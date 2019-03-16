Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, Google Home Hub & 2 Home Minis for $129, Apple Magic Mouse 2 $99, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: The Apple Watch Series 3 gets dropped to $199, add a Google Home Hub and two Google Home Minis to your smart home for $129, replace your Magic Mouse with Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 at $99, more…
Nomad Base Station
There’s nothing quite like a smartwatch to keep track of your daily steps, heart rate, and view notifications. If you’ve yet to pick one up, Apple’s Series 3 is now on sale with prices starting at $199 on Amazon. The Series 3 Apple Watch features waterproofing, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off before a shower or swim. Plus, you’ll be able to respond to texts or answer phone calls, all from your wrist!
For those who are in the Google ecosystem (or don’t mind having their feet in two, like me), the Home Hub is a must. Normally $149 by itself, you can pick up a Home Hub with two Home Minis right now for just $129. This allows you to make three different rooms smart and gives you a display to see your results when looking for a new recipe in the kitchen.
If you’re a huge fan of Apple’s trackpad in its MacBook lineup (I know I am), then this is the deal for you. The Magic Trackpad 2 is essentially the same one from your beloved laptop, but with the ability to pair to your desktop and use it without your portable computer. It’s currently down to $99 at Amazon, which is one of the best prices we’ve tracked.
New Products, Guides, more |
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food and set timers from iOS or Android
- The new Alpine Green PS4 controller is the latest addition to Sony’s DualShock 4 lineup
- Walmart just launched a new KitchenAid collection with exclusive products from $7
Top Deals |
Ultimate Ears’ feature-packed MEGABOOM 3 drops to Amazon low at $170 shipped
- Put Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch on your wrist for a low of $149 (Reg. $190+)
- This leather Apple Watch band comes in your choice of colors for $5.50
- Expand your smart home w/ a Nest Thermostat E for $135 shipped (Reg. $169)
- Take over 25% off the Nest Hello video doorbell & stop package thieves: $171.50 (Reg. $230)
- Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds pack Alexa, 2-year warranty, more for $110 (Reg. $150+)
- Acer’s 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor falls to $400 (Reg. $600), more from $140
- Upgrade a PC or Mac w/ an ADATA 960GB SSD for $85 (Reg. $110), more from $42.50
- Get Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover and go portable for $799 (Reg. $899+)
- Xbox Live Gold freebies: Metal Gear Rising Revengeance, PvZ Garden Warfare 2, more
- Give your HomePod, Sonos, or Echo a sleek shelf w/ this highly-rated mount: $5 (save 50%)
- PS4 digital game sale from $4.50 or less:BioShock, Red Dead Revolver, Dishonored, more
- Joe’s New Balance takes up to 70% off sneakers & apparel, this weekend only from $21
- Fujifilm’s Instax Instant Camera returns to an Amazon low of $45 shipped (Reg. up to $55)
- Wacaco Portable Espresso Machines get a rare price drop from $29.50 (Reg. $45+)
- Warp back to 1982 w/ over sixty titles on Retro Games’ C64 Mini at a low of $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Hautelook’s Running Sale offers Zella, Outdoor Voices & more with deals from $15
- Save on LEGO Speed Champions, Batman, City, Creator, Minecraft and more from $12
- J.Crew St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale items from just $14
- Refresh board game night w/ deals from $9: Monopoly, Azul, Ouija, Pandemic, more
- Let the DEEBOT N79S Robot Vac do the work for you, now $160 (Reg. up to $230)
- The 2-lb. Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon is now only $10 (Reg. up to $20)
- Add The Not So Secret Emails of Coco Pinchard to your Kindle for FREE (Reg. up to $12)
- Get your Red Bull wings at a discount, with or without sugar: 24 cans from $23 (Reg. up to $35)
- End the work week with ComiXology’s buy one get one FREE Marvel digital comics sale
- Orvis End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Barbour outerwear, gear & more
- CamelBak’s $39 HydroBak holds 50-oz. of water and is a must for outdoor workouts (Reg. $50)
- Record it all & log your GPS location/speed w/ this $58 1080p mini dash camera
- Here’s a 3-pack of Dunlop’s spring-loaded guitar Pickholders from just $4.50 (25% off)
- Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon
- Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more
- The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%
- Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more
- The stellar Digits Tape Calculator gets a rare price drop, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Former Apple iPad Game of the Year Severed hits its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $7)
- The highly-rated Pocket Anatomy for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $10)
- iLovecraft Collection iOS/Android immersive book app now FREE + many more from $2
- Your choice of Sharp or Insignia smart 1080p HDTVs for $150 shipped
- Back up all your files w/ WD’s 6TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $100 (20% off), more from $100
- Control your coffee maker & more w/ a 2-pack of Kasa Mini Smart Plug for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Enjoy hundreds of books w/ Amazon’s Kindle E-Reader at $50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- This 4-pack of Tile Sport trackers will keep tabs on your keys and more at $40 (50% off)
- Amazon is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $45 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)
- Upgrade to 4K/HDR with the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $360 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $48 shipped, more
- Grab an Xbox One X/S at up to $220+ off: NBA 2K19, PUBG, Elite Controller bundle, more
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver drops to new low at $280 (20% off), more from $350
- Sennheiser’s GAME ONE Multi-platform Gaming Headset get a $35 discount to $115 shipped
- Keep dirty clothes off the floor w/ this AmazonBasics Foldable Hamper: $9 (44% off)
- Saucony offers 20% off its original sneakers with deals from $44 + free shipping
- Digital Switch games from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR, more
- Charge your phone w/ the Travelpro Carry-on Luggage for $200 (Reg. up to $300)
- L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear & apparel from $32, this weekend only
- Save on apps and more w/ 10,000 Amazon Coins for $61 (Reg. $100)
- REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+: Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, more
- Be ready for weekend projects w/ DEWALT’s 12-inch miter saw for $300 ($50 off)
- Get 3 top DJ and music creation apps from MIXVIBES for $49
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!