Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, up to $100 off iPad, Twelve South AirSnap, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale offers discounts on Apple’s brand-new products, iPad gets a $100 discount, Twelve South’s AirSnap keeps your new AirPods safe for $19, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale ends today, so if you’ve yet to cash in on the savings, be sure to swing by. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, iMac, and even the brand-new iPad Mini and Air are on sale right now. Regardless of what tech you’re looking to pick up, it’s likely on sale through today at Best Buy, so be sure to take a look.
If you don’t want the latest iPad Air, Amazon has you covered with the standard iPad at up to $100 off in various configurations. Whether you’re wanting to get the base 32GB or upgraded 128GB model, Amazon has your back with prices starting at $250.
Apple just announced its brand-new AirPods this week, and while we’re already seeing discounts at B&H in the form of tax savings, Twelve South swung into action by offering its AirSnap Leather AirPods Case for $19 at Amazon. This case still gives you access to the Lightning port on the bottom and keeps the outside of your AirPods nice and scratch-free.
New Products, Guides, more |
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
- Harman Kardon Citation ONE Review: Smart, beautiful and sounds great [Video]
- Review: Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
- Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food, tweak temps, & set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Hands-on: LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline Architecture set is filled with masterful parts usage
- After kicking E3 to the curb, PlayStation announces a recurring news event called State of Play
- CB2’s new vintage collection is beautiful but pricey – here are some alternatives from $25
Top Deals |
Apple’s brand new 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB is already $200 off at Amazon
- Go hi-fi w/ the Philips X2HR Fidelio Over Ear Headphones at $180 shipped (Reg. up to $300)
- Snag this eye-catching Lenovo MacBook Backpack for a low of $16 shipped (50% off)
- Latest $5 iTunes sale offers classic & new movies alike: Fantastic Mr. Fox, more
- Amazon discounts its Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa down to $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- This highly-rated USB-C hub brings HDMI, Ethernet and USB-A to your MacBook: $27 (Reg. $60)
- Pad & Quill’s 10.5-inch Leather iPad Air Case is yours for $93.50 today (nearly 25% off) + more
- Crocs takes 30% off sitewide with deals from just $11 on spring sandals, clogs & more
- Zero Grid’s Travel/Passport Pouch w/ RFID blocking is now 20% off at $13 Prime shipped
- Botley the Coding Robot is at the lowest price we’ve tracked, now $39 (Reg. up to $80)
- Replace your Wi-Fi modem and router w/ TP-Link’s combo device for $65 (Save up to $120/yr)
- Mohu’s $11 Leaf Metro Antenna pulls in 25-miles of OTA content (All-time low, 25% off)
- Macy’s VIP Sale takes up to an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Amazon’s 20-inch Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage drops to low of $40.50 (Reg. $60)
- Build your own flying machines and then take to the skies in SimplePlanes for iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Razor A Kick Scooter is foldable and made from aircraft-grade aluminum: $21.50 (30% off)
- You’ll want to have this Nostalgia Vintage Snow Cone Maker for summer: $22 (Reg. up to $40)
- Take your DJI Phantom more places w/ Nanuk’s IP67-rated Hard Case: $138.50 (Amazon low)
- Have $3 in change lying around? That’s enough to buy AmazonBasics’ 9.7-inch iPad Smart Case
- Score Apple’s previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB w/ Cell for $649 shipped (Orig. $929)
- Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $150 off in various colors w/ deals from $500
- Kick start your Alexa-enabled home & pair select Echo speakers w/ smart devices from $40
- Apple’s latest AirPods & wireless charging case are at B&H from $79 w/ potential tax savings
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $15 Disney titles, 4K films from $5, $1rental, more
- Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)
- Save on popular Twelve South gear:BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more
- Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more
- The stellar Affinity Photo & Designer apps for iOS/Mac are on sale from $16 (Reg. up to $50)
- SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $6 (Reg. $9)
- The new Alien Blackout game for iOS/Android gets its first major price drop: $3 (Reg. $5)
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar augmented reality app now FREE for the first time on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Ditch your rental and score an Arris DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem from $80 (20% off)
- Philips Hue’s $163 Ambiance Flushmount adds HomeKit lighting to your ceiling (Reg. $200)
- Roku, 4K HDR & 3 HDMI inputs headline TCL’s 55-inch HDTV at $490 (Save $90)
- Polk Audio’s MagniFi One Sound Bar complements your HDTV, drops to $160 (Save $140)
- Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum falls to new all-time low at $280 (Save 20%)
- Sony’s Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds offer personalized voice alerts at $154 (Save 32%)
- ADATA 64GB Snap-on USB 3.0 Flash Drive + extra 4GB drive for just $7.50 (Up to $20 value)
- Here’s a 1-yr. Sam’s Club Membership w/ $25 in gift cards & a $10 coupon at $35 ($80 value)
- Don’t spend a fortune on an extra Xbox gamepad, the AmazonBasics model is $15 (Reg. $25)
- Grab the Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa while it’s only $35 (Orig. $130)
- Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker $12 Prime shipped, more
- MXL 990 Condenser Microphone w/ shockmount and carrying case is now $60 (Reg. $100)
- Keep your precious gear safe w/ Rocketfish’s 7-Outlet/6-USB Surge Protector: $36 (Reg. $100)
- Load your Switch up w/ some amazing indie games from $1: Jotun, Party Golf, Xenoraid, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, AirDisk Pro, more
- Build a PC, change an iPhone screen, more w/ this $24 screwdriver set
- Milwaukee’s $199 M12 Combo Kit delivers four tools, three batteries, and more (Reg. $249)
- Score Honeywell’s 5-2 Scheduling Programmable Thermostat at a new Amazon low of $35
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $15, Celeste $10, more
- Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots & more
- Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $12 + free shipping
- Bonobos Final Sale Event offers an extra 50% off dress shirts, outerwear & more
- Use the Clarisonic Mia Smart Brush to help apply makeup or wash it all off: $139 ($60 off)
- Find new arrivals from Nordstrom Rack at up to 80% off: UGG, CALPAK, more
- Sun Joe’s electric mower cuts the lawn without oil or gas for $99 shipped (Reg. $130+)
- Check your tire’s pressure w/ 2 of these digital gauges for $10.50 Prime shipped
- Blu-rays from $5: Howard the Duck, Devil Wears Prada, Lucy, Baby Mama, more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!