Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Smart Battery Case gets its first discount, Mac mini up to $150 off, GoPro Fusion bundle nearly $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/XR/Max gets its first discount, Mac mini up to $150 off, GoPro’s Fusion 360-degree action camera bundle for nearly $200 off, more…

Nomad Base Station

If your iPhone XS/XR/Max doesn’t quite have the battery life you want Apple has the perfect solution for you, and it’s currently on sale for $118. The Smart Battery case adds great battery life to your iPhone, and has become a must-have on my XS. Apple even built Qi wireless charging into the battery case, meaning you just have to set it on your charger and wake up to a phone that’s ready to go for two days or more.

The Mac mini is another essential part of my everyday life. I’ve loved my mini since I got it earlier this month, and couldn’t imagine not having it anymore. B&H is currently offering up to $150 off select configurations, with tax savings for eligible customers. It’s somewhat rare that we see deals like this, so if you’ve been on the fence about getting a Mac mini, now is a great opportunity.

As winter winds down and spring/summer come into view, it’s time to start thinking about more outdoor activities again. GoPro is a household name when it comes to normal wide-angle action cameras, but the company also makes a stunning 5.2K 360-degree model called the Fusion. You can currently save nearly $200 when you buy a Fusion, battery, and microSD card bundle at $460 from Adorama. This is a great deal and one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically on this crazy awesome action camera.

New Products, Guides, more |

iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower

Top Deals |

