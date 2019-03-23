Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, up to $100 off iPad, Twelve South AirSnap, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day sale offers discounts on Apple’s brand-new products, iPad gets a $100 discount, Twelve South’s AirSnap keeps your new AirPods safe for $19, more…

Nomad Base Station

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale ends today, so if you’ve yet to cash in on the savings, be sure to swing by. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, iMac, and even the brand-new iPad Mini and Air are on sale right now. Regardless of what tech you’re looking to pick up, it’s likely on sale through today at Best Buy, so be sure to take a look.

If you don’t want the latest iPad Air, Amazon has you covered with the standard iPad at up to $100 off in various configurations. Whether you’re wanting to get the base 32GB or upgraded 128GB model, Amazon has your back with prices starting at $250.

Apple just announced its brand-new AirPods this week, and while we’re already seeing discounts at B&H in the form of tax savings, Twelve South swung into action by offering its AirSnap Leather AirPods Case for $19 at Amazon. This case still gives you access to the Lightning port on the bottom and keeps the outside of your AirPods nice and scratch-free.

New Products, Guides, more |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Apple’s brand new 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz/1TB/8GB is already $200 off at Amazon

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!