, though normally at a quite lofty $1,000 price for the 10.5-inch Pro version. Well, this week Target discounted it by $150 bringing it down to just $850 shipped, which is a killer deal if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to the latest iPad.

Amazon’s Prime Day is a yearly tradition the online retail giant started a few years ago, and it comes with much fanfare every time. We’ve been waiting for the official announcement from Amazon to hit, and we got that this week. Speculation was put aside, and Amazon told the world that over 1,000,000 (yes, 1 million) products will be on sale for Prime Day. The deals will rotate throughout a 36-hour period of time starting on July 16th.

Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399

