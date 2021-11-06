Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google Nest early Black Friday deals, B&H Holiday Start Sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google Nest early Black Friday deals, B&H Holiday Start Sale, and much more…
This week we saw Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro go on sale for up to $149 off, which marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Apple’s most powerful processor that’s ever been in an iPad, this tablet delivers a solid experience all around. The Thunderbolt 4 port on the bottom allows for quick data transfers and also boasts compatibility with USB-C. So, if you’re looking for the best tablet experience around as we head into the holidays, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a great choice.
Now that we’re under three weeks from Black Friday, many retailers and manufacturers are starting to launch early deals that delivers some of the best pricing of the season. One of those companies is Google, who launched an early Black Friday deal roundup at the beginning of the week. In the sale, you’ll find a variety of Nest hardware on sale as well as some Google-branded gear including cameras, Wi-Fi routers, thermostats, and more.
Speaking of early Black Friday discounts, did you see that B&H launched its Holiday Start Sale? That’s right, as part of the Holiday Start Sale at B&H we’re seeing a number of notable discounts, including Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $149 off. This model boasts an XDR display on top of the same benefits that the 11-inch version above brings to the table. There’s quite a bit more to browse at B&H, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.
Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]
- Tested: Hands-on with Oakywood’s 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger
- Tested: Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core power station is dependable for outages and tailgates
- Tested: Are Gunnar’s screen-protection Menlo blue light glasses worth the $80+ price tag?
- Tested: Anker MagGo 2-in-1 charger delivers a uniquely versatile MagSafe experience
Switch OLED giveaway: Beat the holiday rush and win Nintendo’s latest
- Mega Man-themed HORI Split Pad Pro arrives alongside Headset Pro with Switch chat support
- Le Creuset’s Harry Potter collection has nine festive pieces for the holiday season
- Optoma’s new smart 4K laser projector emits just 26dB of noise w/ 30,000-hour lifespan, more
- Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System pre-orders go live, sell out in minutes
- Hasbro launches its largest Star Wars Black Series figure yet with upcoming Rancor
- Twelve South launches new terry cotton workout Apple Watch ActionBand, now up to 20% off
- Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers launch with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
- Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
- Amazon’s new Smart Air Quality Monitor tracks temp, humidity, VOCs, and more with Alexa
- Nintendo Switch production cut by 20% through 2022: How to get one under the tree this year
- Razer intros keyboard, mouse, and mat for work with light color scheme, silent switches, more
- Pokémon’s new holiday collection is packed with sweaters, festive decor, plush, and more
- New SEGA and Microsoft deal points at potential upcoming cloud gaming services and more
- All-new Govee Smart Air Purifier refreshes a 452-square-foot room ‘in 30 minutes,’ more
- November Reading List: page-turning thrillers, Nicholas Sparks romance novels, more
Make the most of Black Friday 2021 by signing up for these membership programs
- Lenovo Black Friday ad 2021: MX Master 2S $40, gaming laptops, smart home, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash back bonuses, and more
- Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book highlights top gifts and early deals
- Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptops, desktops, and more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad 2021: store hours, deals on Instant Pots, and more
- Newegg details Black November 2021 plans with multiple sales throughout the month
- Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. 1, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, more
- Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2021
- Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more
- Amazon’s Launchpad gift guide showcases some of 2021’s best new products
- Amazon’s (RED) 2021 gift guide is packed with recommendations that give back
- Amazon’s 2021 Beauty Gift Guide: Urban Decay, Revlon, Olaplex, more
- Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures you get the best deal of the year
- adidas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 offers stocking stuffers, best-selling shoes, more from $22
- Amazon’s electronics gift guide details 2021’s hottest tech: Beats, DJI, Oculus, more
- Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide debuts hundreds of ideas: Carhartt, adidas, more
- Amazon goes old school with printed toy book filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations
- Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event
- LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more
- OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to new all-time lows at up to $270 off
- Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
A mysterious new $250 LEGO Jurassic World set will be coming in 2022, but what could it be?
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Advent Calendars, more from $6
- LEGO’s 1,200-piece AT-AT falls to new all-time low at $133 (Reg. $160), much more
- Here’s our first look at the new 6,785-piece LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT [Update]
- LEGO’s all-new UCS Batman Tumbler sees launch day discount to $200 (Save $30)
- Check out all of LEGO’s new November 2021 sets: Titanic, Home Alone, Batman Tumbler, more
- LEGO expands Super Mario lineup with three new Luigi’s Mansion sets
- October’s best LEGO Ideas include a Roman temple, medieval suit of armor, and more
Apple’s prev-gen. 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 falls to new low at $849 off, more in Woot’s refurb. sale
- Here’s another chance to score Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon lows of $30 off
- Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale with Tom Hanks and Angelina Jolie hits, more
- Apple’s iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folios now on sale from $98 (Save up to $101)
- Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup now up to $200 off with this pre-paid promotion
- Apple’s official AirTag Loop falls to new Amazon low starting at $24
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returns to Amazon low at $49 off
- Amazon clears out previous-generation 16- and 13-inch MacBook Pros with $499 off
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Cases return to Amazon low of $50
- Apple’s latest movie sale has double features at $10 or less alongside weekly $1 rental
- Take $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at one of the best prices yet
- Best Buy early Black Friday sale now live: AirPods Pro $60 off, HomePod mini bundles, more
- Powerbeats Pro with H1 chip return to low of $150 (Save $100), other Beats deals from $50
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case have dropped to a new low from $190 (Reg. $249)
Find DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale
- Anker gets in on early Black Friday savings with 33% off chargers, smart cams, more from $14
- Gerber’s 9-in-1 Mullet Multi-Tool falls to $8 Prime shipped, more up to 38% off
- Lululemon’s November Markdowns offer up to 50% off apparel from $14 shipped
- Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrip and HDMI Sync Box bundle sees rare $92 discount
- Nomad launches 20% off sitewide sale with leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Nike Members Day Sale offers extra 20% off Air Max, ZoomX, Dri-FIT, more
- Save up to $315 on Hisense’s latest 4K Android TVs: QLED 120Hz, HDMI 2.1, more from $300
- Sony’s Dolby Atmos-enabled speaker lineup sees discounts up to 50% off from $88
- Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 4K Smart TVs are up to $1,000 off from $898 (New low)
- North Face, Oakley, Spy, more up to 70% off during Steep and Cheap’s Winter Ready Sale
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup now up to $230 off at Amazon lows from $430
- OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to all-time lows at up to $269 off
- Newegg’s pre-Black Friday sale with price protection is the perfect time to buy or build a PC
- Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sale: razr 5G, G100, more from $180
- Snag three motion-activated Govee Under Cabinet Lights at $13 Prime shipped (50% off)
