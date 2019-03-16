Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, Google Home Hub & 2 Home Minis for $129, Apple Magic Mouse 2 $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: The Apple Watch Series 3 gets dropped to $199, add a Google Home Hub and two Google Home Minis to your smart home for $129, replace your Magic Mouse with Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 at $99, more…

There’s nothing quite like a smartwatch to keep track of your daily steps, heart rate, and view notifications. If you’ve yet to pick one up, Apple’s Series 3 is now on sale with prices starting at $199 on Amazon. The Series 3 Apple Watch features waterproofing, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off before a shower or swim. Plus, you’ll be able to respond to texts or answer phone calls, all from your wrist!

For those who are in the Google ecosystem (or don’t mind having their feet in two, like me), the Home Hub is a must. Normally $149 by itself, you can pick up a Home Hub with two Home Minis right now for just $129. This allows you to make three different rooms smart and gives you a display to see your results when looking for a new recipe in the kitchen.

If you’re a huge fan of Apple’s trackpad in its MacBook lineup (I know I am), then this is the deal for you. The Magic Trackpad 2 is essentially the same one from your beloved laptop, but with the ability to pair to your desktop and use it without your portable computer. It’s currently down to $99 at Amazon, which is one of the best prices we’ve tracked.

