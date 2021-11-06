Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google Nest early Black Friday deals, B&H Holiday Start Sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google Nest early Black Friday deals, B&H Holiday Start Sale, and much more…

This week we saw Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro go on sale for up to $149 off, which marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Apple’s most powerful processor that’s ever been in an iPad, this tablet delivers a solid experience all around. The Thunderbolt 4 port on the bottom allows for quick data transfers and also boasts compatibility with USB-C. So, if you’re looking for the best tablet experience around as we head into the holidays, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a great choice.

Now that we’re under three weeks from Black Friday, many retailers and manufacturers are starting to launch early deals that delivers some of the best pricing of the season. One of those companies is Google, who launched an early Black Friday deal roundup at the beginning of the week. In the sale, you’ll find a variety of Nest hardware on sale as well as some Google-branded gear including cameras, Wi-Fi routers, thermostats, and more.

Speaking of early Black Friday discounts, did you see that B&H launched its Holiday Start Sale? That’s right, as part of the Holiday Start Sale at B&H we’re seeing a number of notable discounts, including Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $149 off. This model boasts an XDR display on top of the same benefits that the 11-inch version above brings to the table. There’s quite a bit more to browse at B&H, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

